Bombay High Court: Public Premises Act, 1971 Overrides Maharashtra Rent Control Act In Unauthorised Occupation Disputes

Bombay High Court rules Public Premises Act, 1971 overrides Maharashtra Rent Control Act, barring unauthorised occupants from claiming tenancy protection in property disputes. In a significant ruling on evictions laws pertaining to public premises, in India, the Bombay High Court has reaffirmed the overriding effect of the Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Act, 1971 (“Public Premises Act”) over State rent control legislation in matters concerning unauthorised occupation of public premises.

HSA is a leading law firm that leverages its deep regulatory expertise and sectoral knowledge to provide practical, implementable, and enforceable advice. With its full-service capabilities and four offices across India, the firm is well known for its proactive approach to comprehensive risk mitigation and seamless cross-jurisdictional support while advising clients on their multifaceted requirements.

Article Insights

Faranaaz G. Karbhari’s articles from HSA Advocates are most popular: in India HSA Advocates are most popular: within Real Estate and Construction, Government, Public Sector and Family and Matrimonial topic(s)

with Senior Company Executives and HR

Life Insurance Corporation of India v. Abhishek Vasant Chavan

Civil Revision Application No. 24 of 2022 | Bombay High Court | Decided on 3 July 2026

Bombay High Court rules Public Premises Act, 1971 overrides Maharashtra Rent Control Act, barring unauthorised occupants from claiming tenancy protection in property disputes.

In a significant ruling on evictions laws pertaining to public premises, in India, the Bombay High Court has reaffirmed the overriding effect of the Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Act, 1971 (“Public Premises Act”) over State rent control legislation in matters concerning unauthorised occupation of public premises. In Life Insurance Corporation of India v. Abhishek Vasant Chavan, the Court held that a person claiming tenancy rights in premises falling within the definition of “public premises” cannot invoke the jurisdiction of the Small Causes Court under the Maharashtra Rent Control Act, 1999 (“Maharashtra Rent Control Act”) to seek protection or stall proceedings against eviction, where the occupation is unauthorised.

The judgment applies the principles reaffirmed by the Supreme Court in Life Insurance Corporation of India v. Vita and clarifies the applicability of the Public Premises Act to tenancies created prior to its enactment.

The ruling carries wide implications for real estate disputes involving public sector undertakings, banks, and statutory corporations across Mumbai and Maharashtra.

Background of the Dispute

The dispute arose from R.A.D. Suit No. 660 of 2012 filed by Abhishek Vasant Chavan before the Small Causes Court, Mumbai. The Respondent sought a declaration that he was the lawful tenant of Room No. 12, Building No. 160, East and West Willa, Grant Road (West), Mumbai, and protection against dispossession except by following due process of law.

Life Insurance Corporation of India (“LIC”) challenged the maintainability of the suit under Order VII Rule 11(d) of the Code of Civil Procedure, 1908. LIC contended that the premises constituted “public premises” under Section 2(e) of the Public Premises Act and that, in view of the bar under Section 15, the jurisdiction of the Small Causes Court was excluded.

During the pendency of the suit, LIC initiated proceedings under the Public Premises Act before the Estate Officer. By an order dated 20 January 2015, the Estate Officer directed the Respondent's eviction and awarded arrears of rent and damages. The Respondent challenged the order before the City Civil Court under Section 9 of the Public Premises Act, and its operation was stayed pending disposal of the appeal.

By an order dated 1 March 2021, the Small Causes Court rejected LIC's application under Order VII Rule 11(d), holding that the suit was maintainable. LIC thereafter approached the Bombay High Court by way of the present Civil Revision Application.

Key Findings of the Bombay High Court on Public Premises and Unauthorised Occupation

The Bombay High Court allowed LIC's Civil Revision Application while setting aside the order of the Small Causes Court and rejected the plaint under Order VII Rule 11(d) of the Code of Civil Procedure, holding that the suit was barred by Section 15 of the Public Premises Act.

The Court held that once premises fall within the definition of “public premises” under Section definition of Section 2(e) (2)(iii)

and the dispute concerns “unauthorised occupation”, the jurisdiction of the civil court is barred. Consequently, a person in unauthorised occupation of any public premises cannot seek a declaration of tenancy or protection against eviction, under the Maharashtra Rent Control Act so as to defeat the statutory mechanism of eviction set out under the Public Premises Act.

A significant issue was the Respondent's contention that the alleged tenancy predated the enactment of the Public Premises Act. The Court rejected the argument, noting that no prima facie material had been produced to establish the alleged tenancy. More importantly, it held that even assuming such prior tenancy, the suit would still be barred by Section 15, of the Public Premises Act.

The only relevant enquiry in such cases is whether the premises qualify as “public premises” and whether the occupant is in unauthorised occupation of the said public premises. The applicability of the Public Premises Act is therefore not defeated merely because the alleged tenancy was created before the enactment of the statute.

Reliance on Supreme Court Precedents

In reaching this conclusion, the Bombay High Court traced the Supreme Court's jurisprudence on the interplay between the Public Premises Act and State rent control legislation. The Court relied upon the Constitution Bench decision in Ashoka Marketing Ltd. v. Punjab National Bank, which held that the Public Premises Act prevails over State rent control laws in respect of public premises. It also referred to Jain Ink Manufacturing Co. v. Life Insurance Corporation of India, which recognised the special and summary mechanism under the Public Premises Act, and Kaiser-I-Hind Pvt. Ltd. v. National Textile Corporation, which reaffirmed its overriding effect where there is repugnancy with State rent control legislation.

The Court also considered the Respondent's reliance on Dr. Suhas H. Pophale v. Oriental Insurance Co. Ltd. and Banatwala & Co. v. Life Insurance Corporation of India. While Banatwala recognised the jurisdiction of Rent Courts in limited matters, such as fixation of standard rent and restoration of essential services, the Court held that those principles did not assist the Respondent in a dispute concerning eviction from public premises.

More significantly, relying upon the larger Bench decision in Life Insurance Corporation of India v. Vita, the Bombay High Court held that the legal position in Dr. Suhas H. Pophale no longer represents the correct law. The Supreme Court in Vita reaffirmed that the Public Premises Act overrides State rent control legislation and applies irrespective of whether the tenancy was created before or after its enactment.

Implications for Public Authorities who are Real Estate Stakeholders in India

The ruling is particularly significant for statutory corporations and public authorities, including LIC, banks and other entities whose properties fall within the statutory definition of public premises. It reinforces that disputes concerning unauthorised occupation are to be addressed within the specialised statutory framework of the Public Premises Act, including proceedings before the Estate Officer and the statutory appellate mechanism.

At the same time, the decision does not suggest that every dispute involving premises owned by a public authority is automatically excluded from the jurisdiction of civil or Rent Courts. The crucial questions remain whether the premises qualify as “public premises” and whether the occupation is unauthorised. The jurisdictional bar must therefore be examined in the context of the nature of the dispute and the reliefs sought.

Conclusion: A Key Precedent for Public Premises Eviction which override Rent Control Disputes

The court ruled that the Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorized Occupants) Act, 1971, overrides state rent control laws like the Maharashtra Rent Control Act, thereby barring civil courts from handling eviction disputes concerning public properties.

By applying the Supreme Court's larger Bench decision in Life Insurance Corporation of India v. Vita, the Court has clarified that the mere assertion of a tenancy predating the Public Premises Act does not, by itself, preserve the protection available under the rent control regime.

The decisive considerations are whether the premises fall within the statutory definition of “public premises” and whether the occupation is unauthorised. The judgment is therefore likely to serve as an important precedent in future disputes involving the interplay between the Public Premises Act and State rent control legislation, while providing greater certainty to public authorities and statutory corporations seeking to recover possession of premises occupied without lawful authority.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Act, 1971? It is a central statute that provides a special, summary mechanism for public authorities — such as LIC, nationalised banks, and government bodies — to evict unauthorised occupants from premises owned or controlled by them, without going through ordinary civil court proceedings. Does the Maharashtra Rent Control Act apply to LIC-owned or government-owned property? Not where the property qualifies as "public premises" under Section 2(e) of the Public Premises Act and the occupation is unauthorised. In such cases, the Bombay High Court has confirmed that the Public Premises Act overrides the Maharashtra Rent Control Act.

Can a tenancy created before 1971 still claim protection under rent control law? The Bombay High Court, following the Supreme Court's ruling in Life Insurance Corporation of India v. Vita, held that the date on which a tenancy was created does not affect the applicability of the Public Premises Act.

Who does this judgment affect the most? Statutory corporations, public sector banks, and other public authorities dealing with unauthorised occupants, as well as tenants and legal practitioners handling eviction or rent control disputes involving publicly owned real estate in Maharashtra.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.