One Officer, Two Powers: Mumbai's New Approach To Rent Disputes

Mumbai faces a striking contradiction: a rent-control law designed to protect both landlords and tenants has, through decades of administrative inertia, let down both. The Maharashtra Rent Control Act, 1999 (Act) created a fast-track framework for resolving possession disputes, bypassing ordinary civil-court delays. Yet enforcement remained fragmented and slow.

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Mumbai faces a striking contradiction: a rent-control law designed to protect both landlords and tenants has, through decades of administrative inertia, let down both. The Maharashtra Rent Control Act, 1999 (Act) created a fast-track framework for resolving possession disputes, bypassing ordinary civil-court delays. Yet enforcement remained fragmented and slow.

At a review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on April 10, 2026, government data revealed approximately 18,553 rent-related cases pending in Mumbai's civil courts, many unresolved for years. Deterred by protracted litigation and uncertain enforcement, landlords increasingly kept properties vacant rather than offer them for rent. In a city where high property prices push most of the workforce into the rental market, this reduced supply precisely when demand peaked.

The Chief Minister directed the appointment of Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs) as authorized officers under the Act, immediate issuance of the 1notification, and establishment of 100 special courts including evening courts to address the backlog.

The Pre-Reform Enforcement Gap

Before the notification, Competent Authorities under the Act in Mumbai were Deputy Collectors from the revenue administration. They could issue binding orders but had no direct command over the police machinery needed to enforce the orders. In practice, police frequently directed landlords to obtain a separate court order, leaving eviction orders unimplemented.

The Notification: Unifying Adjudication and Enforcement

The notification addresses this gap squarely. Rather than improving coordination between revenue officers and police, it eliminates the institutional disconnect altogether. It designates 15 DCPs across Mumbai as Competent Authorities under the Act, vesting quasi-judicial power over possession applications in officers who already command the city's police force.

The legal basis is straightforward. The Act authorises the State Government to appoint Competent Authorities by Gazette notification. The appointee must hold or have held a post not lower in rank than a Deputy Collector. The notification records the Government's view that DCP’s post meets this threshold.

The practical effect is significant. The officer who hears a landlord's application, conducts the inquiry, records evidence, and passes the eviction order now also commands the police stations responsible for enforcement. The DCP who passes the order can direct enforcement through the police under his or her command eliminating the need to navigate between a revenue officer and an unresponsive police station.

Impact on Stakeholders

Landlords: Confidence with Caveats

For landlords, this notification represents the most significant procedural reform in Mumbai's rent-control framework. The primary benefit is clear accountability: the DCP hears the case and directs police action, giving property owners greater assurance that eviction orders will be enforced.

Practical concerns remain. Whether DCPs will prioritize rent matters alongside law-and-order duties, crime investigations, and other pressing responsibilities is uncertain. Formal unification of powers does not guarantee sustained attention to individual cases.

Tenants: Faster but Riskier

For tenants, the reform cuts both ways. A faster system benefits tenants with legitimate defenses by reducing prolonged uncertainty. However, the summary procedure allows limited room for procedural default: a tenant who fails to file a contesting affidavit within 30 days of service of summons risks the landlord's claims being deemed admitted, followed by an eviction order. With enforcement now expeditious, consequences follow swiftly.

Tenants retain the right to seek leave to contest by demonstrating facts that would disentitle the landlord to possession. The Competent Authority must follow Small Causes Court procedure, all proceedings are deemed judicial proceedings, and the Competent Authority is deemed a public servant with statutory protection. These safeguards apply regardless of whether the authority is a Deputy Collector or a DCP.

DCPs: A New Quasi-Judicial Role

The 15 DCPs now carry a quasi-judicial responsibility in addition to their policing responsibilities. They must conduct hearings, record evidence, issue summons, evaluate contesting affidavits, and pass reasoned orders following small-causes-court procedure. Their orders are non-appealable; the only statutory recourse is revision by the State Government or an officer not below the rank of Additional Commissioner of a Revenue Division. The quality of adjudication will depend on adequate legal training and administrative support.

Institutional conflict is a real risk. A DCP adjudicating a rent dispute may simultaneously face a law-and-order complaint involving one of the parties at a police station under the DCP's command. Maintaining the boundary between quasi-judicial independence and operational policing will require careful discipline.

Courts: Partial Relief

Diverting eligible landlord-tenant disputes to the Competent Authority channel should ease pressure on Mumbai's civil courts. The Act bars civil court jurisdiction over matters the Competent Authority may determine, preventing parallel litigation for new matters. Existing cases remain in the court system and require separate resolution hence the complementary proposal for 100 special courts.

Developers: Unlocking Stalled Redevelopment

Mumbai's redevelopment pipeline particularly for aging pagdi (tenanted) buildings has stalled due to possession disputes. Developers cannot proceed until existing tenants relocate or vacate. A faster enforcement mechanism for possession orders directly benefits the redevelopment ecosystem.

Jurisdictional Coverage: 15 Zones Across Mumbai

The notification organizes the appointments along Mumbai's police zone structure, covering the city from its southern tip to its northern periphery. Each DCP is designated as Competent Authority for the police station areas falling within his or her zone.

Zone DCP Designation Police Station Jurisdictions South Zone-1 DCP, South Zone-1 Colaba, Cuff Parade, Marine Drive, Azad Maidan, M.R.A. Dongri, Sir J.J. Marg South Zone-2 DCP, South Zone-2 Pydhonie, L.T. Marg, V.P. Road, D.B. Marg, Gamdevi, Malabar Hill South Zone-3 DCP, South Zone-3 Yellow Gate, Sagari-1, Sagari-2, Wadala, Sewree Central Zone-1 DCP, Central Zone-1 Tardeo, Nagpada, Agripada, Byculla, Worli, N.M. Joshi Central Zone-2 DCP, Central Zone-2 Bhoiwada, Kalachowki, Matunga, R.A.K. Marg, Sion, Antop Hill, Wadala T.T. Central Zone-3 DCP, Central Zone-3 Dadar, Shivaji Park, Mahim, Shahu Nagar, Dharavi, Kurla East Zone-1 DCP, East Zone-1 Chembur, Govandi, Trombay, RCF, Mankhurd, Deonar, Shivaji Nagar East Zone-2 DCP, East Zone-2 Nehru Nagar, Chunabhatti, V.B. Nagar, Ghatkopar, Asalpha, Pantnagar, Tilaknagar East Zone-3 DCP, East Zone-3 Vikhroli, Maharashtra Nagar, Parksite, Bhandup, Kanjur Marg, Mulund, Navghar West Zone-1 DCP, West Zone-1 B.K.C., Kherwadi, Nirmalnagar, Golibar, Vakola, Vileparle, Airport, Sahar West Zone-2 DCP, West Zone-2 Bandra, Khar, Santacruz, Juhu, Irla, D.N. Nagar West Zone-3 DCP, West Zone-3 Meghwadi, Jogeshwari, Powai, Sakinaka, Andheri, MIDC North Zone-1 DCP, North Zone-1 Versova, Amboli, Oshiwara, Bangur Nagar, Goregaon, Malad North Zone-2 DCP, North Zone-2 Malvani, Madh, Marve, Charkop, Kandivali, Borivali, M.H.B., Gorai North Zone-3 DCP, North Zone-3 Vanrai, Aarey, Dindoshi, Kurar, Samta Nagar, Dahisar, Kasturba Marg

Eviction Process Under the New Framework

A landlord seeking recovery of possession files an application before the DCP of the relevant zone with the prescribed fee. The DCP issues summons in the prescribed form, served through ordinary process and registered post. The tenant must file an affidavit seeking leave to contest within 30 days of service; failure results in the landlord’s statements being deemed admitted and an eviction order following. If leave is granted, the DCP must begin hearings promptly and decide the matter, as far as practicable, within six months, following small-causes-court procedure.

The notification forms part of a broader reform package announced by Chief Minister Fadnavis. This includes 100 special courts (staffed by retired judges) to clear the existing backlog, and a citizen portal for registering rental homes, executing leave-and-license agreements, and processing rent payments. The government has allocated approximately Rs. 100 crore from the Shelter Fund toward these initiatives, with the portal expected to become operational within three to six months.

Assessment

Strengths

The notification's core approach is sound. The earlier system relied on an institutional disconnect between the adjudicator and the enforcer, creating delay and diluting accountability. By eliminating that disconnect, the notification places responsibility for both decision and enforcement in a single authority.

The choice of DCPs is well-considered. Their existing zone-based structure aligns with the geographic coverage needed for a citywide Competent Authority network, and their experience managing complex institutional processes supports the new role.

Unresolved Concerns

Several critical questions remain. The notification does not address the institutional infrastructure dedicated courtrooms, support staff, legal advisors, and record-keeping systems that DCPs will need to discharge their quasi-judicial role.

Nor does it address training. A DCP is not a judicial officer; following small-causes-court procedure, recording evidence, evaluating affidavits, and passing reasoned orders demands legal competence outside standard police training. Since these orders are non-appealable (subject only to State Government revision), uneven adjudication quality will be difficult to correct.

The notification also covers only Mumbai, though the Act applies across Maharashtra. Whether this model will extend to Pune, Nagpur, and other cities and how it will adapt where no police commissionerate structure exists remains to be determined.

Finally, concentrating adjudicatory and enforcement power in a single officer raises concerns about checks and balances. An erroneous DCP decision has no statutory judicial remedy; the aggrieved party’s recourse is limited to State Government revision an executive, not judicial safeguard or a constitutional challenge before the High Court.

What This Reform Signals

Despite its limitations, the notification represents a genuine effort to address a longstanding institutional gap. It does not amend the Act but uses an existing statutory mechanism to correct an implementation failure that should have been addressed years ago.

Its success depends on whether:

the DCPs prioritize rent hearings amid competing duties; the landlords and tenants obtain meaningfully faster resolution; and the promised special courts, citizen portal, and training programs materialize.

The Road Ahead

The notification marks a significant step toward closing Mumbai’s rent-enforcement gap. Its strength lies in clear accountability one officer decides and enforces. Its risk lies in entrusting quasi-judicial decisions to officers already managing complex policing responsibilities.

Success will depend on dedicated staff, legal training, and robust safeguards for impartial decision-making. Until these are in place, the reform is promising but remains to be proven.

Footnote

1 Notification No. BHANIKA-2025/C.R. 146(PART-1)/GND-1, Maharashtra Government Gazette (Extraordinary), July 31, 2026.

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