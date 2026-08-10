Real Estate Newsletter July 2026

The Karnataka Government's recent decision to introduce a 100-day One-Time Settlement (OTS) Scheme for the conversion of B-Khata properties into A-Khata marks one of the most significant real estate reforms in recent years. Under the scheme, eligible property owners can obtain an A-Khata by payment of 2% of the property's guidance value, subject to the applicable eligibility criteria presc-ribed under the scheme.

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Karnataka's B-Khata to A-Khata Conversion Scheme: A Signifi-cant Step Towards Property Regularisation

Introduction

The Karnataka Government's recent decision to introduce a 100-day One-Time Settlement (OTS) Scheme for the conversion of B-Khata properties into A-Khata marks one of the most significant real estate reforms in recent years. Under the scheme, eligible property owners can obtain an A-Khata by payment of 2% of the property's guidance value, subject to the applicable eligibility criteria presc-ribed under the scheme.

For years, B-Khata properties have occupied a grey area in Karnataka's real estate market. While many owners regularly paid property taxes, they continue-d to face practical challenges in obtaining building approvals, securing institutional finance, and facilit-ating smooth resale transactions. The new scheme seeks to address these long-standing concerns by providing an opportunity for eligible property owne-rs to regularise their records.

However, it is important to understand that the sch-eme does not automatically convert every B-Khata property into an A-Khata. Eligibility remains subject to statutory conditions, including verification of title documents, compliance with applicable planning regulations, and satisfaction of the requirements pr-escribed by the competent authority. Property own-ers should therefore undertake careful legal due dili-gence before assuming that their property qualifies for conversion.

From a legal perspective, the reform is expected to improve certainty in property transactions by enco-uraging the maintenance of updated land records and reducing ambiguities relating to municipal doc-umentation. Developers, purchasers, lenders, and investors should also review the status of properties involved in ongoing or proposed transactions, as the availability of an A-Khata may significantly influ-ence financing, marketability, and future developm-ent prospects.

The scheme presents a valuable opportunity for eligible property owners. At the same time, it reinfo-rces the importance of obtaining proper legal advice before initiating the conversion process or entering into any real estate transaction.

Rules Pertaining to the Constru-ction and Establishment of a Multiplex in a Permanent Building in Karnataka

The construction and establishment of multiplexes in Karnataka are principally governed by the Karn-ataka Cinemas (Regulation) Act, 1964 and the Karnataka Cinemas (Regulation) Rules, 2014. This Act regulates licensing, construction, operation, su-spension, and safety requirements for cinemas and multiplexes.

Karnataka Cinemas (Regulation) Act, 1964 contains detailed procedure for obtaining No Objection Certi-ficate, approvals of plans, structural safety, fire saf-ety, electrical certification and licensing and renewal of multiplexes.

Section 11 of the Karnataka Cinemas (Regulation) Act, 1964 deals with - requires prior permission fro-m the Licensing Authority before construction or reconstruction. It says that, no person can cons-truct or reconstruct a cinema/multiplex building or use a place for exhibition of films without prior per-mission from the Licensing Authority. A person int-ending to construct a permanent cinema building, construct a multiplex or convert an existing building into multiplex must apply to a licensing authority in Form “A”.

Rule 24 prescribes the procedure for applying for a No Objection Certificate intending to construct a permanent cinema building, construct a multiplex or convert an existing building into a multiplex. Rule says applicant must display public notice in Kanna-da and English at the site, submit building plans, provide ownership/lease documents, obtain local authority clearances.

The licensing authority will grant No objection Cert-ificate only if satisfied that the site fulfils all the cond-itions specified in Rule 26 for the construction of the cinema or multiplex building within the said period of two years which may extend the validity of certificate but not more that one year. The rule also says that applicant shall commence the constru-ction of the building including drive-in cinemas with in twelve months from the date of obtaining no-objection certificate. If the construction is not com-menced within said period of one year or the exte-nded period of one year if any then the no objection certificate shall stand cancelled.

Rule-30 deals with approval of plan of building of permanent cinema or multiplex. On the receipt of No objection certificate the applicant shall send an application for approval of plan of the building to be constructed on the approved site to the licensing authority. Such application shall be accompanied by:

A copy of No objection certificate granted under rule 27; A copy of the approved site plan; Complete plan, elevations and sections in quad-ruplicate in original printed on tracing film and also in digital format with four prints of the pre-mises and all erections of the buildings drawn correctly to scale of not less than 1:100 on prin-ts taken out of any of the standard size

Rule-31 after receiving application under Rule 30 Licensing Authority forwards them to Town Planning Officer of City Corporation, Urban Development Au-thority, Planning Authority, and Assistant Director of Town and Country Planning. Authorities verify the a-pplications to ascertain whether the building plan comply with the rules and whether the proposed b-uilding is suitable for cinema/, multiplex. This report must be submitted in 15 days.

Thereafter executive engineer will examine the stru-ctural design after receiving planning authority's report and licensing authority will forward it execu-tive engineer and Public Works Department (PWD) Executive engineer will examine the structural des-ign, load calculation, specification and after being satisfied with the examination will issue structural stability approval/certificate. After construction and completion of structural stability certificate, electri-cal safety certificate, fire NOC and occupancy cert-ificate. If all conditions are satisfied cinema exhibiti-on/ multiplex license is granted.

When Technology Meets Title: Karnataka's Real Estate Revolution and What It Still Cannot Fix

Introduction

Karnataka's property market is in the middle of a quiet but consequential shift. The State has moved steadily away from the paper-heavy, counter-depen-dent processes that once defined property transac-tions, toward something faster, more transparent, and decidedly digital. For anyone who has spent an afternoon at a sub-registrar's office waiting for a sta-mp or chasing a clerk for an Encumbrance Certifi-cate, the change has been noticeable.

At the heart of this transformation is the Kaveri Onl-ine Services platform. What was once a time-cons-uming, in-person exercise preparing documents, paying stamp duty, obtaining Encumbrance Certif-icates, booking registration appointments can now largely be handled online. The integration of E-Kha-tha records has added another layer of accounta-bility. When cross-referenced against registered title deeds during a transaction, it can assist in ident-ifying inconsistencies in municipal property records. The system is beginning to talk to itself in ways it never did before.

But here is the thing about a system that talks to itself: it also notices when the story does not quite add up.

The Problem With Visibility

As property records have become more interconn-ected, discrepancies that might once have slipped through the cracks are now surfacing with uncomf-ortable regularity. A registered title deed may name one owner while the municipal Khatha records still reflect a previous owner perhaps because a mutat-ion was never completed, or an older entry was simply not updated after a transfer. These mismatc-hes are not always the result of fraud. Sometimes they are administrative backlogs, or gaps that arise when revenue and municipal systems have not been kept in sync. But whatever the cause, the practical consequences are the same: delayed regi-strations, additional scrutiny, and transactions that stall at precisely the wrong moment.

Corporate real estate deals bring their own recur-ring complications. It is not unusual for ownership records to reflect a subsidiary company while transaction documents are executed by the parent. Under Indian law, a subsidiary is a distinct legal entity, it owns its own assets and carries its own liabilities. A parent company does not automatically have the right to deal with a subsidiary's immovable property as if it were its own. When transaction doc-uments ignore this distinction, registration object-ions follow.

What Technology Cannot Do

There is a temptation to assume that digital systems solve the problems they reveal. They do not. What Kaveri and E-Khatha integration have done is make inconsistencies more visible and genuinely valuable but visibility is not the same as resolution. Technolo-gy can facilitate transactions. It cannot cure a def-ect in title, untangle a corporate ownership structur-e, or substitute for the judgment of a lawyer who has read the actual chain of documents.

This means going beyond a Kaveri search. It means reviewing the full chain of title documents, checking revenue and E-Khatha records for consistency, and in corporate transactions confirming that the entity executing the deal actually holds the title and autho-rity to do so.

Karnataka is building something genuinely useful. But as that infrastructure matures, it is also raising the bar for what parties must verify before they sign. In a fully digitised real estate ecosystem, technology and legal rigour must work together. One without the other leaves something important unfinished.

Madras High Court Strikes Down Section 34-C: A Landmark Ruling for Tamil Nadu's Real Estate Sector

In a significant judgment, the Madras High Court has struck down Section 34-C of the Registration Act, 1908 (Tamil Nadu Amendment), holding that the provision vested registration authorities with powers that constitutionally belong to civil courts. The decision is expected to have a far-reaching impact on property transactions across Tamil Nadu by clarifying the role of Sub-Registrars and reinforc-ing the distinction between administrative and judici-al functions.

Section 34-C was introduced to curb fraudulent property transactions by empowering Sub-Registra-rs to refuse registration where doubts arose regard-ing ownership, title, or competing claims over immo-vable property. While the objective was to protect genuine property owners, the provision required registration authorities to examine complex issues of title before registering documents.

The High Court held that disputes relating to owner-ship and title involve intricate questions of law and fact that can only be adjudicated by competent civil courts. Registration officers perform administrative functions under the Registration Act, such as verify-ing documents, ensuring compliance with statutory requirements, and maintaining public records. They are not vested with the authority to determine propri-etary rights or decide title disputes. By declaring Section 34-C unconstitutional, the Court reaffirmed that registration is a ministerial act and cannot be made contingent upon an administrative determin-ation of ownership.

The ruling is likely to streamline the property registr-ation process in Tamil Nadu. Property owners, deve-lopers, and financial institutions may benefit from reduced delays, as registration authorities will no longer be required to undertake title-related scrutiny beyond their statutory mandate. The decision also provides greater certainty for lenders and investors, who rely on timely registration of security documents and property transfers.

However, the judgment does not diminish the importance of legal due diligence. Registration of a document does not, by itself, confer or establish ow-nership. Purchasers and financial institutions must continue to undertake comprehensive title verifica-tion, including examination of title deeds, encumbr-ances, revenue records, litigation history, and statutory approvals before completing a transaction.

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