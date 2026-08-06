TPM Consultants: August 2026 - Trade Remedial Actions

Indian Updates

Chapter 27 - Mineral Fuels, Mineral Oils and Products of their Distillation; Bituminous Substances; Mineral Waxes

Imposition of anti-dumping duty on imports of Low Ash Metallurgical Coke from Australia, China, Colombia, Indonesia, Japan and Russia. (27 Jul)

The Central Government vide Notification No. 18/2026-Customs (ADD) dated 27th July 2026 has imposed anti-dumping duty on imports of Low Ash Metallurgical Coke from Australia, China, Colombia, Indonesia, Japan and Russia. During the investigation, the Authority issued its Preliminary Findings on 14th November 2025. The preliminary anti-dumping duty was imposed by the Ministry of Finance on 31st December 2025 vide Customs Notification No. 41/2025-Customs (ADD). Pursuant to the investigation and recommendation by DGTR, the Central Government has now imposed definitive duty on imports of Low Ash Metallurgical Coke from the abovementioned countries.

Chapter 28 - Inorganic chemicals, organic or inorganic compounds of precious metals, of rare-earth metals, of radioactive elements or of isotopes

Provisional assessment of imports of Insoluble Sulphur from China pursuant to initiation of anti-absorption investigation. (03 Jul)

The Central government vide Notification No. 13/2026-Customs (ADD), on 3rd July 2026 has recommended provisional assessment of imports of Insoluble Sulphur from China, pending the completion of the anti-absorption review into the imports of the subject goods from the subject country.

Chapter 29 – Organic Chemicals

Extension of anti-dumping duty on imports of Arylides from China (10 Jul)

The Central Government vide Notification No. 17/2026-Customs (ADD), on 10th July 2026 has extended the anti-dumping duty on imports of Aceto Acetyl Derivatives of aromatic or heterocyclic compounds also known as Arylides from China. The duty was levied by the Government of India, vide Notification No. 60/2021-Customs (ADD), dated 14th October 2021. The duty has been extended till 13th January 2027.

Continuation of anti-dumping duty on imports of Normal Butanol or N-Butyl Alcohol from Malaysia, South Africa and United States of America. (03 Jul)

The Central government continued the imposition of anti-dumping duty on imports of Normal Butanol or N-Butyl Alcohol from Malaysia, South Africa and United States of America subsequent to a second sunset-review investigation into the imports of subject goods from the subject countries. The anti-dumping duty on the product under consideration was originally imposed vide Notification No. 13/2016-Customs (ADD) dated 13th April 2016. The anti-dumping duty imposed shall be in the range of USD 13.24 per MT to USD 149.31 per MT and shall remain in force for a further period of five years, that is, until 2nd July 2031 unless revoked, superseded or amended earlier.

Chapter 38 - Miscellaneous chemical products

Provisional assessment of imports of Glufosinate and its salt from China pursuant to initiation of anti-absorption investigation. (03 Jul)

The Central Government vide Notification No. 14/2026-Customs (ADD), on 3rd July 2026 has recommended provisional assessment of imports of Glufosinate and its salt from China, till a decision under sub-rule (3) of rule 31 of the Rules is taken by the Central Government. The provisional assessment shall be subject to a guarantee for payment of differential anti-dumping duty, if any, that may become payable consequent upon the recommendations of the designated authority and the decision of the Central Government.

Chapter 73 – Articles of Iron or Steel

Extension of anti-dumping duty on imports of seamless tubes and pipes from China (06 Jul)

The Central Government vide Notification No. 16/2026-Customs (ADD), on 6th July 2026 has extended the anti-dumping duty on imports of seamless tubes, pipes and hollow profiles of iron, alloy or non-alloy steel (other than cast iron and stainless steel), whether hot finished or cold drawn or cold rolled of an external diameter not exceeding 355.6 mm or 14” OD from China. The duty was levied by the Government of India, vide Notification No. 64/2021-Customs (ADD), dated 28th October 2021. The duty has been extended till 27th January 2027.

Chapter 90 - Optical, photographic, cinematographic, measuring, checking, precision, medical or surgical instruments and apparatus; parts and accessories thereof

Initiation of remand proceeding in the anti-dumping investigation into imports of Semi-Finished Ophthalmic Lens from China. (14 Jul)

The Hon’ble CESTAT vide Final Order dated 27th April 2026, set aside the final findings issued by the Authority in the anti-dumping investigation into imports of Semi-Finished Ophthalmic Lens from China in so far as Essilor Group was treated as non-cooperative exporter/producer. The Authority will now re-examine the relevant information on record, provide all interested parties an opportunity to make submissions under the Anti-Dumping Rules and re-determine the normal value, export price, and dumping margin for Essilor Group by treating it as a cooperative exporter/producer.

International Updates

Chapter 07 – Edible vegetables and certain roots and tubers

Trade remedial actions against India

United States of America

Continuation of anti-dumping duty on imports of certain Preserved Mushrooms from Chile, China, India and Indonesia. (31 Jul)

The USDOC and USITC have determined that revocation of anti-dumping duties on imports of subject goods from India and other subject countries is likely to lead to continuation or recurrence of dumping and material injury to the US industry. An anti-dumping duty of 243.87% will continue on the Indian exporters.

Other trade remedial actions

United States of America

• Preliminary affirmative determination issued by the USDOC in the anti-dumping investigation into imports of Fresh Mushrooms from Canada. (17 Jul)

Chapter 11 – Products of the Milling Industry; Malt; Starches; Inulin; Wheat Gluten.

Canada

• Affirmative determination issued by the CBSA in the sunset review of anti-dumping duty on imports of Wheat Gluten from Australia, Austria, Belgium, France, Germany and Lithuania. (30 Jul)

Chapter 17 – Sugars and Sugar Confectionery.

Canada

• Initiation of sunset review of anti-dumping and anti-subsidy duties on imports of Refined Sugar from Denmark, Germany, the Netherlands, UK and USA. (03 Jul)

Chapter 28 – Inorganic chemicals

Japan

• Affirmative determination issued in the sunset review of anti-dumping duty on imports of Dipotassium Carbonate from South Korea. (03 Jul)

United States of America

• Affirmative determination issued by the USDOC in the sunset review of anti-dumping duty on imports of Silicon Metal from Bosnia and Herzegovina, Iceland and Malaysia. (06 Jul)

Chapter 29 – Organic Chemicals

Trade remedial actions against India

Brazil

Initiation of anti-dumping investigation into imports of Liquid and Crystalline Sorbitol from China and India. (07 Jul)

The SECEX has initiated an anti-dumping investigation into imports of subject goods from India and China, upon receipt of application from Ingredion Brasil Ingredientes Industries Limitada. The period of investigation is from 1st July 2024 to 30th June 2025. All participating exporters are required to submit a response to the exporters’ questionnaire by 27th August 2026.

Other trade remedial actions

United States of America

• Initiation of anti-dumping and anti-subsidy investigations into imports of certain Choline Salts from China. (20 Jul)

• Initiation of anti-circumvention investigation concerning anti-dumping duty on imports of certain Alkyl Phosphate Esters from China, when produced and exported from Canada using components produced in China. (23 Jul)

• Preliminary affirmative determination issued by the USDOC in the anti-subsidy investigation into imports of certain Fatty Acids from Malaysia and Indonesia. (23 Jul)

• Final affirmative determination issued by the USDOC in the anti-dumping and anti-subsidy investigations into imports of L-Lysine from China. (23 Jul)

• Imposition of anti-dumping duty on imports of certain Monomers and Oligomers from South Korea. (28 Jul)

Chapter 38 – Miscellaneous chemical products

Trade remedial measures against India

United States of America

Initiation of administrative review of anti-dumping and anti-subsidy duties on imports of 2,4-Dichlorophenoxyacetic Acid from India. (09 Jul)

The USDOC has initiated an administrative review of anti-dumping and anti-subsidy duties on imports of subject goods from India. The period of review for anti-dumping duty review is 14th November 2024 to 30th April 2026 and for anti-subsidy duty review is 13th September 2024 to 31st December 2025. The anti-dumping duty ranging between 6.10% to 25.85% and anti-subsidy duty ranging between 5.29% to 6.32% was originally imposed in 2025.

Chapter 39 – Plastics and articles thereof

Trade remedial measures against India

United States of America

Final affirmative determination issued by the USDOC in the administrative review of the anti-dumping and anti-subsidy duties on imports of Polyethylene Terephthalate Film, Sheet and Strip from India. (08 July)

The USDOC has determined that Indian exporters have continued to dump its goods during the period of review, that is 1st July 2023 to 30th June 2024. Further, the Indian exporters have received countervailable duties during the period of review, that is January 2023 to 31st December 2023. A subsidy rate of 10.07% was determined for Cosmo First Limited and 135.38% was determined for JPFL Films Private Limited. Further, a dumping margin of 24.14% was determined for Cosmo First Limited.

Other trade remedial actions

Madagascar

• Preliminary affirmative determination issued in the safeguard investigation into imports of Tableware, Kitchenware, and Household and Packaging Articles of Plastics. (06 Jul)

South Korea

• Initiation of anti-dumping investigation into imports of Polyvinyl Chloride Suspension Resin from China. (08 Jul)

Türkiye

• Initiation of sunset review of anti-dumping duty on imports of Polyvinyl Chloride Suspension from Germany and USA. (03 Jul)

• Initiation of safeguard investigation into imports of Polyethylene Terephthalate Chips. (17 Jul)

• Final affirmative determination issued in the safeguard investigation into imports of Polyethylene Terephthalate Resin. (17 Jul)

United Kingdom

• Initiation of anti-dumping investigation into imports of Linear Low-density Polyethylene from USA. (01 Jul)

United States of America

• Imposition of anti-dumping duty on imports of Polypropylene Corrugated Boxes from Vietnam. (17 July)

Chapter 40 – Rubber and articles thereof

United States of America

• Continuation of anti-dumping and anti-subsidy duties on imports of certain Passenger Vehicle and Light Truck Tyres from China. (16 Jul)

Chapter 44 – Wood and articles of wood; wood charcoal

European Union

• Initiation of anti-circumvention investigation concerning anti-dumping duty on imports of Hardwood Plywood from China, by imports of slightly modified Hardwood Plywood from China. (24 Jul)

United States of America

• Final affirmative determination issued by the USDOC in the anti-dumping and anti-subsidy investigations into imports of Hardwood and Decorative Plywood from China, Indonesia and Vietnam. (21 Jul)

Chapter 48 – Paper and paperboard

United States of America

• Preliminary affirmative determination issued by the USDOC in the anti-circumvention investigation concerning anti-dumping and anti-subsidy duties on imports of certain Paper Plates from China, when produced and exported from Cambodia and Mexico using paperboard produced in China. (10 Jul)

• Continuation of anti-dumping duty on imports of certain Crepe Paper Products from China. (24 Jul)

Chapter 68 – Articles of Stone, Plaster, Cement, Asbestos, Mica or Similar Materials; Ceramic Products; Glass and Glassware

South Africa

• Affirmative determination issued in the sunset review of anti-dumping duty on imports of Gypsum Plasterboard from Indonesia and Thailand.

Chapter 70 – Glass and Glassware

European Union

• Initiation of anti-dumping investigation into imports of Solid Glass Microsphere from China. (16 Jul)

Chapter 72 – Iron and steel

Brazil

• Preliminary determination issued in the anti-dumping investigation into imports of Steel Wires from Egypt, Malaysia and Spain. (07 Jul)

European Union

• Initiation of sunset review of anti-dumping duty on imports of Zinc Coated (galvanised) Steel from South Korea and Vietnam. (06 Jul)

Japan

• Preliminary affirmative determination issued in the anti-dumping duty investigation into imports of Hot-dipped Galvanized Sheets, Coils and Strips from China and South Korea. (24 Jul)

Mexico

• Initiation of sunset review of anti-dumping duty on imports of Steel Wire Rod from China. (23 Jul)

South Africa

• Initiation of anti-dumping investigation into imports of Flat-rolled Products of Iron, Non-Alloy or Alloy Steel (excluding stainless steel) from China. (10 Jul)

• Initiation of safeguard investigation into imports of Flat-rolled Products of Iron, Non-Alloy or Alloy Steel (excluding stainless steel). (10 Jul)

South Korea

• Initiation of anti-dumping investigation into imports of Tin Mill products from China. (10 Jul)

Türkiye

• Initiation of safeguard investigation into imports of Wire Rods. (17 Jul)

United States of America

• Final affirmative determination issued by the USDOC in the anti-dumping investigation into imports of Steel Concrete Reinforcing Bar from Bulgaria, Egypt and Vietnam, and anti-subsidy investigation into imports from Algeria, Egypt and Vietnam. (06 and 30 Jul)

• Initiation of anti-circumvention investigation concerning anti-dumping and anti-subsidy duties on imports of certain Corrosion Resistant Steel Products from China, when produced and exported from Thailand using components produced from China. (06 Jul)

• Preliminary affirmative determination issued by the USDOC in the anti-subsidy investigation into imports of Carbon and Alloy Steel Wire from Algeria. (08 Jul)

Vietnam

• Initiation of anti-dumping investigation into imports of Pre-Stressing Steel Bar products from China. (27 Jul)

Chapter 73 – Articles of iron and steel

Trade remedial measures against India

United States of America

Initiation of sunset review of anti-dumping duty on imports of Utility Scale Wind Towers from India, Malaysia, Spain and anti-subsidy duty on imports from India and Malaysia. (02 Jul)

The USDOC has initiated a sunset review of anti-dumping and anti-subsidy duties with respect to imports from India and other countries. The review has been initiated based on request filed by the petitioner. The duties were initially imposed in 2021. The Indian exports are currently subject to anti-dumping duty upto 54.03% and anti-subsidy duties ranging from 2.25% to 397.70%.

Other trade remedial actions

Brazil

• Initiation of anti-dumping investigation into imports of Welded Conduit Pipes from China. (03 Jul)

• Initiation of sunset review of anti-dumping duty on imports of CNG Cylinders from China. (23 Jul)

Türkiye

• Initiation of sunset review of anti-dumping duty on imports of Stainless-Steel from Vietnam. (03 Jul)

United States of America

• Affirmative determination issued by the USDOC in the sunset review of anti-dumping and anti-subsidy duties on imports of Standard Steel Welded Wire Mesh from Mexico. (01 and 07 Jul)

• Affirmative determination issued by the USDOC in the sunset review of anti-subsidy duty on imports of Seamless Carbon and Alloy Steel Standard, Line, and Pressure Pipe from Czech Republic, Russia, South Korea and Ukraine, and anti-subsidy duty on imports from Russia and South Korea. (06 Jul)

• Affirmative determination issued by the USDOC in the sunset review of anti-dumping duty on imports of certain Non-Refillable Steel Cylinders from China. (17 Jul)

Chapter 76 – Aluminium and Articles Thereof

Argentina

• Revocation of anti-dumping duty on imports of Aluminum Tubes from China. (03 Jul)

Chapter 82 – Tools, implements, cutlery, spoons and forks, of base metal; parts thereof of base metal

United States of America

• Affirmative determination issued by the USDOC in the sunset review of anti-dumping duty on imports of Diamond Sawblades and parts thereof from China. (06 Jul)

Chapter 84 – Nuclear reactors, boilers, machinery and mechanical appliances; parts thereof

United States of America

• Imposition of anti-dumping duty on imports of Lattice Boom Crawler Cranes from Japan. (23 Jul)

• Affirmative determination issued by the USDOC in the sunset review of anti-dumping and anti-subsidy duties on imports of certain Vertical Shaft Engines between 99cc and up to 225cc, and parts thereof from China. (31 Jul)

Chapter 85 – Electrical machinery and equipment and parts thereof; sound recorders and reproducers, television image and sound recorders and reproducers, and parts and accessories of such articles

Trade remedial measures against India

United States of America

Preliminary affirmative determination issued by the USDOC in the anti-subsidy investigation into imports of Large Diameter Graphite Electrodes from China and India. (30 Jul)

The USDOC has preliminarily determined that Indian exporters have received countervailable subsidies for production and sale of subject goods during the period of investigation, that is 1st January 2025 to 31st December 2025. A subsidy rate ranging between 3.68% to 6.99% was preliminary determined for Indian exporters.

Other trade remedial actions

Argentina

• Initiation of anti-dumping investigation into imports of Wind Turbines from China. (16 Jul)

• Revocation of anti-dumping duty on imports of Electric Ovens from China. (30 Jul)

• Initiation of sunset review of anti-dumping duty on imports of Connection Terminals from China and Germany. (30 Jul)

Canada

• Affirmative determination issued by the CBSA in the sunset review of anti-dumping and anti-subsidy duties on imports of Photovoltaic Modules and Laminates from China. (2 Jul)

• Preliminary affirmative determination issued by the CBSA in the anti-dumping and anti-subsidy investigations into imports of Unarmored Building Cables from China. (29 Jul)

European Union

• Initiation of anti-dumping investigation into imports of Primary Cells and Primary Batteries of Alkaline Manganese Dioxide from China. (02 Jul)

United States of America

• Initiation of anti-circumvention investigation concerning imports of Crystalline Silicon Photovoltaic Cells, whether or not assembled into modules from China, by Solar cells and modules produced and exported from Ethiopia, using components produced from China, and Solar cells produced in Ethiopia using inputs and components from China, assembled into modules in Vietnam and exported from Vietnam to USA. (17 Jul)

Chapter 87 – Vehicles other than railway or tramway rolling-stock, and parts and accessories thereof

Canada

• Final affirmative determination issued by the CITT in the anti-dumping investigation into imports of Truck Bodies from China. (03 Jul)

United States of America

• Affirmative determination issued by the USDOC in the sunset review of anti-subsidy duty on imports of certain Chassis and Subassemblies thereof from China. (29 Jul)

• Preliminary affirmative determination issued by the USDOC in the anti-subsidy investigation into imports of Truck Bed Covers from China. (31 Jul)

Chapter 90 – Optical, photographic, cinematographic, measuring, checking, precision, medical or surgical instruments and apparatus; parts and accessories thereof.

Türkiye

• Final affirmative determination issued in the anti-dumping investigation into imports of Dental CNC Milling Machines from China. (04 Jul)

Chapter 94 – Furniture; bedding, mattresses, mattress supports, cushions and similar stuffed furnishings; lamps and lighting fittings, not elsewhere specified or included; illuminated signs, illuminated name-plates and the like; prefabricated buildings

United States of America

• Affirmative determination issued by the USDOC in the sunset review of anti-dumping duty on imports of Mattresses from China, Cambodia, Malaysia, Serbia, Thailand and Türkiye. (24 Jul)

• Affirmative determination issued by the USDOC in the sunset review of anti-dumping duty on imports of Boltless Steel Shelving Units Prepackaged for sale from China. (31 Jul)

Chapter 96 – Miscellaneous Manufactured Articles

Türkiye

• Initiation of sunset review of anti-dumping duty on the imports of Ballpoint Pens with Liquid Ink from China. (04 Jul)