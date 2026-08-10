TPM Consultants: August 2026 - BIS Updates

The Bureau of Indian Standards has notified the amendment of certain Standards, including the following, with effect from 22nd June 2026.

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Amendment of Standards for Modified Bitumen (06 Jul)

The Bureau of Indian Standards has notified the amendment of certain Standards, including the following, with effect from 22nd June 2026. However, the previous unamended Standard will remain in force concurrently till 21st December 2026. For a full list of products, please refer to the attached link.

IS 15462: 2019 Polymer Modified Bitumen (PMB) — Specification (First Revision)

Polymer Modified Bitumen (PMB) — Specification (First Revision) IS 17079: 2019 Rubber Modified Bitumen (RMB) — Specification

Amendment of Standards for Steel Hinges (08 Jul)

The Bureau of Indian Standards has notified the amendment of certain Standards, including the following, with effect from 25th June 2026. However, the previous unamended Standards will remain in force concurrently till 24th December 2026. For a full list of products, please refer to the attached link.

IS 206: 2010 Tee and Strap Hinges — Specification (Fifth Revision)

Tee and Strap Hinges — Specification (Fifth Revision) IS 1341: 2018 Steel Butt Hinges — Specification (Sixth Revision)

Steel Butt Hinges — Specification (Sixth Revision) IS 3843: 1995 Steel Back Flap Hinges — Specification (Second Revision)

Steel Back Flap Hinges — Specification (Second Revision) IS 12817: 2020 Stainless Steel Butt Hinges — Specification (Third Revision)

Substitution of Standards for Crude Oil Products (09 Jul)

The Bureau of Indian Standards has notified the substitution of certain Standards, including the following, with effect from 23rd June 2026. However, the previous unamended Standards will remain in force concurrently till 23rd December 2026. For a full list of products, please refer to the attached link.

IS 534: 2026 Benzene — Specification (Sixth Revision)

Benzene — Specification (Sixth Revision) IS 1459: 2026 Kerosene — Specification (Fifth Revision)

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