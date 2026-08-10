TPM Consultants: August 2026 - Non-Tariff Measures

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Continued suspension of Quality Control Order for n-Butyl Acrylate (09 July)
The Department of Chemicals and Petrochemicals under the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers further extended the temporary suspension of n-Butyl Acrylate (Quality Control) Order, 2021 due to continued disruptions in the supply chain. The suspension has been further extended from 10th July 2026 to 31st July 2026.
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