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10 August 2026

TPM Consultants: August 2026 - Non-Tariff Measures

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TPM was founded in 1999 as the first firm dealing exclusively in the field of trade remedies. TPM has assisted domestic producers, in India and overseas, suffering due to cheap and unfair imports to avail the necessary protection under the umbrella of the WTO Agreements. TPM also assists exporters and importers facing trade remedial investigations in India or other countries. TPM has assisted exporters facing investigations in a number of jurisdictions such as China, Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Egypt, European Union, GCC, Indonesia, South Korea, Taiwan, Turkey, Ukraine and USA. TPM also provides services in the field of trade policy, non-tariff barriers, competition law, trade compliance, indirect taxation, trade monitoring and analysis. It also represents industries before the Government in matters involving customs policy.
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The Department of Chemicals and Petrochemicals under the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers further extended the temporary suspension of n-Butyl Acrylate (Quality Control) Order, 2021...
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Continued suspension of Quality Control Order for n-Butyl Acrylate (09 July)

The Department of Chemicals and Petrochemicals under the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers further extended the temporary suspension of n-Butyl Acrylate (Quality Control) Order, 2021 due to continued disruptions in the supply chain. The suspension has been further extended from 10th July 2026 to 31st July 2026.

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