Trade Agreements

On 12th August 2026, India and the Southern African Customs Union (SACU), comprising of South Africa, Botswana, Namibia, Lesotho, and Eswatini signed the Terms of Reference (ToR) to guide negotiations for a Preferential Trade Agreement. The ToR has revived the trade negotiations which were stalled since 2010. Pursuant to the ToR, negotiations will create preferential market access for India in the SACU countries for exports of automobiles, pharmaceuticals, industrial machinery, textiles, diamonds, and agro-processed goods.

TPM was founded in 1999 as the first firm dealing exclusively in the field of trade remedies. TPM has assisted domestic producers, in India and overseas, suffering due to cheap and unfair imports to avail the necessary protection under the umbrella of the WTO Agreements. TPM also assists exporters and importers facing trade remedial investigations in India or other countries. TPM has assisted exporters facing investigations in a number of jurisdictions such as China, Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Egypt, European Union, GCC, Indonesia, South Korea, Taiwan, Turkey, Ukraine and USA. TPM also provides services in the field of trade policy, non-tariff barriers, competition law, trade compliance, indirect taxation, trade monitoring and analysis. It also represents industries before the Government in matters involving customs policy.

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Indian updates

India and the Southern African Customs Union (SACU) sign Terms of Reference for a Preferential Trade Agreement

BIS UpdatesTrade Agreements On 12th August 2026, India and the Southern African Customs Union (SACU), comprising of South Africa, Botswana, Namibia, Lesotho, and Eswatini signed the Terms of Reference (ToR) to guide negotiations for a Preferential Trade Agreement. The ToR has revived the trade negotiations which were stalled since 2010. Pursuant to the ToR, negotiations will create preferential market access for India in the SACU countries for exports of automobiles, pharmaceuticals, industrial machinery, textiles, diamonds, and agro-processed goods.

India announces intent to engage in review of India-Japan CEPA

The Indian Commerce Minister has announced India’s intent to engage in a review of the India-Japan CEPA. While the terms of reference for the review are yet to be finalised, it is expected that the renewed agreement will increase the scope of coverage to include movement of professionals, and expand cooperation in sectors such as textiles, pharmaceuticals, agriculture, automobiles, and industrial capital goods. The Minister also highlighted the policy changes made in recent years to address the concerns of Japanese investors.

Global Updates

South Korea and Bangladesh finalise CEPA

On 4th August 2026, South Korea and Bangladesh signed a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement. The Agreement has been finalised after five rounds of negotiations. Pursuant to the Agreement, 97% of exports from Bangladesh will enjoy liberalised tariffs. Further, 87% of exports from South Korea will see reduced tariffs, including exports of Korean instant noodles, coffee, seaweed snacks, diesel, and vehicle parts. The agreement is also aimed to attract investments from Korea into the electronics, automotive, and manufacturing sector of Bangladesh.

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