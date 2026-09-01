Operationalizing The DGFT E-Commerce Export Framework: 100% FDI, Sellers-on-Record, And Cross-Border Supply Contracts

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When a company’s commercial contracts diverge from its physical inventory and cash flows, regulatory gridlock is inevitable. Mismatches across banking, customs, and tax filings do not just trigger compliance flags, they choke working capital and halt operations.

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) officially notified “Introduction of Inventory-based Cross-border E-Commerce Export Framework under FTP”. The new rules require foreign-backed e-commerce marketplaces to establish dedicated wholly owned Indian entities for inventory-based exports under 100% FDI permissions, while local suppliers function as GST-compliant “Sellers-on-Record”. The rules require the legal exporter, supply contracts, payment records and inventory records to describe the same transaction. Indian regulatory systems, including ICEGATE for customs, EDPMS for foreign exchange, GSTIN for taxes and DGFT for trade, can cross-check the information reported across these records. If a platform describes itself as a technology intermediary while handling export logistics in practice, inconsistencies can trigger blocks across banking, customs and tax processes.

For example, an offshore parent company may remit one payment covering thousands of customer orders, while the Indian subsidiary appears as the Exporter of Record on shipping bills and a local supplier issues the sales invoices. If the bank cannot match that payment to the relevant shipping bills and local invoices, the e-BRC process may be affected and the local supplier’s GST refund may also be delayed.

One Transaction Appears in Four Places

Every export order produces four key records. The contract allocates responsibility, the inventory system records who holds the goods, the shipping bill identifies the exporter, and the bank records payment. Together, those records should describe the same transaction. If they assign different roles to the same transaction, the inconsistency can surface in banking, customs or tax records.

Different parties can perform different functions. The problem arises when the documents do not explain how those functions connect. The review should follow the transaction from customer order and supplier sale through transfer to the Indian entity, export, foreign receipt and supplier payment. Following that sequence can reveal gaps that a document-by-document review may miss.

The Seller, Exporter, Goods and Money Must Connect

To preserve the supplier’s intended GST treatment, the transaction needs to follow the merchant-exporter route. The local supplier sells the goods to the Indian export SPV, which then undertakes the international shipment as the Exporter of Record. This separates the domestic sale from the export, but only if the contracts, invoices and shipping records follow the same sequence.

The payment arrangement requires the same level of consistency. A single transfer from the foreign parent may settle multiple export orders, but the bank still needs to connect the foreign exchange received with the relevant shipping bills. Where a consolidated payment is used, the payment route therefore needs the required banking arrangements and a way to link each receipt to the underlying exports.

Inventory needs to follow the same approach. Physical segregation is not necessarily the key control. The important question is whether the records show when responsibility for each order moved from the supplier to the export entity. ERP and warehouse records should therefore capture the relevant order, inventory and title-transfer events so that the movement of goods can be traced from the foreign customer’s order through to export.

Contracts Must Match How the Business Operates

Older established agreements may continue to describe the Indian platform as a technology intermediary even after it begins receiving inventory and appearing on shipping documents. The contract can then give finance, warehouse and supplier teams instructions that no longer match the business. The legal review should therefore trace each role through the purchase order, invoice, shipping bill and payment before the contract is amended. Operating as a de facto inventory owner while holding out as a mere technology intermediary exposes the E-Commerce Operator (EOS) to severe regulatory reclassification triggering FEMA penalties up to three times the amount involved for FDI non-compliance, immediate forfeiture of “safe harbor” immunity under Section 79 of the IT Act, and direct product liability under the Consumer Protection (E-Commerce) Rules.

Supplier terms determine which party carries the working-capital burden. If payment depends on overseas collections or returns, the supplier may fund risks allocated elsewhere. The contract must state when ownership changes, payment becomes due and returns are handled. Those terms must also match the warehouse and treasury processes.

The First Shipment Creates a History

Before the first shipment, the company can still change the entity, contract, payment route or warehouse process with greater flexibility and less disruption. Once goods move, invoices, customs filings, bank entries and inventory records begin creating a transaction history. The business must then account for earlier transactions while deciding how future shipments should be handled.

A controlled low-volume shipment can test whether the supplier invoice, export document, inventory entry and foreign receipt match under real conditions. Once hundreds of shipments have been recorded using inconsistent classifications, correcting them becomes more difficult and expensive. By then, operations, supplier cash flow and customer deliveries already depend on the existing arrangements.

Changing one document at that stage can create another inconsistency. An amended agreement may describe new ownership while earlier shipping bills and inventory records reflect the old arrangement. The review should first establish what happened in the earlier shipments before deciding what needs to change.

What External Reviewers Reconstruct

An investor, bank or regulator will ask who owned and sold the goods, who exported them, who issued the invoice and who received the payment. Reviewers compare purchase orders, inventory logs, shipping bills, bank statements and agreements to establish the sequence of events and check whether the records support the stated arrangement. A dedicated export subsidiary provides limited comfort if operations remain mixed in practice. Unexplained gaps can instead lead to bank reconciliation issues, supplier cash-flow pressure or the cost of revising earlier arrangements.

The Structure Has to Work Beyond the Documents

Before launching under the new framework, operations must execute a controlled, low-volume shipment to test whether the supplier invoice, export document, inventory entry, and foreign receipt align under real conditions. Once hundreds of shipments are recorded with inconsistent classifications, unspooling the regulatory mess becomes a costly, highly disruptive nightmare. A workable arrangement ensures that reviewers can trace a transaction from customer order to final payment without encountering a single change in who is buying, selling, exporting, or receiving the money.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.