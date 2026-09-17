BIS Updates

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Amendment of Standards for Steel Products (12 Aug)
Trade Remedial ActionsBIS Updates The Bureau of Indian Standards has notified the amendment of certain Standards, including IS 13983: 1994 Stainless Steel Sinks for Domestic Purposes — Specification, with effect from 3rd August 2026. However, the previous unamended Standards will remain in force concurrently till 2nd February 2027. For a full list of products, please refer to the attached link.
Substitution of Standards for Textiles Products (12 Aug)
The Bureau of Indian Standards has notified the substitution of certain Standards, including the following, with effect from 4th August 2026. However, the previous unamended Standards will remain in force concurrently till 4th February 2027. For a full list of products, please refer to the attached link.
- IS 3256: 2026 Textiles — Inland Packaging of Ropes and Cordages — Code of Practice (Second Revision)
- IS 11916: 2026 Textiles — Continuous Filament Glass Yarn for Aerospace and Other Purposes — Specification (Second Revision)
- IS 19763: 2026 Textile Floor Coverings — Aircraft Woven Carpet — Specification
- IS 19783: 2026 Textiles — 100 Percent Nylon Woven Fabric — Specification
Substitution of Standards for Various Chemicals (12 Aug)
The Bureau of Indian Standards has notified the substitution of certain Standards, including the following, with effect from 3rd August 2026. However, the previous unamended Standards will remain in force concurrently till 3rd February 2027. For a full list of products, please refer to the attached link.
- IS 5647: 2026 p-Toluidine — Specification (Second Revision)
- IS 5649: 2026 o-Toluidine — Specification (Third Revision)
- IS 6156: 2026 Chlorosulphonic Acid — Code of Safety (First Revision)
- IS 10870: 2026 Hexane — Code of Safety (First Revision)
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