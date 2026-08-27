Foreign Capital, Indian Skies: Navigating Ownership And Control In India’s Aviation Sector

Foreign capital can now reach almost every layer of an Indian airline’s balance sheet, but control cannot. Every foreign strategic investor and private equity sponsor must internalize before drafting term sheets for a domestic carrier. The percentage of equity a foreign party may hold and the degree of control it may exercise are governed by two separate legal regimes that do not move together, and the gap between them is where most aviation deals in India succeed or unravel.

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Foreign capital can now reach almost every layer of an Indian airline’s balance sheet, but control cannot. Every foreign strategic investor and private equity sponsor must internalize before drafting term sheets for a domestic carrier. The percentage of equity a foreign party may hold and the degree of control it may exercise are governed by two separate legal regimes that do not move together, and the gap between them is where most aviation deals in India succeed or unravel.

This article sets out the regulatory mechanics of FDI in the aviation sector in India, the statutory Substantial Ownership and Effective Control (SOEC) test, and the shareholder agreement drafting choices that determine whether a transaction clears DGCA scrutiny or jeopardises the target’s Air Operator Certificate.

Regulatory Landscape

Thresholds and Investment Routes

Foreign investment in a Domestic Scheduled Passenger Airline (also described as a Scheduled Air Transport Service) is governed by the Consolidated FDI Policy read with the Foreign Exchange Management (Non-Debt Instruments) Rules, 2019, and overlaid by sectoral conditions notified by the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

The percentage limits are as follow:

Foreign airlines may invest up to 49% in a scheduled passenger airline, and this ceiling is firm. A foreign carrier cannot cross 49% in a domestic scheduled operator by any route.

Non-airline foreign investors (private equity, sovereign funds, financial strategics) may invest up to 100%, with the 49% automatic-route cap applying to the portion that flows without prior approval, and any investment beyond 49% requiring government approval.

Non-Resident Indians who are Indian nationals may invest up to 100% under the automatic route in a scheduled passenger airline, a carve-out that has become central to several ownership structures.

The structural consequence is that a foreign airline holding its 49% can be paired with a foreign non-airline investor to bring total foreign money close to or at 100%, provided the approval-route conditions are met.

Every one of these permissions is expressly subject to a condition that no equity figure can satisfy on its own. Substantial Ownership and Effective Control must remain vested in Indian nationals. A structure can be fully FDI-compliant on paper and still fail, because SOEC is tested independently of the shareholding.

Explore More: Benefits of FDI and sectoral caps in India

Deciphering Substantial Ownership and Effective Control

Statutory foundation

The requirement flows from Rule 134 read with Schedule XI of the Aircraft Rules, 1937. A permit to operate scheduled air transport services may be granted to a company only where it is registered and has its principal place of business in India, its Chairman and at least two-thirds of its directors are citizens of India, and its substantial ownership and effective control are vested in Indian nationals. The Ministry of Civil Aviation and the DGCA administer this condition at the licensing stage and on an ongoing basis, which means SOEC is not a one-time entry test but a continuing obligation for the life of the Air Operator Certificate.

The substantial ownership test

Substantial ownership is assessed on where beneficial equity ultimately rests. Indian nationals must hold the controlling economic stake, and the calculation looks through intermediate holding structures rather than stopping at the immediate shareholder. Indirect foreign holding, layered vehicles, and economic arrangements that replicate ownership are all capable of being counted against the foreign side.

A simple majority of equity, 51% or more, genuinely held and controlled by Indian nationals is the non-negotiable minimum baseline, and structures that dilute Indian economic ownership below that line through options, convertibles, or side arrangements invite disqualification.

Board composition rules

The board-level mandate is explicit and unusually rigid. The Chairman must be an Indian citizen, and at least two-thirds of the Board of Directors must be Indian citizens. This is a citizenship test, not a residency or nationality-of-shareholder test, and it cannot be diluted by clever quorum drafting. A foreign investor negotiating board seats must build its representation inside the remaining one-third, which fundamentally shapes what governance rights are actually available to it.

The effective control test

Regulators look past the cap table to ask who, in substance, directs the company’s policy, operational management, and financial decision-making. Control that is exercised through contractual veto rights, management agreements, financing covenants, or the ability to appoint and remove key personnel can all establish foreign effective control even where Indian nationals hold majority equity and the board is two-thirds Indian. The test is deliberately substance-over-form, and it is precisely where well-intentioned investor-protection drafting collides with the statute.

Shareholder Agreement Drafting and the Effective Control Minefield

A foreign investor’s instinct, entirely reasonable in an ordinary M&A context, is to bargain for protections proportionate to its capital. In an Indian airline, some of those protections are the very things that transfer effective control and breach SOEC.

Affirmative voting rights and reserved matters

The workable distinction is between protective rights and controlling rights. Reserved matters that protect the value of a minority investment are generally defensible. Veto rights over voluntary liquidation or winding up, alteration of the charter documents in a manner prejudicial to the investor, issuance of new shares that would dilute the investor, related-party transactions outside the ordinary course, and changes to the fundamental nature of the business protect economic value without directing the enterprise.

Rights that reach into the running of the airline are the danger zone. Vetoes or approval rights over the annual operating budget, route selection and network expansion, fleet and aircraft acquisition decisions, and the appointment or removal of key managerial personnel including the CEO, CFO, and Accountable Manager, are the classic triggers for a finding that effective control has shifted to the foreign investor.

A foreign party that can block the airline’s commercial plan or install its own management is, in the regulator’s eyes, controlling the airline regardless of what the equity register says. The drafting task is to secure genuine downside protection while leaving the direction of the business demonstrably in Indian hands.

Explore More: Shareholder disputes and their resolution in India

Management protocols and the AOC risk

Foreign investors frequently attempt to secure operational influence through the contractual side door through Management Services Agreements, brand and trademark licensing, technical support arrangements, and wet or dry lease structures. Each is legitimate in principle and each can become fatal in excess.

A Management Services Agreement that vests day-to-day operational direction, financial authority, or personnel control in the foreign party can amount to effective control even with no additional equity. Brand licensing that subordinates the airline’s commercial autonomy to the licensor, or technical agreements that hand operational decision-making offshore, carry the same risk.

Because SOEC is a condition of the Air Operator Certificate, a management structure that transfers effective control does not merely breach the FDI policy; it puts the AOC itself at risk of refusal, non-renewal, or suspension. An airline can raise its foreign capital flawlessly and still lose its licence because the operating agreements gave the game away.

Regulatory Precedents and Scrutiny Mechanisms

India’s aviation deal history is, in effect, a series of SOEC stress tests.

Lessons from major transactions

The Jet-Etihad transaction, in which Etihad took a 24% stake in Jet Airways, drew intense scrutiny precisely over whether the accompanying governance, commercial, and management arrangements handed Etihad effective control despite a sub-49% holding. The deal was cleared only after the control-conferring terms were examined and adjusted, and it established the template that regulators would look through equity to governance substance.

The AirAsia India experience reinforced the point from the other direction. Allegations that operational control sat with the foreign partner rather than the Indian shareholders became the subject of regulatory and investigative attention, illustrating that effective control is policed after closing and not merely at entry.

The Tata-SIA (Vistara) structure, with Singapore Airlines at 49% and the Tata group holding the majority, was designed from inception around Indian ownership and control, and its subsequent consolidation into Air India proceeded within the same SOEC discipline. The contrast is instructive: structures built around genuine Indian control endure, while structures that push effective control offshore attract challenge.

The DGCA clearance process

The DGCA does not review a transaction in the abstract. It examines the governance documents directly. Before granting or renewing an Air Operator Certificate, the regulator scrutinises the Shareholder Agreement, the Articles of Association, and the board and management structure to satisfy itself that Indian nationals hold substantial ownership and effective control.

A drafting discipline that follows is that the Shareholder Agreement and the Articles of Association must be aligned. Where the SHA grants a foreign investor rights that the AoA does not reflect, or the AoA contains control provisions inconsistent with SOEC, the inconsistency itself becomes a ground for regulatory objection.

Security clearances

Foreign directors and key managerial personnel are subject to mandatory security clearance from the Ministry of Home Affairs. This is a gating item that operates independently of the commercial timetable, and deals are routinely delayed where MHA clearance for a proposed foreign nominee has not been factored into the closing sequence. Foreign investors intending to seat a nominee director should treat security clearance as a condition to be planned for well ahead of signing.

Conclusion

The firms that close durable airline deals in India are not the ones that fight the SOEC regime but the ones that design around it from the first draft. Treat Indian ownership and control as a constraint to be minimized, and the transaction will spend its life exposed to a licensing challenge that can surface years after closing. Treat it as the architecture of the deal, and there is real room to build a well-protected, well-returning position inside the rules through calibrated economics, disciplined governance, and operating agreements that respect the line the statute draws.

It is the difference between an investment that compounds and one that is unwound by a regulator. If you are evaluating an entry into an Indian carrier or restructuring an existing holding, engage counsel before the term sheet hardens, because in this sector the structure is the deal, and our aviation law team in India can build it to hold

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.