Trade Remedial Actions

The Central government continued the imposition of anti-dumping duty on the imports of Phthalic Anhydride from China and Korea subsequent to a sunset review investigation initiated on 27th January 2026 via No. 7/26/2025-DGTR. The anti-dumping duty on the product under consideration was originally imposed vide Notification No. 43/2021 -Customs (ADD) dated 9th August 2021. The anti-dumping duty imposed shall be in the range of USD 40.08 per MT to USD 140.17 per MT and shall remain in force for a further period of five years, that is, until 4th August 2031.

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INDIAN UPDATES

Chapter 29 – Organic Chemicals

Continuation of anti-dumping duty on imports of Phthalic Anhydride from China and Korea. (05 Aug)

The Central government continued the imposition of anti-dumping duty on the imports of Phthalic Anhydride from China and Korea subsequent to a sunset review investigation initiated on 27th January 2026 via No. 7/26/2025-DGTR. The anti-dumping duty on the product under consideration was originally imposed vide Notification No. 43/2021 -Customs (ADD) dated 9th August 2021. The anti-dumping duty imposed shall be in the range of USD 40.08 per MT to USD 140.17 per MT and shall remain in force for a further period of five years, that is, until 4th August 2031.

Chapter 32 - Tanning or dyeing extracts; tannins and their derivatives; dyes, pigments and other colouring matter; paints and varnishes; putty and other mastics; inks

Extension of anti-dumping duty on imports of Natural Mica based Pearl Industrial Pigments excluding Cosmetic Grade from China. (21 Aug)

The Central government vide Notification No. 21/2026-Customs (ADD) dated 21st August 2026 has extended the anti-dumping duty on imports of Natural Mica based Pearl Industrial Pigments excluding Cosmetic Grade from China. The duty was originally levied by the Government of India, vide Notification No. 47/2021-Customs (ADD), dated 26th August 2021. The duty has been extended till 25th February 2027.

INTERNATIONAL UPDATES

Chapter 07 – Edible Vegetables and Certain Roots and Tubers.

Canada

Affirmative determination issued by the CBSA in the sunset review of anti-dumping duty on imports of Whole Potatoes from USA. (28 Aug)

Chapter 08 – Edible Fruit and Nuts; Peel of Citrus Fruit or Melons

United States of America

Preliminary affirmative determination issued by the USDOC in the anti-dumping investigation into imports of Fresh Winter Strawberries from Mexico. (21 Aug)

Chapter 28 – Inorganic chemicals

EU

Initiation of anti-absorption investigation into anti-dumping duty on imports of Titanium Dioxide from China. (25 Aug)

United States of America

Imposition of anti-dumping and anti-subsidy duties on imports of Silicon Metal from Australia and Norway. (21 Aug)

Chapter 29 – Organic Chemicals

Trade remedial measures against India

United States of America

Preliminary affirmative determination issued by the USDOC in the anti-dumping investigation into imports of Citric Acid and certain Citrate Salts from India. (26 Aug) The USDOC has preliminary determined that Indian exporters have dumped the subject goods in the U.S. market during the period of investigation, that is 1st January 2025 to 31st December 2025. A dumping margin ranging between 100.21 to 151.73% was determined for Indian exporters.

Other trade remedial actions

Columbia

Initiation of anti-dumping duty investigation into imports of Citric Acid from China. (10 Aug)

EAEU

Initiation of anti-dumping investigation into imports of Citric Acid from China. (25 Aug)

EU

Final affirmative determination issued in the anti-dumping investigation into imports of Terephthalic Acid from Mexico and South Korea. (10 Aug)

South Korea

Initiation of anti-dumping investigation on imports of Ethyl Acetate from China. (18 Aug)

United States of America

Continuation of anti-dumping and anti-subsidy duties on imports of certain Corrosion Inhibitors from China. (06 Aug)

Continuation of anti-dumping duty on imports of Difluoromethane (R-32) from China. (11 Aug)

Preliminary negative determination issued by the USDOC in the anti-dumping investigation into imports of Citric Acid and certain Citrate Salts from Canada. (26 Aug)

Chapter 32 – Tanning or dyeing extracts, tannins and their derivatives, dyes, pigments and other colouring matter, paints and varnishes, putty and other mastics, and inks

Trade remedial measures against India

United States of America

Revocation of anti-dumping duty on imports of Carbazole Violet Pigment 23 from China and India and anti-subsidy duty on imports from India. (07 Aug)

The USDOC has revoked the anti-dumping and anti-subsidy duties on imports of subject goods from India. It was noted that in the absence of any participation by any domestic producer in the present review, there was no requirement for continuation of duties. Anti-dumping duties up to 69.23% were originally determined for Indian producers in 2004, which were eventually reduced to 0% in 2025 for certain Indian producers, such as Meghmani Pigments and Meghmani LLP. Further, anti-subsidy duties upto 33.61% were determined for Indian companies in 2004, which were eventually reduced to 3.28%-5.51% in 2025 for certain Indian producers, including Meghmani Pigments and Meghmani LLP.

Final affirmative determination issued by the USDOC in the anti-dumping and anti-subsidy investigations into imports of Oleoresin Paprika from India. (21 Aug)

The USDOC has determined that Indian producers have dumped the subject goods in the U.S. market during the period of investigation, that is 1st April 2024 to 31st March 2025. Further, the USDOC has determined that Indian producers have received countervailable subsidies for production and sale of subject goods during the same period of investigation. Dumping margin ranging between 4.24% to 5.78% and subsidy rate ranging between 18.67% to 25.42% was determined for the mandatory respondents. A dumping margin of 5.08% and subsidy rate of 21.90% was determined for other Indian producers.

Chapter 39 – Plastics and Articles thereof

Brazil

Affirmative determination issued in the sunset review of anti-dumping duty on imports of PVC Resin (Suspension) from China. (04 August)

EAEU

Termination of anti-dumping investigation into imports of High-density Polyethylene from Azerbaijan, and Polypropylene and Propylene Copolymers from Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan. (04 Aug)

South Korea

Initiation of sunset review of anti-dumping duty on imports of PET Film from Taiwan, Thailand and UAE. (27 Aug)

United Kingdom

Initiation of safeguard investigation into imports of Polyethylene Terephthalate. (05 Aug)

Chapter 44 – Wood and articles of wood; wood charcoal

United States of America

Imposition of anti-dumping and anti-subsidy duties on imports of Fiberglass Door Panels from China. (06 Aug)

Chapter 48 – Paper and Paperboard; Articles of Paper Pulp, of Paper or of Paperboard

Canada

Initiation of anti-dumping and anti-subsidy investigations into imports of Paperboard Cups and Containers from China. (17 Aug)

United States of America

Initiation of anti-circumvention investigation concerning anti-dumping duty on imports of certain Tissue Paper Products from China, when produced and exported from Vietnam using jumbo paper rolls produced in China. (06 Aug)

Chapter 56 – Wadding, felt and nonwovens; special yarns; twine, cordage, ropes and cables and Articles Thereof

Brazil

Preliminary determination issued in the anti-dumping investigation into imports of non-woven fabrics from China, Egypt and Israel. (24 Aug)

Chapter 68 – Articles of Stone, Plaster, Cement, Asbestos, Mica or Similar Materials

South Africa

Initiation of anti-dumping investigation into imports of Gypsum Plasterboard from China PR and Saudi Arabia. (07 Aug)

Chapter 70 – Glass and glassware

Brazil

Preliminary determination issued in the anti-dumping investigation into imports of Fiberglass from China and Egypt. (17 Aug)

EU

Initiation of anti-circumvention investigation concerning anti-dumping duty on imports of Open Mesh Fabrics of Glass Fibres from China, through imports from Kosovo, Moldova, North Macedonia, and Serbia. (06 Aug)

Chapter 72 – Iron and Steel

EU

Preliminary affirmative determination issued in the anti-dumping investigation into imports of certain Wires of Silico-manganese Steel from China. (10 Aug)

Malaysia

Initiation of anti-dumping investigation into imports of Flat-rolled Products of other Alloy and Non-alloy Steel from China, Taiwan and Vietnam. (06 Aug)

Initiation of expiry review of anti-dumping duty on imports of Pre-painted, Painted or Color Coated Steel Coils from China and Vietnam. (06 Aug)

Chapter 73 – Articles of iron and steel

Trade remedial measures against India

Canada

Initiation of sunset review of anti-dumping and anti-subsidy duties on imports of Grinding Media from India. (04 Aug)

The CBSA and CITT have initiated an expiry review of anti-dumping and anti-subsidy duties imposed on imports from India. The duties were first imposed on 27th August 2021. At present, the Indian exports are subject to anti-dumping duty upto 38.7%. Further, an anti-subsidy duty of ₹ 24,831 per MT was originally imposed. All participating exporters are required to submit their questionnaire responses by 11th September 2026.

United States of America

Initiation of anti-dumping investigation into imports of Welded Stainless Line and Pressure Pipe from India, Türkiye and UAE, and anti-subsidy investigation into imports from India and Türkiye. (10 Aug)

The USDOC has initiated anti-dumping and anti-subsidy investigations based on a petition filed by three domestic producers, Bristol Pipe and Tube, Inc., Felker Brothers Corporation, and Primus Pipe and Tube, Inc. It has been alleged that the Indian producers amongst other subject countries have dumped the subject goods in the U.S. market which have caused material injury to the domestic industry and are threatening to cause further injury to the domestic industry. Further, it is alleged that producers from India and Türkiye are receiving countervailable subsidies for production and sale of subject goods. The period of investigation of anti-dumping investigation will cover the period 1st July 2025 to 30th June 2026 and of anti-subsidy investigation will cover the period 1st January 2025 to 31st December 2025.

Initiation of administrative review of anti-dumping and anti-subsidy duties on imports of Non-Refillable Steel Cylinders from India. (10 Aug)

The USDOC has initiated an administrative review of the duties on imports of subject goods from India based on timely requests for review filed by various interested parties. The period of review for administrative review of anti-dumping duty will cover the period 1st June 2025 to 31st May 2025 and of anti-subsidy duty will cover the period 1st January 2025 to 31st December 2025. A dumping margin of upto 6.27% and a subsidy rate of 2.26% to 2.48% % was originally determined for Indian producers in 2025.

Initiation of administrative review of anti-subsidy duty on imports of certain High Chrome Cast Iron Grinding Media. (10 Aug)

The USDOC has initiated an administrative review of the anti-subsidy duty on imports of subject goods from India based on timely requests for review filed by various interested parties. The period of review for administrative review of anti-subsidy duty will cover the period 4th October 2024 to 31st December 2025. A subsidy rate of 3.16% was originally determined for Indian producers in 2025.

Other trade remedial actions

Australia

Preliminary affirmative determination issued in the anti-dumping investigation into imports of certain Welded Steel Mesh Sheets from China and Malaysia. (07 Aug)

Canada

Final affirmative determination issued by the CBSA in the anti-dumping investigation into imports of Oil and Gas Well Casing from (04 Aug)

Final determination issued by the CBSA in the anti-dumping and anti-subsidy investigations into imports of Forged Grinding Media from China. (24 Aug)

EAEU

Initiation of sunset review of anti-dumping duty on imports of certain Steel Pipes and Tubes from Ukraine. (13 Aug)

Affirmative determination issued in the sunset review of anti-dumping duty on imports of Leaf Springs from China. (25 Aug)

United Kingdom

Affirmative determination issued in the expiry review of anti-dumping duty on imports of Welded Tubes and Pipes from China. (20 Aug)

United States of America

Initiation of sunset review of anti-dumping and anti-subsidy duties on imports of Seamless Carbon and Alloy Steel Standard, Line and Pressure Pipe from China. (03 Aug)

Affirmative determination issued by the USDOC in the sunset review of anti-subsidy duty on imports of Non-Refillable Steel Cylinders from (04 Aug)

Affirmative determination issued by the USDOC in the sunset review of anti-dumping and anti-subsidy duties on imports of Pre-stressed Concrete Steel Wire Strand from China. (04 and 06 Aug)

Affirmative determination issued by the USITC in the sunset review of anti-dumping duty on imports of Light-Walled Rectangular Pipe and Tubes from China, Mexico, South Korea and Türkiye, and anti-subsidy duty on imports from China. (14 Aug)

Chapter 76 – Aluminium and articles thereof

United States of America

Initiation of anti-circumvention investigation concerning anti-dumping and anti-subsidy duties on imports of Disposable Aluminum Containers, Pans, Trays and Lids from China, when produced and exported from Indonesia and Malaysia using Aluminum foil produced in China. (06 Aug)

Chapter 84 – Nuclear reactors, boilers, machinery and mechanical appliances; parts thereof

United Kingdom

Preliminary affirmative determination issued in the anti-dumping investigation into imports of Boom Lifts from China. (19 Aug)

United States of America

Continuation of anti-dumping and anti-subsidy duties on imports of certain Large Vertical Shaft Engines between 225cc and 999cc, and parts thereof from China. (20 Aug)

Chapter 87 – Vehicles other than railway or tramway rolling-stock, and parts and accessories thereof

Argentina

Initiation of sunset review of anti-dumping duty into imports of Crosses and Tri-crosses from China. (19 Aug)

United States of America

Affirmative determination issued by the USDOC in the sunset review of anti-dumping duty on imports of certain Chassis and Subassemblies thereof from China. (04 Aug)

Preliminary affirmative determination issued by the USDOC in the anti-dumping investigation into imports of Van-Type Trailers and Subassemblies thereof from Canada and Mexico. (04 Aug)

Final affirmative determination issued by the USDOC in the anti-dumping and anti-subsidy investigations into imports of Van-Type Trailers and Subassemblies thereof from China. (31 Aug)

Affirmative determination issued by the USITC in the anti-dumping duty on imports of Hand Trucks and certain parts thereof from China. (14 Aug)

Chapter 90 – Optical, Photographic, Cinematographic, Measuring, Checking, Precision, Medical or Surgical Instruments and Apparatus; parts and Accessories Thereof

Trade remedial actions against India

China

Affirmative determination issued in the sunset review of anti-dumping duty on imports of Single-mode Optical Fiber from India. (13 Aug)

The Ministry of Commerce of China has issued an affirmative determination in the sunset review of the anti-dumping duty on imports from India. The Ministry has decided to continue to impose anti-dumping duties in the range of 7.4% to 30.6%, with effect from 14th August 2026. The duties were originally imposed on 13th August 2014 and will continue to remain in force till 13th August 2031.

Chapter 94 – Furniture; bedding, mattresses, mattress supports, cushions and similar stuffed furnishings; lamps and lighting fittings, not elsewhere specified or included; illuminated signs, illuminated nameplates and the like;

prefabricated buildings

United States of America

Affirmative determination issued by the USDOC in the sunset review of anti-subsidy duty on imports of Boltless Steel Shelving Units Prepackaged for sale from China. (04 Aug)

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