TPM Consultants: August 2026 - Trade Agreements

TPM was founded in 1999 as the first firm dealing exclusively in the field of trade remedies. TPM has assisted domestic producers, in India and overseas, suffering due to cheap and unfair imports to avail the necessary protection under the umbrella of the WTO Agreements. TPM also assists exporters and importers facing trade remedial investigations in India or other countries. TPM has assisted exporters facing investigations in a number of jurisdictions such as China, Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Egypt, European Union, GCC, Indonesia, South Korea, Taiwan, Turkey, Ukraine and USA. TPM also provides services in the field of trade policy, non-tariff barriers, competition law, trade compliance, indirect taxation, trade monitoring and analysis. It also represents industries before the Government in matters involving customs policy.

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Indian updates

India and Maldives concluded the first round of negotiations for a free trade agreement and bilateral investment treaty

India and Maldives successfully concluded trade negotiations for a free trade agreement and a Bilateral Investment Treaty (BIT) marking a significant milestone in bilateral economic relations. The virtual discussions which took place from 29th June to 7th July 2026, focused on market access, streamlining trade procedures, and strengthening cooperation across key sectors, including tourism, digital payments, services, investments, fisheries, and start-ups.

India and Canada set to conclude trade negotiations over the India-Canada Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement by the end of this year

India and Canada advanced discussions on the proposed Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement, with the third round of talks held from 6th to 10th July 2026. Canada has emphasized that the agreement intends to provide preferential market access for Canadian goods and services in India. The negotiations also highlighted mutual focus on trade in energy, critical minerals, agri-food, clean technologies, education, and services.

India and Israel conclude second round of negotiations over the bilateral trade agreement

India and Israel conclude the second round of negotiations for the free trade agreement from 20th to 23rd July 2026. The discussions covered a broad range of areas, including trade in goods and services, rules of origin, technical barriers to trade, intellectual property rights, customs procedures, trade facilitation, and economic cooperation.

Global Updates

South Korea and Mongolia finalise Economic Partnership Agreement

On 9th July 2026, South Korea and Mongolia signed a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement, establishing a new framework for trade, investment and supply chain cooperation. The agreement is Mongolia’s second trade agreement after an agreement with Japan and is designed to diversify the country’s export markets beyond mining and reduce its reliance on China. The agreement provides for tariff liberalization for Mongolian-origin rare earth minerals including copper. For Mongolia, the Agreement ensures market access to South Korea’s consumer goods such as cosmetics, ramyeon, dried seaweed etc.

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