TPM Consultants: August 2026 - Foreign Trade Policy

TPM was founded in 1999 as the first firm dealing exclusively in the field of trade remedies. TPM has assisted domestic producers, in India and overseas, suffering due to cheap and unfair imports to avail the necessary protection under the umbrella of the WTO Agreements. TPM also assists exporters and importers facing trade remedial investigations in India or other countries. TPM has assisted exporters facing investigations in a number of jurisdictions such as China, Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Egypt, European Union, GCC, Indonesia, South Korea, Taiwan, Turkey, Ukraine and USA. TPM also provides services in the field of trade policy, non-tariff barriers, competition law, trade compliance, indirect taxation, trade monitoring and analysis. It also represents industries before the Government in matters involving customs policy.

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Amendments to the Guidelines for Trade Regulations, Accreditation and Compliance Enablement under Export Promotion Mission (01 Jul)

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade launched support for Trade Regulations, Accreditation & Compliance Enablement which offered partial reimbursement of eligible expenditure incurred by MSMEs towards testing, inspection, certification, audits, traceability systems and other conformity-assessment requirements. The Directorate has issued the following amendments and insertions for operational clarity:

The list of eligible testing, inspections and certifications will be dynamic and periodically reviewed for inclusion and exclusion of certifications. The level of financial assistance has been differentiated as follows. The maximum cumulative reimbursement admissible shall be ₹50 lakh per IEC per financial year Micro and Small Enterprises: Up to 95% of the actual cost Medium Enterprises: Up to 80% of the actual cost Disbursement of approved support shall be in two instalments and be made directly to bank account.

For further details, please refer to the link herein.

Procedure for allocation of Tariff Rate Quotas (TRQs) under the India-Oman CEPA is notified (13 Jul)

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade has notified the procedure for allocation of Tariff Rate Quotas (TRQs) under the India-Oman Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement. The last date for submission of applications for annual allocation for FY 2027-28 and onwards shall be 28th February of the preceding financial year. For further details, please refer to the link herein.

Clarifications on Interest Subvention Support for Pre- and Post- Shipment Export Credit under Export Promotion Mission (14 Jul)

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade launched the Interest Subvention Scheme for Pre-Shipment and Post-Shipment Export Credit with immediate effect to facilitate improved access to pre-and post-shipment rupee export credit for MSME exporters on 2nd January 2026. Thereafter, certain representations were made by various institutions seeking point-wise clarifications on operational difficulties and technical compliance parameters concerning the implementation of guidelines. Accordingly, the Directorate has issued the clarification. Some of the major clarifications are as follows:

Banks may submit additional claims for eligible cases before 31st July 2026 for: (a) export credit disbursed on or after 2nd January 2026 and (b) UIN generated on or before 31st May 2026 The relaxation permitting UIN generation up to 31st May 2026 is applicable only for eligible export credit disbursed during FY 2025-26 on or after 2nd January 2026. This relaxation does not extend to disbursements made in FY 2026-27. The time limit for filing claim shall be one month from the date of disbursement A single UIN shall not be used for both pre-shipment and post-shipment benefits The claim filed in respect of a UIN must be specific to the year in which the disbursal of credit was/is made.

For further details, please refer to the link herein.

Launch of Global Outreach for Branding, Labelling and Export Packaging under Export Promotion Mission (14 Jul)

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade has launched the Global Outreach for Branding, Labelling and Export Packaging under Export Promotion Mission (EPM) – Niryat Disha with immediate effect. The intervention seeks to strengthen ‘Brand India’ globally by enhancing the image and recognition of Indian goods and services through a structured Unified Brand India framework with sector-specific branding, international marketing, and collaborative initiatives with State/District Authorities, EPCs, and industry bodies. For further details, please refer to the link herein.

India - UK Comprehensive Economic Trade Agreement comes into effect from 15th July 2026

The UK-India Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement entered into force on 15th July 2026. Under the agreement, India has eliminated tariffs on 90% of tariff lines, creating new opportunities in manufacturing, services and technology sectors.

Syncing of ITC (HS), 2022- Schedule-1 (Import Policy) with Finance Act, 2026 (22 Jul)

The ITC (HS) 2022, Schedule-l (Import Policy), has been amended in sync with the Finance Act, 2026. The Schedule will come into force with immediate effect. For further details, please refer to the link herein.

Harmonisation of Schedule-II (Export Policy), ITC (HS) 2022 with Finance Act, 2026 (27 Jul)

The Schedule- II (Export Policy), ITC (HS) 2022 has been amended in line with the Finance Act, 2026. The Schedule will come into force with immediate effect. For further details, please refer to the link herein.

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