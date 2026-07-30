Tariff Cuts Under CETA: Legal Guide For Exporters

The India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) entered into force on 15 July 2026, giving 99% of India's exports duty-free or preferential access to the UK market. But for exporters, the headline tariff numbers are only the starting point. Preferential rates are not automatic, they depend on strict compliance with rules of origin, documentation requirements, and customs procedures that carry real legal consequences if mishandled.

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The India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) entered into force on 15 July 2026, giving 99% of India's exports duty-free or preferential access to the UK market. But for exporters, the headline tariff numbers are only the starting point. Preferential rates are not automatic, they depend on strict compliance with rules of origin, documentation requirements, and customs procedures that carry real legal consequences if mishandled.

This guide walks exporters through what CETA's tariff framework actually requires, beyond the percentages.

How CETA's Tariff Concessions Are Structured

On the Indian side, the tariff concessions negotiated under CETA are given legal effect through a dedicated CETA Tariffs Notification issued by the Ministry of Finance, which operates through multiple tariff schedules. Table I sets out general concessions available to UK-origin goods across a wide range of HS tariff lines, prescribing reductions or elimination of basic customs duty and, where applicable, the Agriculture Infrastructure and Development Cess and Health Cess, applied line-by-line, with each tariff item following its own agreed phase-out period. A separate schedule (Table III) applies staged tariff reductions specifically to automobile imports under tariff-rate quotas (TRQs), which operate differently from the general goods schedule.

This structure matters for exporters because it means the applicable duty rate, and the timeline for reaching zero or the lowest agreed rate, varies significantly by product, and cannot be assumed from the agreement's headline figures alone.

Immediate Cuts vs. Phased Reductions

Some products see tariffs drop immediately upon entry into force; others follow a multi-year phase-down. A commonly cited example illustrates the range well: India's customs duty on Scotch whisky fell from 150% to 75% the moment CETA took effect, with a further scheduled decline to 40% over ten years. Automobiles follow a different mechanism entirely, phased reductions operating within tariff-rate quotas, meaning preferential rates apply only up to an annual volume cap, with standard (higher) duties applying to imports beyond that quota. Notably, electric, hybrid, and hydrogen vehicles do not receive any out-of-quota preferential tariff, underscoring that exporters must check product-specific and category-specific terms rather than relying on general summaries.

Exporters should treat the applicable tariff schedule for their specific HS classification as the authoritative reference point, not general commentary about the deal.

Rules of Origin: The Real Gatekeeper

The single most consequential compliance requirement under CETA is the Rules of Origin (RoO) framework. These rules determine whether a product qualifies as "originating" in India or the UK and is therefore eligible for preferential tariff treatment, and getting this wrong is the most common reason exporters lose access to the benefits they expected.

Under the CETA framework, a product can generally qualify as originating through:

Being wholly obtained in the exporting country, or

in the exporting country, or Being produced using non-originating materials but satisfying the applicable product-specific rule (PSR), which may involve a tariff classification change, a qualifying value content (QVC) threshold, or a specified manufacturing process set out in the agreement's annexures.

This has real operational consequences for companies with globally sourced inputs. For example, a business that imports garment components from a non-CETA country, assembles them in India, and exports the finished product to the UK must verify whether the Indian assembly operations meet the specific transformation requirements for apparel under the agreement, generic assembly or simple sewing may not be sufficient to confer Indian origin.

Self-Certification: Opportunity and Risk

CETA adopts a self-certification model for proof of origin. For Indian exports, the proof of origin generally takes the form of an origin declaration completed by the exporter or manufacturer themselves, based on their own knowledge and internal records, rather than requiring third-party certification for every shipment.

This is a significant compliance responsibility, not just an administrative convenience. Since exporters are certifying origin based on their own records, weak documentation practices create direct legal exposure: incorrect declarations can result in denial of preferential treatment, retrospective duty demands, or penalties.

UK exporters face a parallel but distinct requirement: they must register with HM Revenue and Customs before completing origin declarations under CETA. Declarations from unregistered exporters will be rejected outright, meaning importers will be unable to claim preference , a step UK businesses should complete well before their first shipment, as detailed in HMRC's official registration guidance for UK-India CETA origin declarations.

Record-Keeping Obligations

CETA imposes specific, binding record-retention timelines that exporters must build into their compliance systems:

Importers must retain records supporting preferential tariff claims for a minimum of four years .

must retain records supporting preferential tariff claims for a minimum of . Exporters and manufacturers must maintain origin-related documentation for a minimum of five years.

These records should include production records, sourcing documentation, value-addition calculations, and supplier declarations, the underlying evidence that would be needed to defend an origin claim if challenged.

Verification and Customs Risk

CETA's origin rules give customs authorities the ability to seek verification of origin claims directly, including from the exporter's counterpart in the other country. In practice, this means Indian importers relying on UK-origin declarations should ensure their contractual arrangements with UK suppliers obligate the supplier to cooperate with any verification request, otherwise, preferential treatment could be denied simply because supporting evidence sits outside the importer's control and the supplier does not respond in time. Businesses looking to build these safeguards into their supplier contracts can benefit from specialist guidance - Sindhuja Kashyap at King Stubb & Kasiva, advises on structuring cross-border trade contracts and customs compliance arrangements of this kind.

On the procedural side, CETA does include customs facilitation commitments intended to ease compliance friction, including simplified procedures, greater digitalization, and a commitment to release compliant goods within 48 hours where documentation requirements are satisfied, a meaningful operational benefit for exporters who get their documentation right the first time.

Practical Steps for Exporters

Classify your product correctly under the applicable HS code and identify the specific tariff schedule and phase-out timeline that applies, do not rely on the agreement's aggregate percentages. Map your supply chain against the product-specific rules of origin, particularly where inputs are sourced from third countries outside India or the UK. Build a self-certification compliance process, including internal sign-off procedures before any origin declaration is issued, given that exporters bear direct responsibility for the accuracy of their declarations. Establish a document retention system that meets the five-year requirement for exporters and manufacturers, covering production, sourcing, and value-addition records. Review supplier and customer contracts to include cooperation obligations for origin verification requests, particularly for cross-border supply chains. UK exporters should complete HMRC registration before attempting to issue origin declarations, to avoid rejected claims and denied preference for their Indian buyers. Monitor TRQ-specific sectors closely, such as automobiles, where preferential access depends on annual quota availability rather than a flat, permanent tariff cut.

Detailed, product-level information on rules of origin is available through the UK government's official guidance on CETA rules of origin, which sets out the framework established under Chapter 3 of the agreement.

Conclusion

CETA's tariff cuts represent a genuine commercial opportunity, but the benefit is conditional, not automatic. Exporters who treat rules of origin, self-certification, and record-keeping as legal compliance obligations , rather than paperwork formalities, will be the ones who actually capture the tariff savings the agreement promises. Given the product-specific complexity involved, particularly for businesses with multi-country supply chains, exporters are well advised to seek legal and customs advisory support before restructuring pricing or sourcing decisions around CETA's tariff schedules. Further background on the agreement's goods and tariff framework is available via India's Ministry of Commerce and Industry press briefing on CETA.

Frequently Asked Questions

Do all products under CETA get duty-free access immediately? No. While 99% of Indian exports eventually gain duty-free or preferential access, many tariff lines follow a phased reduction schedule over several years, and automobiles operate under a separate tariff-rate quota mechanism. What proof do exporters need to claim preferential tariffs under CETA? Generally, a self-certified origin declaration completed by the exporter or manufacturer, based on their own production and sourcing records, rather than third-party certification. How long must exporters retain origin-related records? A minimum of five years for exporters and manufacturers, and four years for importers claiming preferential tariff treatment. Do UK exporters need to register anywhere before issuing origin declarations? Yes. UK exporters and producers must register with HMRC before completing origin declarations under CETA; unregistered declarations will be rejected.

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The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.