The Growing Importance Of IEC (Import And Export Code) In The Age Of CrossBorder E-Commerce

In this modern world, regulatory compliance has become a vital element of international business operations. India’s foreign trade policies are defined by a select set of regulatory requirements. Import Export Code (IEC) issued by Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) is the unique identification number for every importer and exporter of the nation. While IEC has always been a mandatory requirement, its relevancy has significantly improved in the digital commerce era.

Founded in 2013, LegaLogic is a leading full-service law firm headquartered in Pune, India. With a team of 120+ across multiple offices, we advise diverse industries and are the go-to firm for Corporate Commercial matters, M&A, Intellectual Property, Employment, Real Estate, Dispute Resolution, Litigation, India Entry and Private Client Practice.

Article Insights

LegaLogic are most popular: within Technology, Real Estate and Construction and Family and Matrimonial topic(s)

with Senior Company Executives, HR and Finance and Tax Executives

in India

with readers working within the Accounting & Consultancy, Banking & Credit and Technology industries

I. Introduction.

In this modern world, regulatory compliance has become a vital element of international business operations. India’s foreign trade policies are defined by a select set of regulatory requirements. Import Export Code (IEC) issued by Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) is the unique identification number for every importer and exporter of the nation. While IEC has always been a mandatory requirement, its relevancy has significantly improved in the digital commerce era. IEC has emerged as a key enabler, not only providing the legal compliance but also enhancing the market reach and competitiveness of businesses. Directorate General of Foreign Trade, India, issues this Import Export Code, which is a 10-digit number that every domestic trader needs to possess to legally buy or sell products from another country. Earlier, it was mandatory for large-scale exporters and importers to obtain the IEC under the Foreign Trade (Development and Regulation) Act, 1992.

This article discusses the growing significance of the Import Export Code in the current changing economic scenario. With the emergence of cross-border e-commerce marketplaces, not only large-scale exporters and importers but also small-scale domestic businesses can engage in international trade with greater ease. However, to operate on these digital marketplaces, businesses need to comply with specific regulations that make them eligible to enter global markets. IEC has become even more relevant in this regard as a strategic pillar to facilitate international business activities. This article throws light on why the IEC has gained much importance for businesses to scale their presence globally.

II. The Rise of Cross-Border E-Commerce

The last few years have indeed been momentous for the e-commerce sector as cross-border online marketplaces have gained considerable popularity among global buyers and sellers. Digital platforms like Amazon Global Selling, Etsy, eBay, Shopify etc., have enabled businesses to sell products internationally without setting up a physical store. Such online marketplaces have created new avenues for organizations to diversify their market reach and revenue streams. With the introduction of innovative digital solutions and payment gateways, businesses have entered international markets with ease. Not only have these e-commerce marketplaces enabled domestic businesses to sell products online at a global level, but they have significantly reduced the efforts and time required to set up an export-import business

However, to operate on such digital platforms, businesses need to meet certain mandatory requirements. The IEC is the foundation of any international business activity as it authenticates the legal status of the business and its ability to trade in foreign markets. Whether it is the export of goods or services; or, import of goods or services, the IEC acts as the unique identification number for any entity engaging in cross-border transactions.

The aforementioned information becomes relevant as statistics suggest that India’s cross-border B2C e-commerce market size is projected to touch USD 13.6 billion in 2026, as compared to around USD 11 billion in 2025, and is further anticipated to balloon to around USD 36 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of over 21 percent during the forecast period. Not only large-scale exporters have gained from this growing trend but also domestic businesses that have tapped the potential of cross-border e-commerce marketplaces to augment their sales and revenue. As of late 2025, Amazon Global Selling alone had over 200,000 exporters from 28 states and union territories of India. Thus, the online marketplace has indeed democratized the process of exports, with lakhs of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and even direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands accessing a vast buyer base across the globe.

India’s digital buyer base has grown exponentially as there were over one billion internet subscribers as of the end of 2025. The online browsing and purchasing habit of mobile phone users is further anticipated to expand as the local consumer base turns more digital-savvy. In this regard, it is pertinent to note that the government has launched initiatives, such as Dak Niryat Kendras or export facilitation centres through post offices, that have tapped the potential of the e-commerce sector to take India’s exports to new heights. Traditional exporters have benefited from the digital interventions; however, the Union ministry has been instrumental in facilitating first-time MSMEs, artisans and weavers to enter global markets. One of the major challenges faced by such enterprises has been the absence of a viable export avenue; however, with the government’s robust export promotion initiatives, several MSMEs and artisans have accessed international buyers with ease.

The aforementioned paragraphs throw light on the changing dynamics of the global trade landscape. As observed, businesses have turned towards digital commerce as it has done away with the need for a physical office set up and facilitated round-the-clock operations. While such enterprises have witnessed exponential growth, they have encountered several regulatory compliances that have impeded their growth trajectory. At this juncture, it becomes critical for domestic businesses to understand that the Import Export Code has become significantly relevant. The following paragraphs discuss in detail the adverse repercussions of non-registration under IEC.

III. Repercussions of non-registration

Any domestic business desiring to operate on digital platforms to engage in international trade must apply to the Department of Commerce to obtain an Import Export Code as a mandatory requirement. As discussed, the IEC helps businesses authenticate their legal status to undertake cross-border transactions. However, if a domestic entity fails to obtain the IEC, it will be unable to undertake any international business activities due to multiple challenges, such as:

Customs authorities will not allow the clearance of imported or exported goods; Authorised banks will not process any inward or outward foreign exchange payments; The business entity will be deprived of registering with Export Promotion Councils or any government agency or organisation that provides financial assistance such as RoDTEP, etc.

IV. Why IEC Has Become Integral Part of Online Sellers

Many of the online sellers consider themselves as outside of the normal trade practices due to the fact that their sales happen in a digital environment and through the marketplace. But this is a wrong perception that can cost them dearly.

Legal requirement for customs clearance: As per Indian foreign trade laws, no entity or individual can export any goods from the country without obtaining IEC from the This applies to both individual sellers sending a single consignment through a courier and companies shipping large-scale consignments with shipping lines. Customs authorities will not clear your exports if you do not submit a valid IEC linked to the owner’s or company’s name; Payment gateway and banking approvals: Your IEC becomes proof of money sent to your company as payment for goods sold Your payment gateways and banks will want to see a valid IEC to approve international payments; Global marketplace selling: If you want to sell your products on marketplace platforms for global trade, you will be asked to submit IEC to verify your identity;

In other words, without IEC, you, as a seller, will not be able to ship your goods, get paid by international customers, and participate in global digital marketplaces. With the rise of cross-border e-commerce, the approach to international sales has changed, being influenced by technological progress. Earlier, export activities were carried out mainly by large-scale manufacturers and commercial organizations that had appropriate foreign trade departments. Now, small companies, MSMEs, startups, digital-native businesses, and D2C brands can join the global marketplace and sell their products worldwide due to the development of online platforms and logistics.

However, the growing popularity of digital marketplaces made legislative changes necessary for smoother transaction processing. IEC has become an integral part of any international sales process for those who use online platforms to promote and distribute their goods. The code serves as a unique identifier that allows online sellers to perform their activities legally. IEC is issued by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade, India (DGFT) and provides companies with legal access to the international marketplace. The IEC certificate holder can manage all export-related affairs and operate globally. Having an IEC is essential for online sellers since it empowers them and supports their business’s legitimacy.

Having IEC is not only the key to a legal international sales process but also makes things easier for cross-marketplace sellers. Export activities conducted through online marketplaces require sellers to provide IEC information for smoother cooperation with international customers, logistic partners, and banks to ensure all procedures are legitimate. For online sellers, IEC helps to expedite the export procedure and customs clearance, as well as get paid internationally faster through banks or other payment gateways. Besides, the presence of a valid IEC increases the trust of international clients and partners because it demonstrates that a seller operates legally. The code also allows such cross-border sellers as marketplace platforms or logistics companies to benefit from IEC holders by using their service through the export process.

In addition, IEC helps to participate in the schemes organized by the government for economic growth, international trade development, and export promotion. For emerging D2C brands and MSMEs, using such incentives is essential for transitioning from domestic sales to international markets. As e-commerce grows steadily, consumers around the world are becoming more interested in Indian products. That is why IEC has become an integral part of the international sales process, empowering online sellers and supporting companies in the transition from local to global.

V. IEC as an Enabler for E-Commerce Exporters

Besides being a legal requirement, IEC helps e-commerce companies to operate in international markets efficiently. Import Export Code evolved from being a mere regulatory requirement to an enabler of online exporters’ participation in global trade. By IEC, online traders who wish to participate in international commerce can get access to the required tools for operating an export business. Getting IEC is vital for engaging with customers worldwide, leveraging the services of international marketplaces, getting involved in appropriate cross-border shipping process, and accessing any other tools required to facilitate export trade.

Below are some of the main benefits of IEC:

1. Access to government export incentive schemes

Organizations that apply for IEC get access to various government export benefit schemes like RoDTEP (Refund of Duty and Taxes on Export Products) that provide a refund of duties and taxes paid on products being exported. Such benefits may be vital for many e-commerce exporters to remain competitive in international markets by lowering their export prices.

2. Easy GST documentation

For companies that choose to export without GST liability, they must apply for IEC to get an IEC number before requesting for a Letter of Undertaking (LUT) or Bond to enable them to export on a GST zero rating basis. This feature is significant for small exporters as it allows them to have better cash flow management as they pay tax first and later get reimbursed.

3. Easy documentation by logistics companies

Logistics companies have been facilitating international trade by providing shipping services to exporters. Some logistics companies deal exclusively with exporters and hence require IEC numbers to process the paperwork and shipping bills of the products they are about to deliver internationally.

4. Access to international markets

IEC can be considered as a key to international markets. With the proliferation of global marketplaces, even small businesses and direct-to-consumer (D2C) companies are able to participate in international trade by engaging these digital marketplaces. However, it is mandatory to have appropriate legal clearances and documentation, which is possible with a valid IEC. Thus, online sellers can use the IEC to legally makeover through international trade processes by registering on international marketplaces, logistics, and fulfilment services to meet their needs in selling globally.

5. Easy customs clearance and export processes

One of the significant challenges in international trade, especially for e-commerce exporters is dealing with customs clearance. IEC facilitates the whole process. The identification code enables exporters to provide appropriate data for customs clearance and processing by the relevant authorities. Therefore, a valid IEC is essential for e-commerce companies that deal with international trade as a means of having smooth customs clearance and other export processes to ensure that their international trade activities are not disrupted.

6. Easy international payments

International trade requires sellers to receive payments from overseas buyers either through local or foreign banks. IEC is significant in ensuring that all export payments are processed through appropriate legal channels to avoid any discrepancies while at the same time boosting the seller’s confidence in receiving the payments.

7. Building trust with international buyers

International buyers, especially on digital marketplaces tend to trust organizations that have undergone proper legal processes. IEC assures buyers that the seller is a legitimate entity that deals in exports and imports within the legal framework.

Many digital marketplaces have IEC as a mandatory requirement before approving a seller’s application for cross-border selling programs. The presence of IEC is significant to the international marketplace as a way of verifying the legitimacy of the seller. Thus, for sellers, IEC helps to build trust and legitimacy with international marketplaces and buyers. Having IEC gives sellers an advantage over sellers without IEC, especially in cases where buyers have multiple options to choose from.

VI. Challenges Faced by E-Commerce Exporters without IEC:

Having discussed the benefits of IEC for e-commerce exporters, it is only reasonable that we discuss the disadvantages of lacking IEC for e-commerce exporters. Lack of IEC may cause legal and operational challenges for small businesses and individual sellers as they grapple with the process of doing international trade.

Firstly, companies lacking IEC experience challenges with customs clearance procedures resulting in delays and additional costs incurred due to the extra scrutiny. Another challenge may arise when processing payments from international buyers since they may not be processed legally and smoothly through the financial systems.

Also, companies without IEC are unable to meet the criteria set by international marketplaces, payment gateways, and logistics companies thus limiting their ability to participate in international trade.

Other disadvantages of not having IEC include being denied various export benefits and incentives opening for their competitors with IEC. Thus, businesses lacking IEC face both indirect and direct challenges that hinder their ability to operate smoothly as international exporters.

Another disadvantage of lacking IEC is that it is difficult to build trust with international buyers and partners. IEC assures buyers and partners of dealing with a legitimate entity, enhancing mutual trust between the involved parties.

For growing e-commerce organizations, the lack of IEC may hinder their growth potential as new entrants to international markets. Organizations process local orders but are not in a position to process orders from outside their jurisdiction. They lack a proper mechanism for engaging international logistics, payments, and customs clearance. For businesses without IEC, such a limitation is a great disadvantage as their orders grow and, at some point, require them to participate in international markets. However, without IEC, it would be quite challenging to meet all the requirements needed to process these international orders. Thus, we can agree that the absence of IEC is a disadvantage to businesses as it creates more challenges than advantages.

VI. Regulatory Push Supporting – E-Commerce Exports:

Recognizing the importance of e-commerce exports, regulators have taken various initiatives to ease the compliance burden, so that even small businesses can participate in international trade with confidence.

Some of the prominent steps initiated by Indian regulatory bodies so as to support E-Commerce exports are as follows:

PAN based IEC: A significant regulatory push was done when IEC was tied to the PAN of the company/ individual applicant, removing the procedural bottlenecks.

Courier Shipping Bill (CSB-IV) Provisions: In a major shift for courier exporters, a simplified procedure was introduced that helped reduce the documentation formalities for small parcels as compared to CSB-I.

DGFT and Ministry of Commerce initiatives: DGFT as well as the Ministry of Commerce recognize the importance of promoting e-commerce exports, as a significant portion of India’s total export potential lies in this segment. They acknowledge that most potential exporters are individuals or small business owners. This understanding has led to a policy-level shift where policy makers are looking at ways to revise policies to promote e-commerce exports.

VII. IEC in a digitally globalized trade environment:

International trade through e-commerce will continue to grow as the world becomes more comfortable with making purchases from international sellers due to better logistics, payment systems and increased availability due to internet penetration. As such, international trade will no longer be restricted to big companies as there is a wide opportunity for small, medium and direct-to-consumer (D2C) companies to engage in global commerce. There will be a need for streamlined, simplified procedures so that these new entrants are able to operate easily in this space.

With online international trade growing, IEC will become an enabler like GST or a business bank account, rather than just a compliance requirement. In this digital era, IEC will be increasingly important, especially for small businesses that have faced challenges with international trade. With IEC obtained at the right time, these businesses will be ready to meet any international trade opportunities that come their way. IEC will also be an important tool for businesses to operate through the legal channels, and get the trust of customers, marketplaces and international partners. As India takes steps to promote its standing as an international trading nation, efforts are being made to make things easier for MSME’s, especially in trade and logistics. Such a move is bound to benefit many businesses as they take on international trade, with IEC playing a crucial role in this process. The importance of IEC for these companies will extend beyond just getting registered, as it will help them to develop a global identity and be successful in international markets. Businesses that adopt a compliance-first approach and get their IEC in due time will be best positioned to be successful in this space.

VIII. Conclusion:

The rise of cross-border e-commerce has changed the business world, forever. International markets are no longer the exclusive domain of big business. Startups, MSMEs, individual traders, and D2C companies can now participate and benefit. The new business world will be characterized by a blend of technology and compliance. Although technology has enabled these businesses to connect with international buyers, compliance remains necessary for their smooth operations. As such, the need for the IEC has grown beyond just a regulatory requirement. As a matter of fact, compliance has now become a critical requirement for participating in international trade. As businesses look to enter international trade, it is essential that they obtain the IEC in due time. The IEC will help them meet the requirements necessary to engage in international trade. As such, businesses that take compliance seriously and get their IECs are more likely to benefit from doing international trade. With the current shift towards e-commerce, companies must realize the importance of compliance. As such, they should consider IEC as a key element in their international trade ventures, rather than a mere regulatory requirement.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.