Indian Boiler Regulations, 2026: India Introduces A New Regulatory Framework For Boilers

The Central Boilers Board (“CBB”), under the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (“DPIIT”), Ministry of Commerce and Industry, has notified the Indian Boiler Regulations, 2026 (“IBR 2026”) under the Boilers Act, 2025.

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The Central Boilers Board (“CBB”), under the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (“DPIIT”), Ministry of Commerce and Industry, has notified the Indian Boiler Regulations, 2026 (“IBR 2026”) under the Boilers Act, 2025.

IBR 2026 was notified on 7 August 2026 and published in the Gazette of India on 1 October 2026. The regulations take effect from the date of publication and supersede the Indian Boiler Regulations, 1950, except for anything done or omitted before that supersession.

The regulations govern the design, manufacture, inspection, certification, registration and operation of boilers and boiler components in India. They apply to boilers working on natural circulation, forced circulation and forced-flow principles, including boilers without a fixed steam and water line.

Key Features of IBR 2026

New classification framework for boiler manufacturers

IBR 2026 sorts boiler manufacturers into Special Class and Classes I, II, III and IV, with a separate category for boiler-component manufacturers.

Each class is tied to the working pressure of the boilers a manufacturer may build and the capability needed to build them. Class I manufacturers may make boilers with a working pressure of up to 180 kg/cm², while Class IV manufacturers are limited to 17.5 kg/cm². Each category carries its own minimum requirements for manufacturing area, equipment, testing facilities and manpower.

Recognition as a manufacturer lasts three years. The renewal application must be filed at least 90 days before it expires.

Wider recognition of international standards

The regulations allow internationally recognised standards to be used in specified circumstances, including ASME, British Standards (BS), European Standards (EN), DIN, TEMA, GOST and Japanese Industrial Standards (JIS).

Where the regulations have no specific provision for the design or manufacture of a pressure part, the Inspecting Authority may permit the use of these codes or standards, subject to the regulatory framework.

Tubes for boilers and heat exchangers made from titanium and other exotic metals may also be approved under specified international codes.

Export-oriented manufacturing

IBR 2026 deals expressly with boilers made for export. An Inspecting Authority may inspect such a boiler at different stages of construction to confirm it meets the relevant foreign code, and may issue the prescribed certificate.

Indian manufacturers supplying international markets now have a defined route to inspection and certification against foreign standards.

Detailed inspection and certification requirements

The regulations set detailed requirements for:

inspection during construction;

material testing;

welding and welder certification;

non-destructive testing;

hydraulic testing;

manufacturer certification;

inspection certificates;

drawings and specifications; and

registration of boilers.

Certificates, drawings and specifications supporting a registration application may be submitted electronically with digital signatures.

Exemptions and use of international codes

IBR 2026 allows boilers or boiler components to be exempted from specified provisions of the Boilers Act, subject to prescribed conditions. These include compliance with specified international codes or standards, the use of materials that are not specifically prohibited, and the satisfaction of the relevant authorities after prescribed testing and examination, including Remnant Life Assessment where applicable.

Implications for businesses

Replacing the 1950 Regulations affects every business that manufactures, owns, operates, inspects, repairs or uses boilers and boiler components.

Manufacturers and industrial operators should review their compliance processes against the new requirements, particularly manufacturer recognition, technical specifications, inspection and testing, certification, documentation, welding personnel and the use of international standards.

The changes also matter for EPC contractors, engineering companies, the power and process industries, and exporters of boilers and boiler components.

Conclusion

IBR 2026 keeps the core inspection and safety framework of the 1950 Regulations. It adds updated requirements for manufacturers, wider recognition of international standards and a more structured process for inspection, certification and manufacturing.

Businesses in the boiler and pressure-equipment sector should assess how IBR 2026 affects their current operations and compliance arrangements.

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