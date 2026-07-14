EU’s 2026 Steel TRQ Regulation: From Temporary Safeguards To Permanent Industrial Policy?

Introduction

The 2026 Steel import Regulation of the European Union (EU) (‘2026 Regulation’),1 which came into force on 1 July 2026, is not simply a continuation of earlier Steel Safeguard measures2 applicable since 2018, but it indicates a decisive shift in the EU’s approach to regulate its steel imports in the coming years. With lowering of tariff-rate quotas (TRQs), higher out-of-quota duties and proposal for stricter origin requirements, the 2026 Regulation goes beyond the WTO’s temporary safeguard regime to a more permanent industrial policy governing steel imports into the EU. In particular, the 2026 Regulation reduces the EU's tariff-free steel quota by ~47%, doubles the out-of-quota duty from 25% to 50%, and introduces a new ‘melt and pour’ traceability requirement.

A more fundamental question is whether the EU has quietly redefined the purpose of trade remedies. What began in 2018 as a temporary safeguard measure against import surges has evolved, over multiple review cycles and 8 years, into a broader framework aimed at protecting manufacturing, securing supply chains and managing global overcapacity. If this interpretation is correct, the 2026 Regulation is not merely a replacement for the earlier safeguard rather it represents a shift in the philosophy of international trade regulation.

For India, that happens to be the EU's single largest source of iron and steel imports in terms of value,3 this development deserves careful attention. The implications extend well beyond steel exports to the EU. They raise broader questions about how international trade will be regulated over the coming decade, particularly in the steel sector, and whether the traditional distinction between trade remedies and industrial policy is gradually disappearing.

A shift in philosophy rather than a change in mechanism

Contrary to the WTO’s safeguard measures under Article XIX of General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade (GATT) 1994, which by design respond to temporary market disruption, the 2026 Regulation is framed around a structural problem i.e., persistent global overcapacity and the vulnerability of important industries. Below table shows a comparison of EU’s 2018 Steel safeguard measures and the EU’s 2026 Regulation on steel imports.

2018 Safeguard Measure 2026 Steel Regulation Article XIX of GATT (Emergency Actions) References to Article XXVIII of GATT (re-negotiation and modification of schedule of concessions) Temporary emergency response Long-term industrial strategy Focus on import surge Focus on structural overcapacity Aim: industry adjustment Aim: industrial resilience and competitiveness Traditional trade remedy Trade policy integrated with industrial policy

The fundamental shift seems to be from how EU manages an unexpected surge in imports to preserving EU’s steel industry over the long term. That change in policy objective / policy makers’ mindset may have substantial effect on how international trade shapes in near future.

The ‘Melt and Pour’ requirement: A new generation of trade regulation

The clearest illustration of the EU's changing regulatory philosophy is the introduction of the ‘melt and pour’ requirement. EU applies its non-preferential rules of origin framework4 to determine origin of products by identifying where a product underwent its last major economically justified processing (colloquially, last substantial transformation). This revolves around tariff jump, value addition or other product specific rules including a combination thereof. In the context of steel, with the complex supply chains steel may be melted in one country, rolled in another, coated in a third, and exported from a fourth to the EU. Thus, as of today, the customs origin may not always reflect where the liquid steel was actually produced.

Under the melt-and-pour principle, importers must identify the country / jurisdiction in which the steel was first melted and cast into its initial solid form (slabs, billets, ingots, etc.), substantiated via documentation such as mill test certificates. This obligation to provide evidence takes effect from 1 October 2026. For now, melt and pour operates as a transparency and traceability requirement rather than as the direct basis for quota allocation. The European Commission is required to assess, within 2 years (i.e., by roughly mid-2028), whether melt and pour should become the primary criterion for country-specific quota allocation. If this happens, a further legislative proposal will follow.

The mechanism of melt and pour has a specific target: ‘re-rolling hubs’ that import slabs or hot-rolled coil (largely from Asia) for finishing before re-export to the EU. Countries such as Turkey, Vietnam, Thailand and Malaysia, which have limited primary (crude) steelmaking capacity of their own, are particularly exposed, as material processed in these countries will now be counted against the originating country's quota rather than the processing country's quota. For India, which has substantial integrated steelmaking capacity, the melt-and-pour rule is less of a direct threat and even a potential advantage over processing-hub competitors, provided Indian exporters can promptly generate the documentation which the rule demands.

To conclude, this is a transition from regulating goods to regulating supply chains. Market access will increasingly depend not only on the final product but on the verifiable transparency of the entire production process.

Country-specific quotas: Who gains, who loses

The EU has introduced a new annual import quota of 18.3 million tonnes for steel wherein half of this quota (~9.15 million tonnes) is reserved only for countries that have or potentially could have a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with the EU. The remaining half (~9.15 million tonnes) is open to all countries, including both FTA and non-FTA countries.

For each steel product category divided into 28 baskets, the EU then decides how this quota is shared among exporting countries:

If a country supplied at least 5% of the EU’s imports of that product during 2022–2024, it receives its own dedicated quota (country specific quota or CSQ). This means it does not have to compete directly with other countries for that portion. Countries with less than a 5% share in a category do not receive their own quota for that category. Instead, they compete for a common pool called the ‘other countries’ quota. To prevent one country from taking the entire shared quota, the EU imposes a country cap (historically around 13–15% of the shared quota per quarter).

The overall size of the quotas is based on EU steel import levels in 2013. The European Commission deliberately chose 2013 because it believes that year reflects normal market conditions, before the global steel overcapacity problem worsened. The table below summarizes the position.

Step What the EU does Total quota EU allows 18.3 million tonnes duty-free each year. Split Split into 9.15m FTA + 9.15m general pool. Product Divide each pool across 26 product categories. Market share Check 2022–2024 import share. >=5% Country gets its own quota. <5% Countries share residual quota. Within quota No 50% tariff. Exceeded 50% tariff applies.

Implications for India

The EU is not a marginal market for Indian steel. It is one of the most important. Industry estimates from ratings agency ICRA put the EU's share of India's annual steel exports at 32–45%, equivalent to ~2–4 million tonnes per year. Further, India's Ministry of Steel Secretary has characterised that ~66% of Indian steel mills' export volumes are EU-bound.5 As per Eurostat's figures, India was the EU's single largest source of iron and steel imports by value in 2024 (€3.9 billion). Nearly all of this trade was destined predominantly for Belgium, Italy and Spain.

The EU is not only making it harder for countries like India to sell finished steel to Europe, but it is also making it harder for them to buy important raw materials from Europe. The EU has introduced new rules on the export of waste, including metal scrap (such as aluminium scrap and steel scrap), which is an important raw material for manufacturing. From May 2027, the EU will stop exporting this scrap to non-OECD (Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development) countries, unless those countries receive special approval from the EU before November 2026. Notably, India is a non-OECD country and buys a large amount of aluminium scrap from the EU. In fact, India was the largest importer of EU aluminium scrap in the first quarter of 2026. Because of these new rules, India has asked the EU to grant it an exemption so that these exports can continue.6

Beyond Europe: Is this the future of trade policy?

The biggest takeaway from the EU’s new policy goes beyond steel itself. It shows how the global trade policy is shaping. Governments are no longer relying only on traditional trade remedies such as anti-dumping duties, countervailing duties and safeguards. They are increasingly combining these with industrial subsidies, carbon border measures, and supply-chain due diligence rules to protect domestic industries and strengthen strategic sectors.

The EU’s approach reflects this broader shift. Its steel import restrictions now operate alongside the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) and the upcoming restrictions on scrap exports, forming part of a coordinated industrial and trade strategy rather than isolated policy measures.

This marks a significant departure from the framework made under the WTO Agreement on Safeguards, which was developed at a time when import restrictions mainly took the form of tariffs, quotas or safeguard measures in response to sudden import surges. Today’s challenges are far more structural and interconnected.

Conclusion

The EU's 2026 Regulation on steel imports is not simply a successor to the 2018 safeguard measures. It represents a broader shift in regulatory philosophy. The central objective is no longer merely to manage temporary import surges, it is to protect industries against persistent structural pressures while promoting resilience, transparency and long-term competitiveness.

For businesses the priorities are more operational in nature i.e., investing early in melt-and-pour documentation and traceability systems, accelerating lower-carbon-intensity production to manage CBAM exposure, and diversifying export destinations to reduce dependence on a single market.

The United States had first introduced heavy tariff on steel imports in 2018 as a national security measure under Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act to protect its steel industry. Those measures have multiplied in the current President’s second term both in terms of coverage and tariffs rates. The EU has now implemented similar measures under their 2026 Regulations. The larger question extends beyond Europe. If other major economies adopt similar approaches, then international trade may gradually move away from discrete, temporary trade remedies and toward integrated industrial policy frameworks built around sustainability and supply-chain integrity. The EU's 2026 steel regime may therefore be remembered not simply as another import restriction, but as the point at which trade policy entered a new era.

Footnotes

1. Regulation (EU) 2026/1384 of the European Parliament and of the Council dated 17 June 2026 and the Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2026/1457 dated 29 June 2026

2. Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2019/159 of 31 January 2019 imposing definitive safeguard measures against imports of certain steel products

3. As per Eurosta; Eurostat is the official statistical office of the European Union(EU), responsible for publishing Europe-wide data and indicators. Link here.

4. Regulation (EU) No 952/2013 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 9 October 2013.

5. See here.