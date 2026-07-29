Professional Services Under India-UK FTA: Key Takeaways

The India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA), which entered into force on 15 July 2026, is often discussed in terms of tariff cuts on goods, but for India's professional services sector, the more consequential provisions lie elsewhere. CETA opens structured, rules-based mobility pathways for IT professionals, consultants, engineers, architects, financial services specialists, and other skilled workers moving between India and the UK. For firms in these sectors, understanding the agreement's mobility framework is now essential to competitive strategy.

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The India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA), which entered into force on 15 July 2026, is often discussed in terms of tariff cuts on goods, but for India's professional services sector, the more consequential provisions lie elsewhere. CETA opens structured, rules-based mobility pathways for IT professionals, consultants, engineers, architects, financial services specialists, and other skilled workers moving between India and the UK. For firms in these sectors, understanding the agreement's mobility framework is now essential to competitive strategy.

This article sets out the key takeaways for professional services businesses and their employees under the new agreement.

Why Professional Services Matter in CETA

Services have historically been the more difficult chapter in India-UK trade talks, given the UK's traditionally cautious approach to labour mobility commitments. CETA changes this materially. The agreement includes a wide-ranging package covering IT and IT-enabled services, financial and professional services, business consulting, education, telecom, architecture, and engineering that is expected to unlock high-value opportunities and job creation. India exported over USD 19.8 billion in services to the UK in 2023, and the agreement is designed to expand this further by easing the biggest historical bottleneck: the movement of people who deliver these services.

Overall, the agreement expands market access across roughly 12 service sectors and 137 sub-sectors, covering the large majority of India's services export interests.

Key Mobility Categories Under CETA

CETA does not create open-ended immigration access, it locks in and expands specific, defined mobility categories, each with its own conditions:

1. Business Visitors

Short-term business visitors can enter the UK for up to 90 days without being subject to a labour market test, making it easier to attend meetings, conferences, or scope out contracts without a full work-visa process.

2. Intra-Corporate Transferees (ICTs)

Employees being transferred within the same corporate group including, graduate trainees are permitted stays of up to three years, renewable for a further two years. This category benefits multinational IT, consulting, and financial services firms with established India-UK operations.

3. Contractual Service Suppliers (CSS)

This is one of the more significant expansions. Indian professionals employed by an Indian company with a genuine, pre-arranged contract to supply services to a UK client can enter for up to one year. Eligible sectors specifically include engineering, architecture, IT, and legal services, and entrants must hold qualifications relevant to the specific service being supplied, as set out under the agreement's services annex. The reverse route, UK professionals travelling to India for work - operates on a similar contractual basis, as detailed on the UK government's official guidance for professionals travelling to India for work.

4. Independent Professionals

Self-employed professionals delivering services under a direct contract with a client (rather than through an employer) also gain defined access under the agreement, subject to sector-specific qualification requirements.

5. Overall Visa Allocation and Niche Quotas

The CSS and independent professional routes carry an overall allocation of 20,000 annual UK service-supplier visas for Indian nationals. Separately, CETA reserves 3,000 post-study work visas annually for Indian graduates, and a niche annual quota of 1,800 slots for specific occupations, chefs de cuisine, yoga teachers, and classical musicians - reflecting sectors of particular cultural and economic significance to bilateral ties.

Faster Visa Processing and Reduced Barriers

Beyond the mobility categories themselves, CETA introduces process-level commitments that matter for businesses planning cross-border assignments:

Visa processing timelines: The UK has committed to processing relevant visa applications within three weeks, and India within four weeks, a meaningful improvement over historical processing times for business mobility categories.

The UK has committed to processing relevant visa applications within three weeks, and India within four weeks, a meaningful improvement over historical processing times for business mobility categories. Removal of the economic needs test: UK firms establishing branch offices in India no longer face an economic needs test, easing market entry for UK professional services firms seeking a direct India presence.

UK firms establishing branch offices in India no longer face an economic needs test, easing market entry for UK professional services firms seeking a direct India presence. Mutual recognition of qualifications: The agreement encourages the development of mutual recognition arrangements (MRAs) for professional qualifications, which, once operationalised through dedicated working groups, could simplify cross-border practice for regulated professions such as accountancy, architecture, and engineering, though this remains a work in progress rather than an immediate entitlement.

What This Means for Legal, Financial, and Consulting Firms

Professional services firms with India-UK operations or client relationships should treat CETA's mobility chapter as an operational compliance matter, not just a trade policy headline. Practical steps include:

Classify mobility correctly. Firms sending employees between India and the UK should determine whether each assignment falls under the ICT, CSS, business visitor, or independent professional category, since eligibility conditions, permitted stay lengths, and documentation requirements differ significantly. Update immigration and HR documentation processes. With defined visa categories now in place, firms should audit existing secondment and assignment agreements to ensure contractual language reflects CETA's specific requirements, particularly around the "genuine, pre-arranged contract" condition for contractual service suppliers. Align payroll with the Double Contribution Convention. Since mobility and social security are closely linked, firms deploying staff under CETA's professional categories should also account for the parallel Double Contribution Convention, which exempts eligible temporary workers from double social security contributions for up to five years. Track sector-specific qualification requirements. Because CSS and independent professional access depends on qualifications relevant to the specific service sector, firms in regulated fields (legal, architecture, engineering) should monitor how mutual recognition arrangements develop, rather than assuming immediate cross-recognition of credentials. Reassess UK market entry structures. With the economic needs test removed for branch offices, UK-side professional services and consulting firms may find direct India market entry more commercially viable than before, warranting a fresh look at entry-mode strategy.





According to the UK Parliament's own review of the agreement, CETA's business mobility provisions largely lock in and modestly extend existing arrangements for Indian professionals, rather than representing a wholesale liberalisation, a useful reality check for firms expecting sweeping change. Full analysis is available in the UK Parliament's detailed committee report on the agreement.

A Note of Caution

While the headline framework is favourable, professional services mobility under CETA remains bounded by clear limits: these categories are strictly temporary, do not create settlement pathways, and leave the UK's control over sponsorship and visa thresholds largely intact. Firms should avoid over-promising mobility benefits to employees and instead build realistic assignment plans around the agreement's defined categories and quotas. Given the nuances involved in classifying assignments correctly, firms would benefit from specialist advice - Prithiviraj Senthil Nathan at King Stubb & Kasiva advises businesses on structuring cross-border mobility and employment arrangements of this nature.

Conclusion

For India's professional services sector, IT, consulting, financial services, legal, architecture, and engineering, CETA's real value lies less in tariff schedules and more in structured, faster, and more predictable mobility pathways for the people who deliver these services across borders. Firms that proactively classify assignments correctly, update contracts and immigration processes, and monitor the development of mutual recognition arrangements will be best placed to convert this framework into a genuine competitive advantage, rather than treating it as background policy news. Full details on the sector-specific commitments and mobility framework are available through India's Ministry of Commerce and Industry press briefing on CETA.

Frequently Asked Questions

Which professional services sectors benefit most under CETA? IT and IT-enabled services, financial and professional services, business consulting, education, telecom, architecture, and engineering are explicitly covered under the agreement's services package. How long can an Indian professional work in the UK under CETA's contractual service supplier route? Up to one year, provided there is a genuine, pre-arranged contract with a UK client and the individual holds qualifications relevant to the specific service sector. Does CETA guarantee mutual recognition of professional qualifications? Not automatically. The agreement encourages the development of mutual recognition arrangements through dedicated working groups, but recognition is not yet operational across all regulated professions. Is there a cap on the number of Indian professionals who can use CETA's mobility routes? Yes. The contractual service supplier and independent professional routes carry an overall allocation of 20,000 annual UK visas for Indian nationals, with additional niche quotas for specific occupations. Do CETA's mobility provisions create a pathway to UK settlement? No. All categories under the agreement are strictly temporary and do not create pathways to permanent residency or settlement in the UK.

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