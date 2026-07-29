India-UK CETA In Force: What It Means For Businesses

After years of negotiation and a decade-plus of on-and-off talks, the India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA), alongside its companion Double Contribution Convention (DCC) on social security, formally entered into force on 15 July 2026. For businesses operating between the world's fifth and sixth largest economies, this is not a symbolic milestone; it is a binding legal framework that changes tariff schedules, market access rules, and professional mobility overnight.

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After years of negotiation and a decade-plus of on-and-off talks, the India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA), alongside its companion Double Contribution Convention (DCC) on social security, formally entered into force on 15 July 2026. For businesses operating between the world's fifth and sixth largest economies, this is not a symbolic milestone; it is a binding legal framework that changes tariff schedules, market access rules, and professional mobility overnight.

This article breaks down what CETA actually covers, which sectors gain the most, and what businesses need to do to stay compliant and capture the benefits.

From Negotiation to Entry Into Force: A Quick Timeline

CETA's journey to implementation was long. Negotiations concluded on 6 May 2025 after fourteen rounds of talks, and the agreement was formally signed on 24 July 2025 in London by India's Commerce and Industry Minister and the UK's Secretary of State for Business and Trade. To complete the framework, the companion Double Contribution Convention was signed separately on 10 February 2026, and the exemption period under that agreement was extended from three years to five years shortly before implementation.

Both agreements became operational simultaneously on 15 July 2026, following completion of internal ratification procedures in both countries.

What CETA Actually Covers

Unlike a narrow tariff-reduction pact, CETA is a wide-ranging agreement spanning roughly 30 chapters covering goods, services, investment, government procurement, digital trade, intellectual property, customs facilitation, and professional mobility. India's Commerce Secretary has described it as a comprehensive, high-standard agreement extending well beyond conventional tariff liberalisation.

Tariff and Market Access Changes

The headline numbers are significant:

99% of India's exports to the UK will enter duty-free or at reduced tariffs, covering nearly 100% of trade value.

to the UK will enter duty-free or at reduced tariffs, covering nearly 100% of trade value. India has opened 89.5% of its tariff lines , covering 91% of UK exports, while continuing to safeguard sensitive and strategically important domestic sectors.

, covering 91% of UK exports, while continuing to safeguard sensitive and strategically important domestic sectors. Labour-intensive Indian sectors, textiles, leather, marine products, gems and jewellery, toys, and engineering goods, gain substantial tariff relief in the UK market, with duty eliminations ranging up to 70% on processed foods and around 18–21% on engineering goods and marine products.

On the UK side, tariff cuts are expected to reduce the cost of UK exports to India, including automobiles, whisky, and machinery, over a phased implementation schedule.

A separate understanding on the UK's steel trade measures ensures roughly 85% of India's steel exports remain unaffected by Britain's newer steel restrictions.

Bilateral trade currently stands at roughly USD 56 billion (£48 billion), and both governments have set a joint target to double this by 2030. Independent estimates suggest the agreement could boost bilateral trade by £25.5 billion, Indian GDP by £5.1 billion, and UK GDP by £4.8 billion every year once fully implemented.

Professional Services and Mobility

CETA includes commitments that go beyond goods trade, enhancing mobility for Indian professionals by simplifying access for contractual service providers, business visitors, and independent professionals working in the UK. This is particularly relevant for India's IT, consulting, financial services, and creative sectors, which have long sought easier entry into the UK services market.

A notable feature is a set of dedicated annual mobility quotas covering specific professional categories, including chefs, yoga instructors, and classical musicians, spanning 137 sub-sectors, reflecting a more granular approach to services trade than typical FTAs.

The Social Security Agreement (Double Contribution Convention)

Running alongside CETA, the DCC addresses a long-standing grievance for Indian professionals: double social security contributions. Under the agreement, temporary Indian workers in the UK, and their employers, are exempted from UK National Insurance contributions for up to five years, a benefit expected to reach over 75,000 professionals and 900 companies across IT, financial services, healthcare, education, telecommunications, and consultancy sectors. Businesses navigating eligibility and compliance under the DCC can benefit from specialised guidance, Jidesh Kumar at King Stubb & Kasiva advises on cross-border employment and regulatory matters of this kind.

What Businesses Need to Do Now

Entry into force does not mean automatic benefit. Businesses on both sides need to take active legal and compliance steps to actually capture CETA's advantages:

Verify rules-of-origin compliance. Preferential tariff rates apply only to goods meeting CETA's rules of origin. Exporters need to review supply chains and documentation to ensure eligibility, goods merely routed through India or the UK without sufficient local value addition will not qualify.



Reassess existing contracts and pricing. Businesses with ongoing UK-India supply arrangements should revisit pricing, Incoterms, and customs clauses in light of new duty structures, particularly where tariff elimination is phased rather than immediate.



Review professional mobility eligibility. Companies deploying employees between India and the UK should assess which mobility categories and quotas apply to their sector, and update secondment or assignment agreements accordingly.



Update payroll and social security compliance. Employers sending Indian professionals to the UK on temporary assignments should apply for Double Contribution Convention certificates to secure the National Insurance exemption, rather than assuming automatic coverage.



Monitor sector-specific schedules. Tariff elimination timelines vary by product category — some cuts are immediate, others phased over several years, so businesses should track the applicable schedule for their specific goods rather than relying on headline figures.



Watch for regulatory alignment provisions. CETA includes cooperation mechanisms on standards, IP protection, and dispute resolution that may affect how businesses structure licensing, distribution, or joint venture arrangements going forward.





Given the scope of the agreement, legal due diligence, particularly around rules of origin, sector-specific tariff phasing, and services commitments, is essential before businesses restructure supply chains or pricing around the new framework. Full details of the agreement's tariff schedules and coverage are available through India's Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

Sector Winners to Watch

While the agreement is broad, certain sectors stand out for immediate impact:

Textiles, leather, and gems & jewellery: Among India's biggest beneficiaries, given steep existing UK tariffs that are now being eliminated.

Among India's biggest beneficiaries, given steep existing UK tariffs that are now being eliminated. IT and professional services: Easier mobility and the DCC's social security relief directly reduce the cost of deploying Indian talent in the UK.

Easier mobility and the DCC's social security relief directly reduce the cost of deploying Indian talent in the UK. Automotive and Scotch whisky: Key UK asks in the negotiation, now benefiting from phased tariff reductions into India.

Key UK asks in the negotiation, now benefiting from phased tariff reductions into India. Life sciences and clean energy: The agreement's cooperation provisions on science, innovation, and technology are expected to support faster collaboration in healthcare, biotech, and net-zero-related sectors.

Conclusion

The India-UK CETA's entry into force on 15 July 2026 marks the operational start of one of the most comprehensive trade agreements either country has signed. For businesses, the opportunity is real, but it is conditional on getting the legal and compliance details right, from rules-of-origin documentation to mobility quota eligibility. Companies that move early to align contracts, supply chains, and workforce mobility with CETA's provisions will be best positioned to convert the agreement's headline numbers into tangible commercial gains, a point echoed by industry leaders who note that the real opportunity lies in businesses that act early to capture the benefits this deal unlocks. Detailed guidance on the agreement's provisions is also available via the UK Government's official trade deal resource and the UK House of Commons Library's research briefing.

Frequently Asked Questions

When did the India-UK CETA come into force? CETA and the accompanying Double Contribution Convention entered into force simultaneously on 15 July 2026, following ratification by both governments. Does CETA eliminate all tariffs between India and the UK immediately? No. While 99% of Indian exports and roughly 91% of UK exports (by value) will eventually be duty-free or reduced, many tariff cuts are phased over several years rather than applied immediately. What is the Double Contribution Convention, and who benefits from it? It is a social security agreement exempting temporary Indian workers in the UK, and their employers, from UK National Insurance contributions for up to five years, benefiting over 75,000 professionals and 900 companies. Do businesses need to do anything to claim CETA's preferential tariffs? Yes. Exporters must demonstrate compliance with CETA's rules of origin and maintain proper documentation; preferential rates are not automatic. Which sectors benefit most from CETA? Labour-intensive Indian export sectors (textiles, leather, gems and jewellery, marine products) and UK exports like automobiles, whisky, and machinery are among the most immediately affected, alongside expanded opportunities in IT and professional services.

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