Press Note 3 Gets A Reset: India Clarifies BO Rules For Land Border Investments

The Press Release states that BO will now follow the “well accepted” definition under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (the “PMLA”) and its rules. In effect, this should align the PN 3 analysis with a test that banks and investors are already accustomed to applying, at least in principle. Under that framework, BO, in relation to a company is the natural person who holds more than 10% (ten percent) of shares or capital, or exercises control over management or policy decisions including by virtue of their shareholding or management rights or shareholders agreements or voting agreements, however, if no natural person is identified, then the person holding the position of a senior managing official should be considered.

Further, in case of an entity listed on a recognised stock exchange in India (or certain notified foreign exchanges) or its subsidiary, the PMLA framework does not require identification and verification of any underlying shareholder or BO.

This reference is significant. The PMLA framework is already widely used by banks and compliance teams, yet PN 3 was often interpreted far more conservatively in practice. For instance, listed multinational companies were sometimes asked to identify ultimate natural person owners, even though the PMLA framework does not normally require such tracing for listed entities. Institutional investors with widely dispersed shareholding also found it difficult to satisfy BO disclosure expectations. The government's reference to the PMLA definition, therefore, appears intended to provide a clearer anchor for determining BO.

At the same time, the Press Release introduces an important qualification. It indicates that non-controlling investments with BO of 10% (ten percent) or less will from LBC will fall under the automatic route. The reference to “non-controlling” beneficial ownership also suggests that contractual control rights or governance rights in favour of such investors may need to be considered carefully when structuring transactions. Also, the Press Release also contemplates reporting of BO information by the investee entity to Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (“DPIIT”) even where the investment proceeds under the automatic route. This additional reporting layer could introduce practical compliance considerations for investors and AD Banks, particularly, if in practice it goes beyond existing AD declarations and triggers closer scrutiny of underlying ownership. Questions may also arise around the application of the test in complex ownership chains or multi-layered fund structures, which may become clearer once the implementing regulations are notified.

This language will need to be read carefully once the amendment to the NDI Rules is formally notified, particularly in light of the PN 3 framework, and to see if it takes away from other exclusions from BO that the PMLA provides for.