The Duty To Step Aside: India's Recusal Jurisprudence Under The Microscope

India’s courts are, at their best, the most vital institutions of our constitutional order. Their authority rests on one foundation above all else, which is the unshakeable belief that the person sitting in judgment has no stake in the outcome.

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Introduction

India’s courts are, at their best, the most vital institutions of our constitutional order. Their authority rests on one foundation above all else, which is the unshakeable belief that the person sitting in judgment has no stake in the outcome. Recusal jurisprudence, the body of law governing when a judge must step away from a matter, is the legal architecture that protects that very belief. It is not a technicality and it is certainly not a litigation tactic deployed by losing parties to delay proceedings. It is, at its core, a constitutional guarantee, that every litigant is entitled to a forum that not only is impartial, but visibly and demonstrably appears so.

This article examines the doctrine as it stands today, its foundational principles, its most controversial recent application, and the live controversy currently unfolding before the Delhi High Court. The picture that emerges is of a principle that is theoretically unassailable and practically, at times, honoured more in the breach than the observance.

I. The Principle: Justice Must Be Seen to Be Done

There is a maxim which is fundamental to the administration of justice that it precedes statutes and overrides procedural conventions, which is that justice must not only be done, but must manifestly and undoubtedly be seen to be done. This is not a platitude for ceremonial speeches or academic discourse. It is the load-bearing wall of judicial legitimacy itself. Remove it, and the entire structure collapses.

The origins of the principle trace back to the English common law doctrine of nemo judex in causa sua, no person shall be a judge in their own cause. But Indian constitutional jurisprudence has taken this further, expanding the doctrine from a narrow rule against direct personal interest to a broad institutional guarantee, that the process of adjudication must inspire confidence not just in its outcome, but in its very composition.

The Supreme Court of India gave this principle its most authoritative articulation in Ranjit Thakur v. Union of India (1987). In that landmark ruling, the Court held that the test for bias is not the judge’s subjective belief in their own impartiality. The correct standard is entirely objective, that whether an average litigant would reasonably apprehend that they would not receive a fair hearing from the court in question. The judge’s own conscience, however pristine, is simply not the relevant inquiry.

This distinction is not semantic, but structural. A judge may be completely honest, deeply learned, and wholly committed to neutral adjudication. But if the circumstances surrounding their appointment to a matter create a reasonable apprehension of partiality in the mind of a fair-minded observer, that apprehension is sufficient to disqualify. The “real likelihood of bias” test is calibrated to protect public confidence, not to validate judicial self-assessment.

II. The Indore Development Authority Case

If Ranjit Thakur represents the foundational principle at its finest, the controversy surrounding the Indore Development Authority v. Manohar Lal (2020) Constitution Bench represents its most uncomfortable and high-profile stress test in recent memory.

The facts require brief recapitulation. A conflict had emerged between two coordinate bench decisions on the proper interpretation of land acquisition provisions under the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013. To resolve this conflict, a five-judge Constitution Bench was constituted. The problem was a serious one, that one of those conflicting decisions had been authored by Justice Arun Mishra himself. He was then placed on the very Constitution Bench charged with reviewing and resolving the conflict. When litigants raised requests for his recusal, Justice Mishra declined. His articulated rationale was, in essence, that having previously ruled on a point of law does not constitute bias because legal questions are open to reconsideration, and a judge is not personally “staked” in a legal position the way they might be in a financial or personal dispute. With reverence to the learned judge, this reasoning does not withstand rigorous scrutiny under established recusal doctrine.

The doctrine of pre-determination, the principle that a decision-maker must approach a matter with a genuinely open mind, uncommitted to any particular outcome, is not satisfied merely because the conflict is legal in character rather than financial or personal. The distinction between “law” and “fact” does not dissolve the appearance problem. When a judge has publicly, authoritatively, and at considerable length set out their considered position on a precise legal question in a reported judgment, and that very position is then placed before them for reconsideration by a bench of superior strength, the appearance of a closed mind to the average litigant is overwhelming.

The argument that legal reasoning, unlike factual findings or financial interests, can be objectively reconsidered by its own author is appealing in theory. In practice, it ignores two inconvenient realities. First, there is the profound difficulty, of genuinely reversing a position one has publicly and formally committed to. Confirmation bias does not disappear because the subject matter is legal rather than financial. Second, and more critically for recusal purposes, there is the question of institutional optics. The average litigant, who is the standard enshrined in Ranjit Thakur, observing this composition sees a judge revisiting their own prior reasoning rather than approaching the question with fresh eyes. It does not matter whether the judge believes they are genuinely open to reconsidering. What matters is whether the reasonable litigant believes it, and it is that perception which the doctrine of recusal is designed to address.

III. The Current Controversy: Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma and the Recusal in the Excise Policy Case

Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who was discharged by the trial court in the CBI’s case arising from the Delhi excise policy matter, now faces a revision petition filed by the CBI challenging that discharge. The revision plea is being heard before Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma of the Delhi High Court. Kejriwal’s counsel has filed a formal recusal application on grounds that are specific and squarely engage the Ranjit Thakur standard.

The first ground relates to ideological association. Justice Sharma is alleged to have attended events organised by the Adhivakta Parishad, a lawyers’ body with well-documented organisational affiliations to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). The CBI, pressing the revision petition against Kejriwal’s discharge, is an instrumentality of the Union government. The Solicitor General of India, the second law officer of the Union, appears on behalf of the CBI in this matter. A reasonable litigant who perceives political and ideological alignment between the judge and organisations closely associated with the ruling establishment would be forgiven, on any objective assessment, for questioning whether the matter can be approached without the shadow of partiality.

The second ground is structurally sharper. RTI disclosures have reportedly revealed that Justice Sharma’s children are empanelled as counsel for the Central government. The significance of this is difficult to overstate. Under any honest application of the Ranjit Thakur standard, this creates a structural conflict that the reasonable litigant, particularly one on the opposite side of that office, would reasonably find difficult to set aside.

The recusal motion remains pending as of writing. But its significance extends beyond the immediate case. Whether or not actual bias exists, the combination of ideological association and family financial entanglement with one party, i.e., the State, creates precisely the kind of compound structural conflict that recusal jurisprudence was designed to address. Neither the judge’s subjective impartiality nor the legal quality of any eventual judgment can fully neutralise these conflicts once they are visible and on the record. That is the entire point of the doctrine.

IV. The “Iota of Doubt” Rule: The Absolute Duty to Step Aside

Taken together, the foundational principle established in Ranjit Thakur, the institutional misstep in Indore Development Authority, and the live controversy in the Kejriwal excise policy proceedings, the message is consistent, urgent, and demands to be stated plainly, that the credibility of the justice system is not self-sustaining, rather it depends entirely on public faith.

This is not a sentimental observation, it is a structural and constitutional reality. Courts in India, as in most democracies, do not derive their authority from an enforcement machinery that they command and control independently. It rests upon the shared belief, held simultaneously by litigants, lawyers, the broader public, and the state itself, that the arbiter has no stake in the outcome. The moment that belief is shaken, the court’s institutional power begins to erode in ways that no number of eloquent judgments can reverse.

The standard must therefore be stated without equivocation, that if there is even an iota of doubt in the mind of a reasonable litigant about the impartiality of the judge before them, whether arising from a judgment the judge previously authored on the very question now before the bench, from the judge’s ideological associations with entities aligned with one party, from a professional and consequently financial relationship between the judge’s family and a party appearing in the matter, or from any other discernible structural conflict, the judge has not a discretion but a duty to recuse. The word “duty” is used deliberately, since it is not merely a courtesy extended to counsel. It is a constitutional obligation that flows directly from the guarantee of a fair hearing under Article 21 and the structural requirements of judicial independence.

This standard is emphatically not about doubting the personal integrity of judges. The judiciary of India comprises of persons of formidable intellect and unimpeachable character, and it would be unfair to suggest otherwise. The recusal doctrine is not an instrument of personal accusation, but a recognition of a more profound and uncomfortable truth, that structural conflicts compromise the appearance of justice regardless of the actual intentions of the adjudicator. The law does not ask what the judge thinks of themselves, it asks what the reasonable litigant thinks of the process. Those are different questions, and the second is the one that matters.

When a judge declines to recuse despite the presence of circumstances that a fair-minded observer would find troubling, on the basis that their own sense of impartiality is intact, the law’s requirement is not fully met, since actual impartiality is wrongly conflated with the appearance of it. The law, correctly understood, demands both. One cannot substitute for the other.

WAY FORWARD

The Indian judiciary stands at a moment of reputational sensitivity. Each high-profile recusal controversy that is not resolved in a manner that inspires public confidence risks eroding the standing of an institution whose authority is, ultimately in essence, moral in nature. Recusal law is, in the end, a mirror that the justice system holds up to itself. It asks, would an ordinary person, watching this proceeding unfold, believe that the outcome was determined by law and not by the judge’s prior commitments, associations, or the professional fortunes of their family? That is a demanding standard, as it should be. The stakes are nothing less than the legitimacy of judicial power in a constitutional democracy.

The cases examined herein collectively illustrate a recurring institutional issue, which is the temptation to resolve the tension between the doctrine and judicial convenience by simply declaring, with authority, that no conflict exists. That approach, with respect, does not fully engage with what the doctrine requires. The litigant’s reasonable perception is not an inconvenience to be managed, it is the very concern the doctrine was designed to answer.

The corrective is available and well within reach. Judges who step aside when structural conflicts arise do not signal weakness. They signal precisely the quality that makes courts worth having, which is the capacity to place institutional integrity above personal sensibilities. That is not a concession to litigant pressure, rather it is the fulfillment of a constitutional obligation. No judgment, however brilliantly reasoned, is worth the cost of a justice system in which the litigant has stopped believing.

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