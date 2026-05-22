The Supreme Court of India has mandated that Rajasthan formulate a comprehensive policy to introduce Rajasthani as a subject in all schools, reinforcing constitutional principles of mother tongue-based education.

The firm combines its deep understanding of the local business landscape with experience across multiple jurisdictions, enabling clients to navigate complex legal environments effectively. INDIALAW emphasizes proactive service, anticipating client needs and potential challenges to provide timely, high-quality legal support. The firm values lasting client relationships and sees its role as a trusted advisor, dedicated to delivering business-friendly and principled legal counsel.

Founded by Managing Partner K.P. Sreejith, INDIALAW began as a small firm in Mumbai with a commitment to client service and corporate-focused legal solutions. From its modest beginnings, the firm has grown into a respected name by prioritizing excellence, integrity, and tailored legal strategies. INDIALAW’s team believes in adapting to each client’s unique needs, ensuring that solutions align with individual circumstances and business goals.

Article Insights

Rahul Sundaram’s articles from IndiaLaw LLP are most popular: in India IndiaLaw LLP are most popular: within Law Department Performance, Compliance and International Law topic(s)

In a significant judgment reinforcing the constitutional importance of mother tongue-based education, the Supreme Court has directed the State of Rajasthan to formulate a comprehensive policy for introducing and providing the Rajasthani language as a subject in all government and private schools across the state.

Bench Details and Petition Background

A bench comprising Justice Vikram Nath and Justice Sandeep Mehta delivered the judgment while hearing a petition seeking recognition of Rajasthani in the educational framework of the state.

The Court emphasized that the State must take affirmative and time-bound measures to facilitate the gradual adoption of Rajasthani in schools in accordance with constitutional principles and the National Education Policy (NEP), 2020.

Supreme Court Emphasizes Mother Tongue-Based Education

The bench observed that the constitutional vision relating to education in a child’s mother tongue cannot remain merely symbolic and must be translated into practical implementation.

The Court stated:

“We deem it appropriate to direct the State of Rajasthan to formulate an appropriate and comprehensive policy for the effective implementation of the constitutional mandate relating to mother tongue-based education, particularly in the backdrop of the National Education Policy, 2020.”

It further directed the State to recognize and accord due status to Rajasthani as a local and regional language for educational purposes.

The Court also directed the State to progressively facilitate its use as a medium of instruction, initially at the foundational and preparatory stages of schooling and later at higher levels.

Court Criticizes State’s “Pedantic Approach”

While examining the State’s stand, the Court noted that Rajasthani is already being taught in universities across Rajasthan, thereby disproving arguments regarding lack of institutional or pedagogical acceptance.

The State had argued that only languages included in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution were being taught as additional languages in government schools. Rejecting this reasoning, the Court termed the approach “pedantic.”

The bench observed that the academic recognition of Rajasthani at the university level itself undermines the State’s claim that the language lacks educational acceptance.

Directions Issued by the Court

The Supreme Court issued the following key directions to the State of Rajasthan:

Take progressive and phased steps towards introducing Rajasthani as a subject in all schools, both government and private.

towards introducing Rajasthani as a subject in all schools, both government and private. Address the “palpable vacuum” in policy implementation concerning constitutional obligations related to language and education.

The matter has now been listed for compliance in September.

Constitutional Duty and Judicial Intervention

Although acknowledging the limits of judicial intervention in matters of policy formulation, the Court emphasized that constitutional rights cannot be rendered ineffective due to executive inaction.

The bench observed:

“This Court cannot remain a silent spectator to the stark dilution of the rights so clearly recognized in the Constitutional text, legislative enactments and binding precedents.”

It further stressed that once the Union Government itself recognizes the importance of imparting education in a language intelligible to children through legislative and policy measures, States also bear a corresponding constitutional obligation to ensure implementation.

The Court warned that constitutional rights cannot remain “mere abstractions” and must result in tangible outcomes.

Background of the Case

The judgment was delivered in a Special Leave Petition challenging the Rajasthan High Court’s decision refusing to issue directions for inclusion of Rajasthani as a language of instruction in schools.

Key facts in the background of this case include:

The petitioners had also sought directions for inclusion of Rajasthani in the syllabus of the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers .

. The Rajasthan High Court had earlier dismissed the plea on the ground that educational policy matters fall within the domain of the executive, and courts cannot issue a writ of mandamus directing policy changes.

Before the Supreme Court, the petitioners highlighted that although Hindi is the official language of Rajasthan under the Rajasthan Official Language Act, 1956, Rajasthani continues to be widely spoken by nearly 4.36 crore people according to the 2011 Census.

Significance of the Judgment

The ruling is being viewed as an important development in the recognition and preservation of regional and mother tongue languages in India’s educational system.

The judgment aligns with the objectives of the National Education Policy, 2020 , which strongly advocates early education in a child’s home language or mother tongue.

, which strongly advocates early education in a child’s home language or mother tongue. By directing the State to formulate a structured policy framework, the Supreme Court has reaffirmed that linguistic and educational rights form an integral part of constitutional governance and cultural preservation.

Case Title: Padam Mehta and Anr. v. State of Rajasthan and Ors., SLP (C) No. 1425/2025.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.