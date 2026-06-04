Reconsidering Compromise And FIR Registration: A Doctrinal Analysis Of Mandatory FIR Registration Under The CrPC And BNSS

The relationship between compromise settlements and the mandatory registration of FIRs continues to generate significant debate within Indian criminal jurisprudence. A recurring question before courts is whether an attempted settlement between parties can dilute or postpone the statutory obligation of the police to register an FIR where information discloses the commission of a cognisable offence.

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Introduction

The relationship between compromise settlements and the mandatory registration of FIRs continues to generate significant debate within Indian criminal jurisprudence. A recurring question before courts is whether an attempted settlement between parties can dilute or postpone the statutory obligation of the police to register an FIR where information discloses the commission of a cognisable offence.

The issue lies at the intersection of two important legal principles: the mandatory registration of cognisable offences under the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973 (“CrPC”) and the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023 (“BNSS”), and the limited doctrine of compounding of offences under Section 320 CrPC. While criminal law recognises settlement in certain private disputes, Indian courts have consistently maintained that serious offences involving public wrongs cannot be neutralised through private compromise.

This article examines the statutory framework governing FIR registration, the jurisprudence on compromise in criminal proceedings, and the doctrinal distinction between private disputes and offences affecting public justice. It also analyses the Supreme Court’s recent decision in Kuldeep Singh & Anr. v. State of Punjab (2026)1, which reaffirmed that compromise cannot obstruct FIR registration or investigation in serious offences, particularly under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989 (“SC/ST Act”).

Statutory Framework

Mandatory Registration of FIRs under Section 154 CrPC and the BNSS

Section 154(1) of the CrPC employs mandatory language by providing that every information relating to the commission of a cognisable offence “shall” be reduced to writing and registered as a First Information Report (“FIR”).

The Constitution Bench judgment in Lalita Kumari v. Government of Uttar Pradesh2 authoritatively settled the law by holding that registration of an FIR is compulsory where information discloses a cognisable offence. The Supreme Court clarified that no preliminary enquiry is ordinarily permissible except in narrowly defined categories such as:

Matrimonial disputes

Commercial transactions

Medical negligence cases

Cases involving abnormal delay

The rationale behind mandatory FIR registration is rooted in Article 14 of the Constitution and the rule of law. The Court recognised that allowing unrestricted police discretion at the pre-registration stage often resulted in selective enforcement and denial of justice in sensitive matters, including caste atrocities, sexual offences, and dowry-related crimes.

The Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023 substantially retains this position. The BNSS continues to impose a mandatory duty upon the police to register information disclosing cognisable offences, subject only to limited preliminary enquiry in exceptional categories.

Compoundable and Non-Compoundable Offences

Section 320 CrPC contains an exhaustive list of offences that may be compounded, either with or without court permission. By necessary implication, offences not included within Section 320 are non-compoundable.

Section 320(9) expressly states that no offence shall be compounded except as provided under the section. The doctrinal basis for this distinction is clear:

Compoundable offences generally involve private disputes with limited societal impact.

Non-compoundable offences are treated as wrongs against society and public order.

Indian courts have repeatedly emphasised that serious offences involving violence, corruption, sexual crimes, organised crime, or offences under special statutes cannot ordinarily be extinguished through private settlement.

Even where courts exercise inherent powers under Section 482 CrPC to quash proceedings on settlement grounds, such powers are exercised cautiously and only where the dispute is overwhelmingly private in nature.

The SC/ST Act and Public Interest in Prosecution

The Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989 occupies a distinct statutory position within Indian criminal law. Offences under the SC/ST Act are:

Cognisable

Non-bailable

Non-compoundable

Section 15A of the Act further strengthens victim protection by requiring prompt recording of statements and ensuring procedural safeguards for victims and witnesses.

The legislative objective of the statute is not merely individual grievance redressal, but broader social justice and deterrence against caste-based discrimination and violence. Consequently, attempts at compromise cannot override the State’s obligation to investigate and prosecute offences under the Act.

Judicial Principles Governing FIR Registration and Compromise

Mandatory Nature of FIR Registration

The Supreme Court in Lalita Kumari unequivocally held that registration of an FIR is a statutory obligation once information discloses a cognisable offence.

The Court observed that police officers cannot act as gatekeepers deciding which offences deserve registration. Any refusal to register an FIR may invite disciplinary as well as legal consequences.

This principle is particularly important in cases involving vulnerable communities, where social pressure or power imbalance may otherwise suppress complaints.

Limits of Compromise in Criminal Proceedings

In Gian Singh v. State of Punjab3, the Supreme Court clarified that criminal proceedings may be quashed on settlement grounds only where:

The dispute is predominantly civil or personal in nature; and

The offence does not have serious societal consequences.

The Court specifically excluded heinous offences and offences under special statutes from the scope of compromise-based quashing.

Similarly, in Narinder Singh v. State of Punjab4, the Supreme Court reiterated that settlement cannot erase serious criminality affecting society at large. The jurisprudence therefore distinguishes between:

Private wrongs capable of settlement; and

Public wrongs where prosecution serves a broader societal function.

FIRs Based on Police Information

Indian criminal procedure does not require that an FIR originate exclusively from the victim’s complaint. Police officers may themselves register FIRs upon receiving credible information regarding a cognisable offence. This principle assumes particular significance in cases involving:

Caste-based violence

Sexual offences

Domestic violence

Organised intimidation

Victims in such cases may often hesitate to approach authorities due to fear, coercion, or social stigma. Allowing police-generated FIRs ensures that the criminal justice system remains capable of protecting vulnerable persons even where direct complaints are absent.

Public Justice versus Private Settlement

Indian criminal law fundamentally recognises that certain offences transcend individual harm and affect the social order itself. Permitting private settlements to extinguish prosecution in serious offences would:

Undermine deterrence

Encourage coercive settlements

Enable abuse of power by influential accused persons

Weaken public confidence in the justice system

The doctrine therefore preserves a balance between restorative settlement in minor disputes and the State’s larger obligation to prosecute offences affecting society.

Illustration: Kuldeep Singh v. State of Punjab (2026)

The Supreme Court’s decision in Kuldeep Singh & Anr. v. State of Punjab (2026) provides a recent and important reaffirmation of these principles. The case involved allegations that the accused:

Fired gunshots; and

Used caste-based abusive language against the complainant.

The High Court granted anticipatory bail partly on the basis that:

The parties had attempted settlement; and

The FIR was based on a police officer’s statement rather than the complainant’s complaint.

The Supreme Court reversed the order.

The Court held that:

An attempted compromise cannot prevent registration or investigation of a cognisable offence;

A police officer’s statement can validly constitute the basis of an FIR; and

Victims of caste atrocities may often refrain from directly reporting offences because of social pressure or intimidation.

Importantly, the Court reaffirmed that offences under the SC/ST Act involve significant public interest considerations and cannot be diluted through private settlement efforts.

The judgment strengthens the doctrinal position that criminal law cannot be privatised where the offence impacts public justice and constitutional values.

Conclusion

The jurisprudence governing compromise and FIR registration reflects a careful balance between individual autonomy and societal interest in criminal prosecution.

Indian criminal procedure mandates registration of FIRs where cognisable offences are disclosed, while limiting compromise only to specified categories of minor offences. Judicial decisions such as Lalita Kumari, Gian Singh, and Narinder Singh consistently reinforce that serious offences cannot be neutralised through private settlement.

The Supreme Court’s ruling in Kuldeep Singh further clarifies that attempted compromise has no bearing on the statutory duty to register and investigate cognisable offences, particularly under special legislations such as the SC/ST Act.

Ultimately, the doctrine affirms a foundational principle of criminal justice: prosecution of serious offences serves not merely private interests, but the broader constitutional commitment to public justice, equality, and rule of law.

Footnotes

1 [Special Leave Petition (Crl.) No.13439 of 2025]

2 (2014) 2 SCC 1

3 Gian Singh v. State of Punjab Citation: (2012) 10 SCC 303

4 Narinder Singh v. State of Punjab Citation: (2014) 6 SCC 466

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