In "Fraud" Determination, No Right Of Personal Hearing But Sc Ensures Right To Audit Reports

The Hon'ble Supreme Court has recently on 7th April 2026 clarified the scope of procedural safeguards available to borrowers before their accounts are classified as "fraud" under the Reserve Bank of India (Frauds Classification and Reporting by Commercial Banks and Select FIs) Directions, 2016 ("Master Directions, 2016") and Reserve Bank of India (Fraud Risk Management in Commercial Banks and All India Financial Institutions Directions, 2024 ("Master Directions, 2024").

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The Hon'ble Supreme Court has recently on 7th April 2026 clarified the scope of procedural safeguards available to borrowers before their accounts are classified as "fraud" under the Reserve Bank of India (Frauds Classification and Reporting by Commercial Banks and Select FIs) Directions, 2016 ("Master Directions, 2016") and Reserve Bank of India (Fraud Risk Management in Commercial Banks and All India Financial Institutions Directions, 2024 ("Master Directions, 2024"). The decision is significant because it balances the need for prompt and effective fraud detection with the borrower's right to a meaningful opportunity to respond before suffering the serious civil and reputational consequences of a fraud declaration. The article is divided into six chapters:

Chapter I:

Introduction and Background

In State Bank of India v. Amit Iron Private Limited & Ors. (2026 INSC 323), decided on 7th April 2026, the Supreme Court considered an important question concerning the scope of procedural safeguards available to borrowers before their accounts are classified as "fraud" under the Master Directions, 2016 and Master Directions, 2024. The principal controversy was whether the earlier decision in State Bank of India v. Rajesh Agarwal and others1 required banks to provide a personal/oral hearing to borrowers, or whether compliance with natural justice would be satisfied by issuance of a show cause notice, consideration of the borrower's written response, and service of a reasoned order. The Court also examined whether borrowers are entitled to copies of forensic audit reports relied upon by banks while taking such decision.

The case arose from two sets of proceedings (Special Leave Petition (Civil) Nos. 20618 – 20619/2025). In one matter before the Hon'ble High Court of Calcutta, SBI had issued a show cause notice alleging irregularities suggestive of fraudulent activity, received replies from the borrower, and thereafter passed a speaking order classifying the account as fraud. The Calcutta High Court held that a personal hearing and supply of the forensic audit report were necessary. In the other matter (Special Leave Petition (Civil) No. 38805/2025), before Hon'ble Delhi High Court, Bank of India followed a similar course, after which the Delhi High Court quashed the fraud classification order on the ground that no personal hearing had been granted, and the audit report had not been furnished. Both banks challenged the said orders before the Hon'ble Supreme Court.

The Hon'ble Supreme Court framed three core questions: (i) whether Rajesh Agarwal recognized a right to personal/oral hearing; whether issuance of a show cause notice, consideration of the borrower's reply and passing of a reasoned order satisfy natural justice; and (ii) whether banks are obliged to furnish the entire forensic audit report, or (iii) whether disclosure of its conclusions alone would suffice.

Chapter II of the Master Directions, 2024: Procedure for Fraud Classification

A significant part of the judgment revolves around the Master Directions, 2016 and Master Directions, 2024 particularly Chapter II, Clause 2.1.1.1 to Clause 2.1.1.4, which expressly codify the minimum natural justice safeguards to be followed before declaration/classification of an account as "fraud". The Court noted that these provisions were introduced after Rajesh Agarwal and that the 2024 Directions specifically refer to that judgment in a footnote, thereby showing that the RBI consciously incorporated what it understood to be the law laid down therein.

Clause 2.1.1.1 requires issuance of a detailed show cause notice to the persons/entities, promoters, and whole-time or executive directors against whom fraud allegations are being examined. The show cause notice must set out complete details of the transactions, actions, and events on the basis of which declaration/reporting of fraud is contemplated.

Clause 2.1.1.2 grants a reasonable time of not less than 21 days to respond. Clause 2.1.1.3 mandates that banks maintain a proper system for issuance of show cause notice and examination of the responses/submissions before declaring any person or entity fraudulent. Clause 2.1.1.4 requires a reasoned order communicating the bank's decision, and such order must contain the relevant facts and circumstances relied upon, the borrower's submissions, and the reasons for classification as fraud or otherwise.

The Court ultimately held that the RBI had correctly understood the scope of Rajesh Agarwal and that the procedure set out in Clause 2.1.1.1 to 2.1.1.4 strikes a fair balance between promptitude and fairness. It therefore upheld this procedural architecture as compliant with natural justice, without reading into it any mandatory right of personal hearing.

Chapter III: RBI Statistics and the Regulatory Context – request if this section can be shortened to 2-3 lines

The Court considered the statistics placed by RBI as significant in appreciating the practical and regulatory context in which fraud classification takes place. RBI's Annual Report for 2024–25 reflected that the total number of fraud cases is reflected below:

Financial Year Fraud Cases reported Monetary Amounts involved 2022 - 2023 13,494 ₹18,981 crore 2023 - 2024 36,060 ₹12,230 crore 2024 - 2025 23,953 ₹36,014 crore







These figures pertained only to frauds of ₹1 lakh and above reported during the relevant period.

The Court further emphasized that public sector banks, though accounting for only 29% of fraud cases, represented 71.3% of the total amount involved in FY 2024–25, underscoring the systemic importance of prompt fraud detection. On that basis, the Court accepted that mandating oral/personal hearings in every case would unduly delay reporting and frustrate the regulatory purpose of the Directions.

Chapter IV: – request if this section can be shortened to 2-3 lines

"Opportunity of a Hearing" in Rajesh Agarwal and SBI's Clarification Application

A central issue before the Court was whether the "opportunity of a hearing" recognized in Rajesh Agarwal required a personal/oral hearing. The borrowers argued that the references to "reply," "representation," and "represent," read with the Telangana High Court judgment, implied a three-stage process ending in oral hearing. The Hon'ble Supreme Court rejected this, holding that Rajesh Agarwal contemplated only a show cause notice, disclosure of relevant material, a written reply/representation, and a reasoned order, and did not confer any right to a personal hearing before fraud classification. Referring also to SBI's clarification application Miscellaneous Application filed by SBI (MA. No. 810/2023 in C.A. No. 7300/2022), the Court held that the clarification did not expand the earlier judgment, and that, by the doctrine of merger, the operative directions in the Supreme Court's judgment alone govern.

Chapter V:

Application of Natural Justice to the Case at Hand – request if this section can be shortened to 2-3 lines

The judgment contains a detailed discussion on the nature of natural justice. The Court reiterated that natural justice is a flexible concept and is not embodied, and the content of the rule depends on the facts and circumstances, the statutory framework, the nature of the inquiry, and the consequences flowing from the decision. It reviewed precedents such as A.K. Kraipak2, Natwar Singh3, Madhya Pradesh Industries4, Jyoti Prakash Mitter5, Jesus Sales Corporation6, and Jah Developers7 to reaffirm that, unless specifically prescribed, a personal hearing is not an automatic incident of natural justice, in many cases, written representation is sufficient, and whether oral hearing is needed may lie within the authority's discretion depending on the case.

The Court held that fairness in fraud classification is satisfied by a show cause notice, disclosure of the material relied upon, an opportunity to submit a written reply/representation, and a reasoned order, without any mandatory oral hearing. It accepted that the process is an internal administrative due diligence exercise based largely on objective documents, and that insisting on oral hearings in every case would delay action, burden banks, and prejudice public interest. At the same time, the Court firmly required disclosure of the forensic audit report wherever it is relied upon, holding that meaningful representation is impossible without access to the report itself; only limited, reasoned redaction in exceptional cases affecting third-party rights is permissible, and even that power must not be used unreasonably.

Chapter VI:

The Final Judgment and Its Significance

The Hon'ble Supreme Court conclusively held that Rajesh Agarwal did not recognize any right of personal hearing before banks classify an account as fraud. It upheld the validity and sufficiency of the procedure embodied in Chapter II, Clause 2.1.1.1 to 2.1.1.4 of the Master Directions, 2024, and ruled that this procedure duly complies with natural justice. However, it simultaneously held that disclosure of forensic audit reports is mandatory wherever the bank considers such report relevant to fraud classification, subject only to limited and reasoned redactions where third-party rights are demonstrably affected.

Accordingly, the Court partly allowed both appeals. It set aside the directions of the Hon'ble Calcutta High Court and Hon'ble Delhi High Court insofar as they mandated grant of personal hearing but upheld those directions requiring supply of forensic audit reports. The banks were directed to furnish the reports, invite the borrowers' replies/representations, and then pass fresh orders in accordance with the RBI Master Directions.

From a legal standpoint, this judgment is significant for three reasons. First, it settles the controversy that had arisen in several High Courts after Rajesh Agarwal by clarifying that "opportunity of hearing" does not mean personal/oral hearing as of right in fraud classification proceedings. Second, it affirms the RBI's 2024 framework as a valid and balanced procedural model for fraud identification and reporting. Third, it strengthens borrower protections on the question of disclosure by making supply of forensic audit reports the rule, thereby ensuring that the borrower has a real opportunity to defend itself before suffering the grave civil consequences that attach to a fraud declaration.

Footnotes

1. (2023) 6 SCC 1

2. (1969) 2 SCC 262

3. (2010) 13 SCC 255

4. (1966) 1 SCR 466

5. (1971) 1 SCC 396

6. (1996) 4 SCC 69

7. (2019) 6 SCC 787

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