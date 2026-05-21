False Affidavits & Personal Liberty: Supreme Court Pulls Up Police (Video)

In Anwar Hussain v. State of Madhya Pradesh, the Supreme Court of India delivers a strong message on state accountability and protection of personal liberty under Article 21. The Court found that false criminal antecedents were wrongly attributed to the petitioner in a bail matter, rejecting the State’s “computer error” explanation and calling it a serious lapse affecting a citizen’s liberty.

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In Anwar Hussain v. State of Madhya Pradesh, the Supreme Court of India delivers a strong message on state accountability and protection of personal liberty under Article 21. The Court found that false criminal antecedents were wrongly attributed to the petitioner in a bail matter, rejecting the State’s “computer error” explanation and calling it a serious lapse affecting a citizen’s liberty.

The Court not only granted bail but also took the rare step of impleading police officers personally, directing them to file affidavits and explain their conduct. This judgment reinforces that affidavits filed before constitutional courts must be accurate, verified, and truthful, and that individual officers can be held accountable for misleading the Court.

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