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13 July 2026

MCA Issues Relaxation For Delayed Filing Of Form DPT-3

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The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (“MCA”), by circular dated 19.06.2026 , has granted relaxation in payment of additional fees for delayed filing of Form DPT-3 (Return of Deposits) for the financial year ended 31.03.2026.
India Corporate/Commercial Law
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The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (“MCA”), by circular dated 19.06.20261 , has granted relaxation in payment of additional fees for delayed filing of Form DPT-3 (Return of Deposits) for the financial year ended 31.03.2026.

The due date for filing Form DPT-3 for the financial year 2025-2026 continues to remain 30.06.2026. However, considering the capacity enhancement/ restoration activities being undertaken at the Data Centre following the fire incident that occurred on 05.06.2026, MCA has permitted companies to file Form DPT-3 without payment of additional fees up to 31.07.2026.

Footnote

1 Relaxation in paying additional fees in case of delay in filing DPT-3 for Financial Year ended on 31 March 2026 up to 31st July 2026-reg.

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