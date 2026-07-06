CCI Finds 17 Assam Contractors Guilty Of Bid-Rigging But Does Not Impose Penalties

The Competition Commission of India has found 17 electrical contractors guilty of bid rigging in 73 tenders floated by the Assam Police Housing Corporation Limited, establishing collusion through cover bidding and bid rotation arrangements. Despite conclusive evidence of cartelization including identical bid prices, replicated errors, and coordinated communications, the CCI opted against imposing financial penalties due to the small scale of the businesses involved, though it issued a stern warning against

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The CCI passed an Order finding 17 electrical contractors liable for bid rigging in 73 tenders floated by the Assam Police Housing Corporation Limited. Following an investigation, the CCI found that the contractors had divided the tenders and colluded through cover bidding and bid rotation arrangements, in contravention of Section 3 of the Competition Act. The sole proprietors of each of the 17 firms were also held to be personally liable under Section 48 of the Competition Act.

The cartel was established based on identical bid prices, along with circumstantial evidence (or ‘plus factors’) such as replication of errors in the submissions by the bidders, common IP addresses, sequentially numbered demand drafts from the same bank, and call records showing pre-bid contact.

Despite concluding that the bidders had cartelised, the CCI refrained from imposing penalties, noting that each of the bidders was a small business, with meagre revenues, and would be rendered unviable if they were subject to fines. The CCI did, however, include a sharp warning against recidivism in its Order.

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