Competition Law – August 2026

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In this packed edition of the Competition Law Newsletter, we bring you a curated roundup of significant developments in competition law, featuring key orders from the Supreme Court of India, NCLAT and the Competition Commission of India, along with highlights from the recently presented Parliamentary Standing Committee Report:
Supreme Court of India & NCLAT
1. Meru throws in the towel in decade-long battle against Ola and Uber
Competition Commission of India
Enforcement Orders
2. CCI penalises HP India and resellers in two cartel cases involving Personal Systems and Supplies on GeM Portal
3. CCI dismisses information against Godrej & Boyce for alleged rigging of furniture tenders
4. CCI dismisses information against Nissan Motor India for alleged dealership termination
5. CCI dismisses information against Delhi International Airport for alleged monopolistic practices in airport security contracts
6. CCI dismisses information against Zomato for excessive platform fees and unfair pricing
7. CCI dismisses information against Jindal Stainless for alleged foreclosure
Combination Orders
8. CCI approves Blackstone acquisition of Neysa Networks
9. CCI approves Dubai Aerospace Enterprise’s acquisition of Macquarie AirFinance
10. CCI approves ANTA Sport’s minority acquisition of Puma
11. CCI approves Temasek investment in Romsons Group
Commitment Proposal & Parliamentary Committee Report
12. CCI invites public comments on IndiGo’s commitment proposal to address operational disruptions
13. Parliamentary Committee submits report on CCI Regulations, recommends periodic review and strengthened enforcement
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