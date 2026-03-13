KPMG Global CEO Outlook - Infrastructure & Transport

Despite a volatile geopolitical environment, the sector is riding a wave of optimism about growth, digital transformation and AI

The Infrastructure and Transport CEO Outlook finds leaders bullish on growth prospects, with a rebound in strategic mergers and acquisitions, to consolidate and enhance digital and sustainable capabilities. There are high hopes for AI, to drive improvements in project delivery, asset performance and energy efficiency. Supply chain resilience is another big priority, as organisations pivot to new regions in response to geopolitical change.

The winners will be those who turn bold headlines into actionable strategies — especially in AI, talent, project performance and financing. Download the report to find out more about the key trends shaping the sector in 2026 and beyond.

Key findings

58%

58 percent of infrastructure and transport CEOs are confident in the growth prospects of their company over the next three years, with 29 percent very confident.

33%

33 percent of CEOs say supply chain resilience is the top challenge driving short-term decisions.

72%

72 percent of CEOs say AI is a top investment area.

Mergers and acquisitions

59% expect M&A with 'moderate impact', up from 37% in 2024

AI adoption

Biggest obstacles to AI adoption are lack of regulation (60%) and ethical challenges (58%)

Supply chains

The number one barrier to net zero is the complexity of decarbonising supply chains (32%)

CEOs are optimistic about growth and AI's potential, despite inflation, supply chain issues, and workforce skills gaps. To seize opportunities in a bright future, companies must build robust technological capabilities, enhance resilience, and deepen regulatory understanding.

Stanley Ho

Head of Transport

Hong Kong SAR

KPMG China

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