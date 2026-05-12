Investor Education And Protection Fund: From Forgotten Dividends To A Core Governance Test

Over the life of a company, small amounts quietly accumulate dividends that are never encased, old deposits that are not claimed, shares that sit in forgotten folios. Indian law does not allow these sums to remain with companies indefinitely. Instead, they must eventually move into a central pool called the Investor Education and Protection Fund (IEPF), managed by a government authority.

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Introduction

Over the life of a company, small amounts quietly accumulate dividends that are never encased, old deposits that are not claimed, shares that sit in forgotten folios. Indian law does not allow these sums to remain with companies indefinitely. Instead, they must eventually move into a central pool called the Investor Education and Protection Fund (IEPF), managed by a government authority.

The logic is simple: money and shares that belong to investors should not become a permanent windfall for companies. They should either be returned to investors, or held centrally and used for their benefit, including investor education and refunds when claims are made.

For boards, this is not just a matter of ticking legal boxes. How the company deals with unclaimed investor money is a direct reflection of its governance culture, respect for minority shareholders, and transparency.

The Investor Education and Protection Fund (IEPF) is India’s attempt to turn “forgotten money” in the corporate system into a structured vehicle for investor protection and financial literacy. At its core, the IEPF collects unpaid and unclaimed amounts lying with companies—such as dividends, mature deposits and debentures—and redeploys them to safeguard investors and fund education and awareness initiatives.

The concept dates back to the Companies Act, 1956, when sections 205A and 205C required unpaid dividends and certain other sums to be transferred to a central fund after seven years. The Companies Act, 2013 retained this idea but significantly expanded and institutionalized it through sections 124 and 125.

Section 125(3) spells out the fundamental objectives of the modern IEPF. Money credited to the Fund can be used only for specific purposes, including:

Refund of unclaimed dividends, matured deposits, matured debentures and other sums to entitled investors;

Investor education, awareness and protection initiatives across the country;

Distribution of disgorged amounts to affected investors under court or tribunal orders; and

Reimbursement of legal expenses in class actions under sections 37 and 245 of the

In other words, the IEPF is not a passive warehouse. It is designed as an active tool to return what is due to investors, to finance education and to support enforcement and collective redress in serious misconduct cases.

The Legal Architecture: Sections 124–125 and the IEPF Rules

2.1 Section 124 – Unpaid Dividend and Transfer of Shares

Section 124 of the Companies Act, 2013 lays down the journey of an unpaid dividend from the

company’s books to the IEPF. Key elements include:

Unpaid Dividend Account: If a dividend is not paid or claimed within 30 days of declaration, the company must transfer it to a special Unpaid Dividend Account within the next seven

Public disclosure: Within 90 days of the transfer, the company must display a statement on its website (and any other government‑approved website) listing the names, last known addresses and unpaid amounts of such shareholders.

Seven-year rule: Any amount remaining in the Unpaid Dividend Account for seven years must be transferred to the IEPF along with any accrued interest.

Transfer of shares: Critically, all shares in respect of which dividend has not been paid or claimed for seven consecutive years or more must be transferred to the IEPF, subject to specific carve‑outs where the dividend was claimed in any intervening year.

Penalties: Section 124(7) prescribes monetary penalties for the company (up to ₹10 lakh) and for every officer in default (up to ₹2 lakh) for non‑compliance, with daily penalties for continuing failure.

2.2 Section 125 – The Fund and Its Uses

Section 125 formally creates the IEPF and lists, in sub‑section (2), the categories of amounts that must be transferred after remaining unclaimed and unpaid for seven years—for example:

Unpaid dividends transferred from the Unpaid Dividend Account;

Matured deposits and debentures and interest thereon;

Application money due for refund and interest thereon;

Sale proceeds of fractional shares arising out of corporate actions; and

Redemption amounts of preference

Section 125(3) then fences the utilization of the Fund, ensuring it is devoted to investor refunds, education, disgorgement distribution and class action support, rather than being treated as general revenue.

2.3 IEPF Authority Rules, 2016 and Subsequent Amendments

To operationalize these provisions, the Central Government notified the Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority (Accounting, Audit, Transfer and Refund) Rules, 2016. These Rules:

Specify how amounts and shares are to be transferred to the IEPF Authority’s bank and

demat accounts;

Prescribe forms such as IEPF‑1 (statement of amounts), IEPF‑4 (statement of shares and corporate actions), IEPF‑5 (claim application) and IEPF‑6 (statement of amounts due to be transferred in a year); and

Set out detailed accounting, audit and refund mechanisms, supported by comprehensive ledgers and registers.

Over time, these Rules have been tightened through multiple amendments:

2017 amendments: Provided detailed processes for transfer of shares (including demat transfers to the IEPF Authority’s account and treatment of physical shares) and introduced the concept of a nodal officer within companies to coordinate with the Authority.

2019 Second Amendment (G.S.R. 571(E)): Shifted strongly towards online remittance and detailed electronic statements, and introduced forms like IEPF‑1A for reconciling earlier payments made outside the new structure.

2021 amendments (G.S.R. 396(E), 785(E), 888(E)): Clarified treatment of shares seized under significant beneficial ownership rules (section 90(9)), and refined IEPF‑4 and IEPF‑5 formats;

also addressed section 236 “squeeze‑out” scenarios, allowing the IEPF to receive consideration on behalf of minority shareholders whose shares had been transferred to the Fund.

2024 amendments (G.S.R. 414(E) and 552(E)): Overhauled key forms (IEPF‑1, IEPF‑2, IEPF‑4, IEPF‑5) into far more granular, data‑intensive formats and further streamlined documentary norms for legal heirs and transmissions via Schedule II.

2025 amendment (G.S.R. 733(E)): Recast IEPF‑5 as a fully web‑based application with enhanced KYC and authentication layers, reinforcing the digital‑first approach to refunds.

The end result is a legal framework that is both prescriptive and evolving, with companies expected to keep pace with successive refinements.

From Concept to System: How the IEPF Regime Has Evolved

3.1 From 1956 Act provisions to a specialized Authority

Under the 1956 Act, the IEPF was essentially a fenced account within the Central Government’s framework, without a bespoke institutional structure. The 2013 Act and the subsequent Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority (Appointment of Chairperson and Members, Holding of Meetings and Provision for Offices and Officers) Rules, 2016 changed dramatically.

The Appointment Rules establish a full‑fledged IEPF Authority and define its internal architecture, including divisions for:

Administration and coordination;

Accounts, finance and investments;

Claims, settlements and refunds;

Investor education and protection; and

Legal and enforcement, tasked with initiating legal action against non‑compliant companies and handling disputes arising out of claims and settlements.

3.2 A steadily more digital and data‑driven system

The early years of IEPF saw relatively simple reporting. Today, compliance is deeply digital:

Amounts are remitted online directly to the Authority, rather than to generic bank

Forms such as IEPF‑1 and IEPF‑4 capture detailed investor‑wise, year‑wise and corporate‑action‑wise data, which is used by the Authority to maintain company‑wise ledgers and verify completeness.

IEPF‑5 has evolved into an online, Aadhaar‑verified, document‑heavy process for claimants, enabling electronic audit trails and reducing the scope for impersonation or misuse.

For companies, this means that IEPF compliance is now inseparable from broader data‑governance and digital‑record‑keeping strategy.

On-the-Ground Reality: Challenges and Compliance Pain Points

4.1 Legacy shareholdings and historic corporate actions

Many listed and large unlisted companies carry decades of history—physical share certificates, long‑dormant folios, multiple bonus issues and stock splits, amalgamations and demergers. When section 124(6) requires transfer of shares with seven consecutive years of unpaid dividends, these legacy elements become operational minefields.

The Rules assume that companies can:

Accurately identify every folio or demat account where dividend has remained unpaid for seven straight years;

Reconstruct how bonus shares, splits or consolidations have altered the number of shares now due to be transferred; and

Track sale proceeds of fractional shares and ensure those amounts ultimately reach the

When historic records are incomplete or inconsistent, companies face the uncomfortable task of rebuilding entitlement trails many years after the fact—under the gaze of a regulator equipped with its own detailed ledgers and demat account records.

4.2 Documentation, transmissions and legal heirs

IEPF‑5 claims involving deceased shareholders or multiple legal heirs have historically been documentation‑heavy. The Rules and subsequent amendments now provide some flexibility, for example by accepting legal heir certificates from revenue officers below Tahsildar rank where accompanied by indemnities and no‑objection declarations from other heirs.

Nevertheless, companies must still verify:

Identity and entitlement of claimants;

Correct tracing of original and subsequent shares (including bonus and split shares) now lying in the IEPF demat account; and

Consistency between their own verification reports and the Authority’s records, knowing

that they remain liable to indemnify the Authority for errors.

4.3 The portal and electronic forms

While the IEPF portal and MCA e‑forms have made compliance more structured, they also demand higher data discipline. Revised formats require cross‑referencing earlier SRNs, demat details, corporate‑action histories and precise year‑wise information about unpaid sums. Incorrect or incomplete information can result in rejections, additional queries or, in serious cases, enforcement referrals.

Enforcement: How the System Responds to Non‑Compliance

5.1 Monitoring and reconciliation by the IEPF Authority

The IEPF Authority is mandated to maintain detailed company‑wise and investor‑wise accounts and registers, covering:

Amounts received under various heads listed in section 125(2);

Shares transferred to the Authority’s demat account and benefits arising thereon; and

Claims filed, processed, allowed or

By reconciling these internal books against company filings and bank/demat statements, the Authority can identify short‑transfers, delayed transfers or mismatches.

5.2 Directions and escalation to the Central Government

Where discrepancies or failures are identified, the Authority can:

Call for additional information from companies;

Direct companies to transfer amounts and shares that ought to have been credited; and

In case of non‑compliance with such directions, furnish details of defaulting companies to the Central Government for further action.

The Rules do not fix a rigid statutory timeframe for such reporting, but they clearly envisage escalation once companies fail to correct lapses despite opportunity.

5.3 Penalties and broader legal consequences

After a case is flagged, the Central Government can invoke the specific penalty provision in section 124(7), which prescribes:

Penalties on the company, starting at ₹1,00,000 and increasing by ₹500 per day (up to

₹10,00,000) for continuing failure;

Penalties on each officer in default, starting at ₹25,000 and increasing by ₹100 per day (up to ₹2,00,000).

In more serious situations—particularly where misstatement, suppression or fraud is involved— inspection, inquiry and prosecution can follow under the general enforcement machinery of the Companies Act. The Authority’s Legal and Enforcement Division plays a central role in driving such cases.

6 Why IEPF Compliance Is Now a Strategic Governance Issue

It is tempting to see IEPF only as a specialised compliance box to tick. In reality, it has become a governance litmus test for how a company treats its investors—especially those who are silent, long‑term or dispersed.

Robust IEPF compliance shows that a company:

Respects statutory entitlements even when investors are not actively demanding them;

Has a tight command over its historic share capital, registers and corporate actions; and

Is prepared to invest in systems, data and expert advice to deal fairly with legacy

Conversely, messy or reactive IEPF practices can signal weak internal controls and a casual approach to investor interests—signals that regulators, investors and proxy advisors now watch closely.

6.1 The case for proactive review and expert guidance

For companies with long histories, multiple group reorganizations, or a large base of retail shareholders, a one‑time strategic review of IEPF exposure is increasingly prudent. Such a review, grounded in sections 124–125 and the latest IEPF Rules and forms, can:

Identify gaps in transfers of old dividends and legacy shares;

Pinpoint errors in past filings (IEPF‑1, IEPF‑4, IEPF‑6) and design corrective steps; and

Strengthen processes for handling IEPF‑5 claims, especially those involving complex corporate‑action histories and multiple heirs.

Specialist advisers who regularly interpret new amendments, read MCA notifications and interact with the evolving practice of the IEPF Authority can help boards convert a potential enforcement risk into a governance success story.

Why Business Leaders Should Care

Governance Reputation and Investor Confidence

In today’s corporate environment, investors and regulators increasingly evaluate how companies treat all shareholders, including inactive or minority investors. IEPF compliance is therefore no longer seen as a narrow procedural obligation but as a reflection of the company’s broader governance culture.

Poor IEPF practices may indicate weak internal controls, poor shareholder record management, inadequate investor servicing systems and a reactive compliance approach. Delays in transferring unpaid dividends or errors in shareholder records can create the impression that the company lacks discipline in handling investor entitlements.

On the other hand, companies that maintain robust IEPF systems demonstrate operational maturity, transparency and respect for shareholder rights. Accurate maintenance of historical records, timely transfers and efficient handling of investor claims strengthen investor confidence and reinforce the company’s governance credibility in the market.

Regulatory Exposure and Compliance Risk

The IEPF framework has evolved into a highly data-driven and electronically monitored compliance regime. The IEPF Authority now maintains detailed company-wise and investor- wise databases, including records relating to unpaid dividends, transferred shares, demat reconciliations and statutory filings.

As a result, discrepancies between dividend records, transfer filings, demat movements and shareholder databases can be identified much more easily than before. Delayed transfers, incorrect reporting, incomplete disclosures or failures to transfer shares to the IEPF may attract regulatory scrutiny and financial penalties under section 124(7) of the Companies Act.

In more serious situations involving systemic non-compliance, suppression of information or material inaccuracies, companies may also face inspections, investigations or prosecution proceedings under the broader enforcement framework of the Companies Act. Consequently, IEPF compliance now forms an important part of a company’s overall regulatory risk management strategy.

Operational and Transaction Risks

IEPF-related issues often surface during major corporate transactions and strategic events such as IPOs, mergers and acquisitions, restructuring exercises, fundraising transactions, promoter exits or forensic due diligence reviews.

Companies with long operating histories frequently encounter problems involving missing dividend records, unresolved physical share certificates, dormant folios, incomplete dematerialisation trails and inconsistencies arising from historical corporate actions such as bonus issues, stock splits, mergers or demergers.

These issues can significantly delay transactions, increase due diligence costs, create shareholder

disputes and expose the company to avoidable legal and regulatory risks. In many cases,

businesses are required to reconstruct shareholder entitlement histories spanning several

decades, often across multiple registrars and legacy systems. .

For business leaders, this means that unresolved IEPF issues are not merely back-office compliance concerns. They can directly affect transaction readiness, investor confidence and the company’s commercial reputation.

Conclusion: Why Now Is the Time to Re‑Evaluate Your IEPF Position

In today’s regulatory environment, IEPF is no longer a quiet corner of company law. It is a live, data‑rich, enforcement‑backed regime that touches dividend policy, share‑registry discipline, investor communication and digital compliance all at once.

For Indian businesses—especially those with complex corporate histories, legacy shareholdings or fragmented data—the real risk is not that the law exists, but that it is ignored until it becomes a crisis. A timely, expert‑led review of your IEPF position can:

Pre‑empt regulatory findings and penalties;

Clean up historical records and corporate‑action trails; and

Demonstrate to the market that your commitment to investor protection runs deeper than the minimum statutory script.

The question for boards and promoters is no longer whether IEPF compliance is necessary. It is whether they will treat it as a grudging statutory burden—or as an opportunity to showcase that, even when investors are silent, the company’s conscience is not.

The IEPF regime operates quietly in the background of India’s corporate system. It does not attract headlines like mergers or enforcement raids. Yet, it touches something fundamental: how companies deal with investors who are absent, inactive, or unable to assert their rights.

In many ways, it is a test of integrity in the absence of pressure.

A company that complies with IEPF requirements diligently is effectively saying: even if you forget us, we will not forget what we owe you.

In today’s regulatory and governance landscape, that message carries weight.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.