Road Beyond The Term Sheet: Legal Considerations In Startup Funding

Legitpro is a leading international full service law firm providing integrated legal & business advisory services, operating through 5 locations with 100+ people. Our purpose is to deliver positive outcomes with our colleagues, clients and communities. The firm proudly serves a diverse clientele, including multinational corporations, foreign companies—particularly those from Japan, China, and Australia and dynamic startups across various industries. Additionally, the firm is empanelled with the Competition Commission of India (CCI) to represent it before High Courts across India. Our Partners also serve as Standing Counsel for prestigious institutions such as the Government of India (GOI), the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) and the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

Article Insights

Rishika Jaiswal’s articles from Legitpro Law are most popular: in India

with readers working within the Business & Consumer Services industries Legitpro Law are most popular: within Corporate/Commercial Law, Real Estate and Construction and Privacy topic(s)

with Senior Company Executives, HR and Finance and Tax Executives

Introduction

The world's third-largest startup ecosystem1 has witnessed significant expansion in venture capital and private equity activity over the past decade. Yet a persistent gap remains between the commercial urgency with which funding transactions are pursued and the legal rigour with which they are documented and understood.

The term sheet is widely treated as the centerpiece of fundraising. In practice, it is a non-binding statement of intent. The legal framework that governs the relationship between a startup and its investors determining outcomes in disputes, exits, and future fundraising rounds is finalised through documents considerably more consequential than the term sheet itself.

Startup funding in India is governed by an intersecting matrix of statutes of the Companies Act, 2013, the Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999 (FEMA), SEBI regulations2 and the Income Tax Act, 1961. The real legal challenges begin not at the negotiating table but when commercial momentum meets regulatory and contractual reality.

The Funding Lifecycle

Legal risk in startup funding accumulates across three distinct phases and problems that surface at closing or years thereafter most frequently originate in the phase that receives the least legal attention.

At the pre-investment stage, a clean capitalisation table, properly documented intellectual property ownership, compliant ESOP structures, and current corporate filings are prerequisites. Transactions rarely collapse over valuation disagreements. They collapse because diligence reveals unresolved issues like IP held personally by a founder rather than assigned to the company, Employee Stock Options documentation never properly executed, prior allotments made without required regulatory filings or a cap table that does not correspond with the statutory shareholder register.

During the investment stage, founders simultaneously navigate a contractual negotiation and a regulatory compliance exercise. Negotiation of investor rights, structuring of securities, and completion of conditions precedent must proceed alongside FC-GPR filings, valuation report, and board and shareholder approvals with each carrying its own statutory deadline.

At the post-investment stage, governance requirements, reporting obligations, and information rights persist for the life of the investment. The terms agreed at closing become the governing framework of the founder-investor relationship and often for years.

The Four Legal Fault Lines In Startup Funding

1. Control vs. Capital

Founders approaching fundraising instinctively focus on equity dilution in percentage terms. What is consistently underestimated is governance dilution, the erosion of practical decision-making authority through contractual mechanisms rather than through any reduction in shareholding.

A founder retaining sixty percent equity may nonetheless be unable to hire senior personnel, approve a business plan, initiate litigation or alter strategic direction without investor consent. Reserved matters and affirmative vote provisions typically presented as standard investor protections, can if broadly drafted, convert an investor board seat into an effective operational veto. Under the Companies Act, 2013, a nominee director owes fiduciary duties to the company and not to the appointing shareholder. In practice, nominee directors frequently act in the commercial interests of their appointors and the statutory framework does not adequately address the conflicts that result3.

Reserved matters in Shareholders' Agreements commonly extend to approval of annual business plans, capital expenditure beyond a specified threshold, appointment of key managerial personnel, commencement of material litigation, and capital structure changes. Therefore, a narrowly defined list of genuinely strategic matters is commercially reasonable instead of a broadly drafted list capturing routine operational decisions. Careful inclusion of reserved matters has practical effect on management agility.

2. Economics vs. Ownership

The headline valuation of a funding round is a poor indicator of the economic outcome founders will actually realise in an exit. The provisions that determine distributable proceeds that is liquidation preference, participation rights and anti-dilution protection are frequently negotiated without adequate attention to their downstream consequences.

In cases of participating liquidation preference structure under which investors first recover their invested capital at a multiple and then participate alongside ordinary shareholders in the remaining proceeds can produce outcomes that diverge substantially from what the equity percentage alone would suggest. A commercially successful acquisition may nonetheless result in founders receiving materially less than anticipated because the participation right operates across the entire distribution.

Further, anti-dilution provisions introduce further complexity. A full ratchet mechanism adjusts an investor's conversion price to the lowest price at which shares are subsequently issued, regardless of the size of the down round. The effect on founders and unprotected shareholders can be severe. The weighted average mechanism, more prevalent in Indian venture transactions, applies a proportional adjustment but one that still produces significant aggregate dilution where a large number of investors hold such rights.

3. Compliance vs. Convenience

This aspect of Indian startup funding diverges most sharply from frameworks with which many founders are implicitly familiar. The regulatory overlay is not just administrative compliance rather it is a structural feature of every transaction.

For companies receiving foreign investment which encompasses the majority of venture-backed startups from Series A onwards, FEMA compliance is mandatory. Under the Foreign Exchange Management (Non-debt Instruments) Rules, 2019, equity allotments to foreign investors must be priced in accordance with internationally accepted methodologies, certified by a SEBI-registered merchant banker or chartered accountant4. The FCGPR must be filed with the Reserve Bank of India within thirty days of allotment. A failure in timely filing leads to a compounding application and monetary penalty5.

Further, Compulsorily Convertible Debentures (CCDs) issued to foreign investors are reported as equity for FEMA purposes. Any subsequent renegotiation of conversion terms may require RBI approval that neither party anticipated. Moreover, convertible notes are available exclusively to DPIIT6-recognised startups and are subject to a minimum investment threshold of Rs. 25 lakh per investor.

On the domestic tax side, Section 56(2)(viib) of the Income Tax Act, 1961 treats share premium received in excess of fair market value as income taxable in the hands of the company. An exemption framework for DPIIT-recognised startups exists but requires active compliance maintenance7. Concurrently, PAS-3 filings should be completed within thirty days of allotment with proper resolutions and preferential allotment procedures and any compliance results with a fine of ₹1,000 each day.

4. Growth vs. Flexibility

The rights granted to investors in an early funding round establish a structural template that every subsequent investor will encounter during their own diligence. Investor Rights, pre-emptive rights, extensive information rights and expansive ROFR or ROFO provisions that were commercially acceptable at the seed stage can materially complicate a Series A or Series B, rendering the cap table cumbersome and creating notification obligations that delay closings or signaling to new investors that governance is not as clean as they require. Pro-rata rights granted to a large number of early investors can also restrict the allocation available to an incoming lead investor, affecting the quality of capital the company can attract. Founders should evaluate proposed investor rights not only in the context of the current transaction but with reference to the implications for future fundraising flexibility.

Due Diligence

Legal due diligence measures the gap between commercial optimism and legal reality. Investors evaluate ideas and they fund legally compliant companies. The issues most commonly identified in diligence are not exceptional instead they are the predictable consequences of moving quickly without adequate legal support.

Common red flags include defective corporate governance documentation and allotments without proper approvals. Intellectual property issues are equally prevalent that is software developed by contractors without assignment agreements or technology built before incorporation and never formally transferred to the company. Commercial contracts frequently reveal undisclosed indemnity positions or change of control provisions. Further, employment documentation gaps show missing agreements, undocumented ESOP grants, non-compete covenants of doubtful enforceability that regularly require remediation before a transaction can proceed.

These issues are significantly more costly to rectify under the pressure of an imminent closing than they would have been to prevent at the outset. Diligence readiness is an ongoing obligation, not a pre-fundraising sprint.

Negotiating Like A Founder

The term sheet negotiation represents the period of maximum leverage for a founder. Once signed, the commercial framework it captures becomes the baseline for definitive agreements, and the scope for material renegotiation is substantially reduced.

Before executing any term sheet, founders should consider the following with the same seriousness as valuation. Which governance rights survive future funding rounds and how will they interact with rights sought by incoming investors? What does the anti-dilution mechanism produce in a down round? Do reserved matters permit investors to block operational decisions or only genuinely strategic ones? What is the exit waterfall at a range of acquisition prices? If a founder departs before vesting completes, is the mechanism for treatment of unvested shares commercially fair? Experienced investors expect a well-advised founder to raise these questions. The absence of such engagement does not reflect trust instead it reflects the absence of proper legal advice.

CONCLUSION

A successful funding round is not measured by the amount raised or the headline valuation achieved. It is measured by whether the company remains investible, governable and capable of attracting future capital and by whether the legal framework constructed around the transaction can withstand diligence, governance disputes and exit mechanisms over the full life of the investment.

India's startup ecosystem has developed rapidly. The regulatory matrix of FEMA, the Companies Act, and the Income Tax Act continues to impose obligations that are neither intuitive nor forgiving. Term sheets are signed quickly, definitive agreements are reviewed under commercial pressure and regulatory obligations are too often deferred. Founders who approach the post-term-sheet phase with the same seriousness they bring to commercial negotiation and who treat legal preparedness as a strategic asset and governance discipline as an operational priority, are those who build companies capable of sustaining multiple rounds and ultimately delivering on the value that the original investment was intended to support. The term sheet begins the conversation. The legal framework built around it determines whether that conversation ends well.

Footnotes

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.