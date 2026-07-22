Beyond Intent: Why Textual Precision Rules Commercial Contracts

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Commercial contracts form the bedrock of corporate transactions, requiring absolute precision to ensure the intended commercial outcomes are protected. The fact that courts rigorously enforce the literal written text of an agreement even when a party claims the language does not reflect their true intentions is often underestimated. When sophisticated corporate entities negotiate agreements, the governing legal presumption is that every word is a deliberate choice. As a result, the court elevates punctuation and grammar from a mere linguistic tool to definitive constraints on the scope of business envisaged through a commercial contract and all the clauses that the parties are bound by.

The Enduring Dominance of the Written Word in Commercial Agreements

In modern Indian commercial law, the principle of litera scripta manet dictates that the written word endures. Courts do not attempt to devise what the parties meant to say. They read exclusively what the parties have actually written. If the language is unambiguous, the judicial inquiry ends there. This strict approach was affirmed by the Supreme Court in Adani Power (Mundra) Limited v. Gujarat Electricity Regulatory Commission stating that clauses in an agreement must be given their plain, literal, and grammatical meaning. Terms may only be implied if literal interpretation fails to make commercial sense and leads to an absurdity. The threshold for departing from the written text is not commercial fairness, but rather the total failure of the text to produce a coherent meaning. Parties cannot rely on post-execution clarifications to assert an intention contrary to the written text. The court’s role is to enforce what has been written and it gleans intention from what is ordinarily understood from a plain meaning of the text, not to repair what was intended and rewrite the contract.

Section 22 of the Indian Contract Act, 1872 and the Danger of Unilateral Mistakes

This pedantic focus on textual exactitude becomes especially critical when considering the statutory framework governing contractual consent. Section 22 of the Indian Contract Act, 1872 explicitly notes that a contract is not voidable merely because one of the parties made a mistake regarding a matter of fact. Unilateral or one-sided mistakes do not invalidate an agreement. A party cannot abandon their obligations simply because they misunderstood the language or made a drafting error. As courts ascertain intentions precisely from the drafted text, the inability to void a contract over a unilateral mistake makes exact wording critical. Every grammatical choice dictates the final contractual implication. Therefore, parties must ensure the complete absence of ambiguity.

The Insufficiency of Statutory Defaults in Saving Imprecise Drafting

Companies find themselves occasionally relying on statutory default rules to salvage poorly drafted clauses. Specifically, Section 13 of the General Clauses Act, 1897 is used as a tactical retreat. This provision states that unless a contrary intention appears, words in the singular shall include the plural, and vice versa. However, Indian courts consistently hold that this rule only applies in the complete absence of a contrary intention. Once the contract itself provides for a contrary intention through the deliberate use of a singular noun, a specific grammatical construction, the provision ceases to apply. In Bhanushali Housing Coop. Society Ltd. v. Mangilal, (2015) , the SC established that the statutory rule under Section 13 of the General Clauses Act, 1897, where singular terms include the plural and vice versa, does not apply universally and must yield whenever a contrary intention is found in the text. The Court ascertained contrary intention by observing that the plural phrase “business transactions” under Section 64(1)(c) of the M.P. Cooperative Societies Act, 1960 was a deliberate choice. While the appellant Society was systematically buying land, the landowners were ordinary agriculturists executing a single sale of property driven by personal necessity. The court held that the transaction did not qualify as “business transactions” because the activity was not business from the standpoint of both parties and lacked a continuous series of dealings underscoring that courts strictly enforce the literal boundaries of explicitly drafted terminology whether in a statute or in a contract. Section 13 of the General Clauses Act, 1897 cannot be utilized to negate a deliberate drafting choice.

The Legal Weight of a Grammatical Article, “An” in a Contract

The profound impact of a single word is best illustrated by the division bench ruling of the Delhi High Court in Prime Industries Ltd. vs SEIL Ltd. & Anr. (2010) (“Prime Industries vs SEIL”). The parties to the contract entered into a Memorandum of Understanding containing an arbitration clause. The provision mandated that disputes shall be referred to “an arbitrator” appointed by the Indian Council of Arbitration, New Delhi (“ICA”). The second part of the contract stipulated that the provisions of the Indian Arbitration Act for the time being in force would be applicable to such a reference. The third part provided that the reference would be decided as per the rules of the ICA.

When a dispute arose for a claim of Rs. 6.81 crore, one party argued for a three-member panel based on institutional rules incorporated elsewhere in the contract, whereas the opposing party directed the court to the singular indefinite article “an” placed before the word “arbitrator”. Rule 21(b) of the then ICA Rules provided that where a claim exceeds Rs. 50 lakhs, the dispute shall be heard and determined by three arbitrators, unless the parties agree to refer the dispute to a sole arbitrator within thirty days of the notification of the request for arbitration .

The court identified three distinct parts to Clause 18: the first part referred disputes to an arbitrator appointed by ICA; the second part stipulated the applicable governing law; and the third part incorporated the ICA Rules as the procedural framework for the reference. The bench noted that these three parts operated in separate spheres. The incorporation of ICA Rules in the third part governed the procedure for conducting the reference. It did not override the parties’ express agreement in the first part as to the composition of the tribunal. The first part of the contract was not subordinated to the third.

The court held that the expression “an arbitrator” must be given its full effect. The court reasoned that the parties would not have agreed on adjudicating the dispute by “an arbitrator” had the intention been absent to appoint a sole arbitrator. Crucially, the court observed that the parties were limited companies, duly advised by legal counsel who would have taken care to use the appropriate word and phraseology. If they had intended a panel of three, they would have written “arbitrators” or referred disputes to “the arbitration of arbitrators appointed in accordance with the rules of ICA.” They did not. They wrote “an arbitrator”. That choice was deliberate, and the natural meaning derived from using “an” is that only one arbitrator would adjudicate the dispute.

Similarly, in Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) v. E.S. Solar Power Pvt. Ltd (2021) (“BESCOM vs ES Solar Power”), the Supreme Court reiterated that courts cannot delve into the human mind to explore undisclosed intentions. The dispute centered on whether the 12-month timeline for the Scheduled Commissioning Date (“SCOD”) for a solar power plant project included or excluded the effective date of October 17, 2016, in the Power Purchase Agreement (“PPA”). While BESCOM contended that the 12-month performance window expired on October 16, 2017, thereby rendering the solar power company’s injection of power on October 17, 2017, one day late and triggering a severe tariff reduction under Article 12 from ₹6.10/kWh to ₹4.36/kWh.

The Supreme Court strictly enforced the text of Article 1.2.1 (k) of the PPA, which mandated that any reference to a “Month” shall mean a calendar month, read in conjunction with the explicit definition of “Month” under Article 21.1 containing the crucial expression “excluding the date of the event”. Consequently, by operation of Article 1.2.1 (k) and Article 21.1, the effective date of October 17, 2016, was legally excluded from the computation, establishing the legal deadline of the PPA on October 17, 2017.

This judgment reinforces that contract interpretation must rely strictly on the literal meaning of the text laid down in the contract rather than the subjective intentions or details perceived by one party as higher commercial sensibility and practical to their business. The judicial exercise is strictly limited to only taking the meaning of words used. The words used determine the intention of the parties which are understood from the language they have used. It establishes that when specific definitions (like timeline calculation rules) are explicitly written into an agreement, courts must enforce them exactly as drafted without modification.

In Sum

The decisions in Prime Industries vs SEIL, Bhanushali Housing Coop. Society Ltd. vs Mangilal and BESCOM vs ES Solar Power illustrate an uncompromising judicial approach to commercial drafting. What is expressly written always governs. Statutory interpretive aids will not reverse a deliberate singular construction, or plural thereof, when a contrary intention is manifest in the document. For parties entering into a commercial contract, the key takeaway is that disputes can be forestalled during the negotiation phase when seemingly mundane nuances of precise grammar are given due attention. The use of a specific article or specific defined terms within an agreement is never an overlooked grammatical error and a word in any statute – whether in the singular or plural cannot be casually interchangeable. It is a binding legal constraint. Contracting parties must ensure that the contract entered into between them flawlessly mirrors the intended commercial reality before execution, because courts will invariably hold the parties to the strict letter of their agreements.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.