Companies (CSR Policy) Amendment Rules, 2026: ZCZP Instruments, The 10% CAP & The Social Stock Exchange Link

Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) can be understood as a business model that allows and encourages companies to give back to the community that it derives its profits from. It is a self-regulating business model that makes the company accountable to itself, its stakeholders and most importantly the public.

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Introduction

Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) can be understood as a business model that allows and encourages companies to give back to the community that it derives its profits from. It is a self-regulating business model that makes the company accountable to itself, its stakeholders and most importantly the public. Therefore, CSR allows companies to operate in a manner that enhances community and environment rather than destroying it. The mandate of undertaking CSR activities is enforced by the Companies Act 2013 read with the Companies (Corporate Social Responsibility Policy) Rules, 2014, the legislations mandate that the qualifying companies must allocate not less than 2% of the average net profits of the immediately preceding 3 years on CSR activities.

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The Ministry of Corporate affairs in furtherance of its powers under Section 135 and Section 469 (1) & (2) brought in effect the recent amendment to the CSR Rules vide the gazette notification dated 27/05/2026. The Companies (CSR Policy) Amendment Rules, 2026 have now allowed companies to undertake CSR activities through a new financial instrument which is issued by the Non Profit Organisations listed on Social Stock Exchanges. The new financial instrument proposed by the Companies (CSR Policy) Amendment Rules, 2026 is Zero Coupon Zero Principal (ZCZP). It is a specialised financial instrument issued specifically by non profit organisations on the Social Stock Exchange to raise transparent philanthropic funding for social causes.

The Companies (CSR Policy) Amendment Rules, 2026 elaborate and insert a formal definition in Rule 2 of the CSR rules, it states that a ZCZP instrument is a financial security that is issued by a non-profit organisation registered with Social Stock Exchange, i.e. segment of a recognised Stock Exchange in India, it is recognised under Regulation 292(A) of SEBI (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018 as a declared security furthermore, it does not pay the subscriber any dividends and/or the subscriber does not get any returns on this investment, all the subscription amount is used for social causes.

What Changes Under the CSR Amendment Rules 2026

The Companies (CSR Policy) Amendment Rules, 2026 effects the following changes in the existing CSR framework:

4A, ZCZP instruments through the Social Stock Exchange. The Companies (CSR Policy) Amendment Rules, 2026 allow the companies to subscribe to Zero Coupon Zero Principal instruments issued by non-profit organisations listed on the SEBI recognised social stock exchange, thus, integrating the SSE established under SEBI framework into the MCA CSR framework. Furthermore, rule 4A limits proportion of the total expenditure of CSR that can be utilised for subscription of the ZCZP instruments every year.

The Companies (CSR Policy) Amendment Rules, 2026 allow the companies to subscribe to Zero Coupon Zero Principal instruments issued by non-profit organisations listed on the SEBI recognised social stock exchange, thus, integrating the SSE established under SEBI framework into the MCA CSR framework. Furthermore, rule 4A limits proportion of the total expenditure of CSR that can be utilised for subscription of the ZCZP instruments every year. Due-diligence and record-keeping requirements. The intent behind this amendment is also to encourage the companies to conduct due diligence about the social stock exchange listed non-profit organisations and monitor the usage of the funds raised through subscription of ZCZP instruments.

The intent behind this amendment is also to encourage the companies to conduct due diligence about the social stock exchange listed non-profit organisations and monitor the usage of the funds raised through subscription of ZCZP instruments. No change to Section 135 thresholds. Despite these changes effected through the amendment, the financial thresholds that act as the triggers for mandatory CSR compliance have not been altered.

Why the Amendment Matters

This particular amendment is a significant one as it bridges the gap between social welfare activities and regulated financial mechanisms. Previously the lack of uniform standards for evaluating the implementing agencies, forced the companies undertaking CSR activities to rely on private due diligence, thereby creating the lack of transparency. However, with this amendment proper transparency can be achieved as the Social Stock Exchange mandates disclosure and reporting requirements and thus ensures that the CSR funds flow through SSE listed organisations.

The Companies (CSR Policy) Amendment Rules, 2026 is also significantly beneficial for non-profit organisations as they remain vastly underfunded, and being listed on a social stock exchange will inadvertently improve their visibility as a credible organisation thereby bringing in more funds through CSR activities. Furthermore, this amendment is in line with increasing the worldwide influence of social finance. It doesn’t treat CSR as just a bare legal requirement, but it also encourages the building of institutional setups that can channel funds to measurable social impacts.

How This Differs From Direct CSR Spending

The vital difference between the direct CSR spending and the undertaking CSR by subscribing to ZCZP instruments is, in direct CSR spending the companies select a specific project followed by the appointment of an implementing agency which is responsible for the compliance reporting and monitoring the execution of the CSR activity, whereas, while undertaking the CSR activities through ZCZP instruments, the companies escape the hassle of appointing and dealing with the implementing agencies and directly subscribe to the ZCZP instruments of the non-profit organisations that are listed on the social stock exchange which inadvertently increases their credibility.

The credibility of the social stock exchange listed non-profit organisations is backed by the annual reporting framework of the social stock exchange. The non-profit organisations are mandated to submit their annual impact reports that have been audited by registered social auditors coupled with periodic disclosures relating to utilisation of the fund and strict compliance with SEBI’s norms.

Conclusion

The Companies (Corporate Social Responsibility Policy) Amendment Rules, 2026 are a significant forward step towards bettering the existing framework by merging corporate philanthropy with a regulated market infrastructure, which shall as a consequence improve the transparency as well as the potential for the non-profit organisations to raise funds for social initiatives. At the same time concerns do remain regarding the 10% cap, impact assessment exemptions and the lack of accessibility to smaller organizations. This suggests that the framework requires close monitoring as it evolves.

In conclusion, the amendment although is a significant development but the success of this development majorly relies upon the ability of the Social Stock Exchange to act as a credible and effective platform that can accurately monitor the social impact so as to preserve the spirit of accountability that forms the core aspect of the CSR regime in India.

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