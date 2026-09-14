When Closing Does Not Mean The Business Has Actually Transferred

Business transfers can fail even after legal closing when operational contracts, tax and stamp-duty treatment, and governance rights have not been dealt with together. The buyer may acquire the business legally but still face disrupted operations, restricted commercial rights or unexpected tax liabilities from the first day.

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Business transfers can fail even after legal closing when operational contracts, tax and stamp-duty treatment, and governance rights have not been dealt with together. The buyer may acquire the business legally but still face disrupted operations, restricted commercial rights or unexpected tax liabilities from the first day.

Two recent transactions illustrate the point without suggesting that either transaction has encountered these problems. An Indian commercial-vehicle group’s INR 525 crore Truck and Bus Division transfer retains manufacturing with the seller through a contract-manufacturing arrangement. An INR 3,166 crore auto-components acquisition similarly combines share swaps, cash consideration and technology interests. Both demonstrate that a change in ownership does not necessarily move every operational dependency or control right with it.

Large transfers rely on several documents, including Business Transfer Agreements (BTAs), Shareholders’ Agreements (SHAs), IP licences, vendor contracts and tax filings.If these documents are negotiated separately, legal ownership may pass without securing continuity of operations, the intended tax treatment or effective governance control.

A company completes a business unit acquisition through a BTA intended to qualify as a tax-efficient “slump sale”, but attaches an itemised price schedule for its lender. That schedule may affect the intended tax treatment and increase stamp-duty exposure. At the same time, critical vendors may refuse to continue under their contracts because required consents were not obtained, while a minority partner may use a veto right under a separate Shareholders’ Agreement to prevent the buyer from using the division’s core technology.

Transaction documents, operational contracts and governance rights need to be reviewed together before closing.

The Business Can Transfer Before Its Dependencies Do

A business unit does not operate through assets alone. Its revenue may depend on particular suppliers, employees, customer contracts, licences and technology rights. The main transfer agreement can identify these dependencies, but it cannot by itself transfer every contract, licence or employment arrangement.

A vendor may have the right to refuse the buyer’s entry into an existing contract. A licence may require separate treatment. Employees may need a legally valid transition that preserves applicable service terms and benefits. Describing the business as a functioning operation does not remove these separate requirements.

The transaction review should therefore follow how the business actually earns revenue. It identifies the people, contracts and permissions required at each stage and checks whether they will remain available after closing. Where third-party cooperation is essential, obtaining it before payment may be more useful than relying on a promise that the seller will help later.

One Schedule Can Change More Than One Outcome

Problems can also arise when a document prepared for one purpose is included in the transaction documents without considering its effect elsewhere. The seller’s finance team may prepare an itemised fixed-asset register for lending, insurance or accounting purposes. If that register is attached to the transfer documents, it may affect how the transaction is treated for tax or stamp-duty purposes.

A slump sale treats the business as an undertaking transferred for a single consideration. The intended treatment can become harder to sustain if the transaction documents allocate that consideration across individual assets. An asset schedule may be accurate for accounting purposes but create a different issue when it is used to describe the legal transfer.

The consideration clause, asset schedules, financing materials and tax position should therefore be reviewed together. Removing individual values from one document does not resolve the issue if another transaction document still allocates the price differently.

The Buyer May Own the Business Without Controlling It

Ownership and control can also diverge when a business transfer forms part of a share swap or joint venture. The buyer may hold a majority stake while a minority investor retains approval rights over technology licensing, capital expenditure or management appointments.

If the BTA transfers intellectual property to the buyer but the shareholders’ agreement allows the minority investor to block its licensing or commercial use, the buyer may own the technology without being able to deploy it as planned. The acquisition may therefore depend on a decision that remains controlled by another party.

The BTA, technology licences and shareholders’ agreement should therefore be reviewed together.The BTA determines what the buyer acquires, the technology documents determine how those assets can be used, and the shareholders’ agreement determines who can approve that use.Negotiating them separately can produce documents that work individually but create problems when the business has to operate under all three.

The Problem Becomes Expensive After the Money Moves

Before closing, vendor approvals, employee arrangements and technology rights can be made conditions to payment. AAfter closing, the buyer may need the seller or another shareholder to resolve an issue after they have already received the shares or consideration. What was previously a condition of the transaction becomes a request for cooperation.

An indemnity may allow the buyer to recover certain losses, but it cannot keep a supplier performing or make technology immediately available. Recovery also depends on the indemnity’s limits, the seller’s financial position and any supporting security. Once the full purchase price or escrow has been released, the buyer may retain a legal claim but lose the financial leverage needed to secure a practical solution.

The consequences can extend beyond the immediate disruption. Delayed integration, supplier renegotiation, employee departures, unusable technology and additional tax or stamp-duty exposure can change the economics approved by the board. A future investor or lender may examine the consideration terms, asset schedules, employee records, vendor consents, technology rights, governance documents and escrow together. The review will focus on the cost of making the business operational, not simply on whether ownership was validly transferred.

The Transaction Must Work the Next Morning

The transaction should be planned around what the buyer must be able to do after closing. The transfer agreement establishes what moves, vendor and employee arrangements preserve continuity, technology documents establish what the buyer can use, and governance terms determine who can approve that use. Tax, financing and escrow arrangements then determine who bears the resulting financial exposure.

These documents should be reviewed together because a decision in one can change the effect of another. The practical test is simple: can the buyer operate the acquired business on the first day without relying on unresolved cooperation?

Closing and the start of full operations are different events. A well-planned transaction does more than transfer legal ownership. It ensures that the contracts, people, technology and decision-making rights required to operate the business are available when ownership changes hands.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.