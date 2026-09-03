Corporate Compliance In India: Is The Law Becoming More Practical?

Corporate compliance has become an unavoidable part of doing business in India. For, particularly smaller and growing businesses, it can sometimes feel like a never-ending list of filings, approvals and procedural requirements.

The Corporate Laws (Amendment) Bill 2026 has brought that discussion into sharper focus. Amendments relating to penalties, small companies and a number of procedural requirements. At the heart of these proposed changes is a question which businesses have been asking for some time: does every compliance failure really guarantee the same regulatory response? Let us take a simple example. A company may miss a filing deadline or fail to comply with a procedural requirement. That is a contravention and should not simply be ignored. But it is difficult to place such a lapse on the same footing as deliberate fraud, suppression of material information or misuse of company funds.

The Bill proposes to decriminalize certain offences and provide for monetary penalties in specified cases. The fear of criminal consequences can sometimes make an otherwise straightforward compliance issue unnecessarily complicated. At the same time, a monetary penalty is not an excuse for companies to become casual about their obligations. The distinction is really about proportionality.

The Smaller the Business, the Bigger the Impact of Compliance Costs

The Bill proposes to increase the thresholds for determining whether a company qualifies as a “small company.” For a large corporate group, engaging professionals and maintaining an extensive compliance structure is part of the cost of operations. In many growing businesses, the promoter is still closely involved in day-to-day operations. The finance team may be small. Legal and secretarial functions may be outsourced. When the compliance requirements become too detailed or numerous, the burden is felt directly by the business.

That does not mean smaller companies should be exempt from proper governance. It simply means that regulations should take the size and nature of the business into account.

The Danger Lies in Confusing Simplification With Relaxation of Standards

This is perhaps where the discussion needs some caution. There is a tendency to view any reduction in compliance as automatically positive for business. That is not necessarily the case. Good corporate records, proper board processes, financial controls and transparent dealings with shareholders are useful even when the law does not expressly insist on a particular form or procedure. In fact, a well-run company should maintain these practices because they are good for the business, not simply because a statute requires them. The distinction is important.

Reducing unnecessary compliance is one thing. Reducing corporate discipline is quite another.

What Should Companies Take Away From the Proposed Reforms?

It may be too early to predict the final form in which the amendments will become law. The Bill is still part of the legislative process and the recommendations of the Joint Parliamentary Committee will have to be considered before the final position emerges. For companies, however, this is a useful time to look at their existing compliance systems. Not simply to find out whether every filing has been made. The more useful exercise is to ask whether the company’s internal processes are actually working. Are statutory records being maintained properly? Are board decisions adequately documented? Are related-party transactions being dealt with carefully? Are responsibilities divided clearly between management and the compliance team? These are fairly basic questions, but they often reveal more about the quality of governance than a long compliance checklist.

The Direction is Encouraging, Provided the Balance is Maintained

India needs regulation. There is no doubt about that. Businesses need certainty, investors need protection and those dealing with companies need confidence that corporate affairs are being conducted properly. At the same time, regulation that becomes excessively procedural can lose sight of its original purpose.

The Corporate Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026 appears to be attempting to address some of this imbalance. There should be greater focus on matters that genuinely affect stakeholders and less emphasis on treating every procedural lapse as though it represents serious corporate misconduct. That would be a welcome shift. Because ultimately, the purpose of corporate law should be to encourage businesses to operate responsibly — not to make responsible businesses spend disproportionate time worrying about paperwork.

The challenge ahead is to find that balance: making compliance easier to manage without making corporate governance easier to ignore.