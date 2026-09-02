Shadow Capital: The Legal Risks Of Unregulated Offshore SPVs Funding Indian Start-Ups

The exponential growth of India’s start-up ecosystem has coincided with the proliferation of offshore special purpose vehicles (“Offshore SPVs”) incorporated in jurisdictions such as the Cayman Islands, Mauritius, Delaware, and Singapore. These entities, often characterised by minimal regulatory oversight, flexible corporate governance norms, and tax-neutral regimes, are increasingly being deployed to channel foreign capital into high-growth Indian ventures.

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I. Introduction

The exponential growth of India’s start-up ecosystem has coincided with the proliferation of offshore special purpose vehicles (“Offshore SPVs”) incorporated in jurisdictions such as the Cayman Islands, Mauritius, Delaware, and Singapore. These entities, often characterised by minimal regulatory oversight, flexible corporate governance norms, and tax-neutral regimes, are increasingly being deployed to channel foreign capital into high-growth Indian ventures. While such structures offer undeniable commercial efficiencies, they simultaneously create significant blind spots for Indian regulators tasked with ensuring transparency, lawful capital flows, and the integrity of the financial system.

The rise of these opaque cross-border vehicles, often described as shadow capital, poses complex questions around beneficial ownership, anti-money laundering norms, tax avoidance, and the circumvention of India’s regulatory framework under the Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999 (“FEMA”). As scrutiny by the Reserve Bank of India (“RBI”), the Enforcement Directorate (“ED”), the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (“MCA”), and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (“SEBI”) intensifies, it becomes imperative to examine the legal risks and compliance imperatives associated with the use of unregulated Offshore SPVs in India’s venture ecosystem.

II. Understanding Offshore SPVs as Investment Vehicles

Offshore SPVs are typically incorporated as limited-liability entities in foreign jurisdictions for the exclusive purpose of holding assets or channelling investments. For PE/VC investors, these vehicles offer multiple advantages: pooling of global capital; segregation of investor risk; enhanced confidentiality; treaty-based tax efficiency; and insulation from onshore regulatory frictions.

Jurisdictions such as Cayman, Mauritius, and the British Virgin Islands provide streamlined incorporation, minimal capital requirements, and flexible corporate norms. Their use as feeder funds or investment conduits for global investors participating in Indian start-ups has therefore become structurally entrenched. Yet, these features also limit visibility into beneficial ownership, obscure asset provenance, and complicate compliance for Indian investee companies-creating a regulatory blind spot with material legal implications.

III. The Regulatory Landscape Governing Offshore Capital Flows into India

A. FEMA: Capital Controls and Reporting Obligations

Inbound foreign investment is strictly regulated under FEMA and subordinate regulations such as the Foreign Exchange Management (Non-Debt Instruments) Rules, 2019. These prescribe pricing guidelines, sectoral caps, entry routes, and detailed reporting obligations, including the Foreign Currency-Gross Provisional Return (“FC-GPR”) and Foreign Liabilities and Assets (“FLA”) return. Where Offshore SPVs indirectly hold or control Indian entities, downstream investment rules may be triggered. Non-arm’s-length valuations, indirect foreign investment by Indian-owned offshore entities, and the recycling of domestic funds into India through an offshore entity may attract ED investigation for potential round-tripping-a structure not permitted under India’s capital-control framework.¹

B. SEBI Regulations and Transparency Norms

SEBI regulates foreign portfolio investors (“FPIs”), alternative investment funds (“AIFs”), and other intermediaries involved in cross-border capital flows. Under the SEBI (AIF) Regulations, 2012, pooled investment vehicles must ensure transparency in investor identity and compliance with AML standards. SEBI’s 2023 circulars tightening the disclosure norms for high-risk FPIs further underline concerns about opaque offshore structures lacking economic substance or clear ultimate beneficial ownership.² These enhanced disclosure obligations apply with particular rigour to feeder funds investing in Indian AIFs.

C. Income Tax Act and GAAR

The Income Tax Act, 1961-and its anti-avoidance architecture under the General Anti-Avoidance Rules (“GAAR”)-empowers authorities to disregard arrangements lacking commercial substance, including those designed primarily for tax benefit through treaty shopping. The Place of Effective Management (“PoEM”) rules similarly scrutinise offshore entities whose key management and commercial decisions may effectively occur in India. Shell SPVs with minimal or no economic activity, employees, or functional operations face heightened risk of recharacterization, denial of treaty benefits, and tax reassessment.³

D. Companies Act and Beneficial Ownership Rules

Indian investee companies must maintain records of significant beneficial owners under Section 90 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Companies (Significant Beneficial Owners) Rules, 2018 (“SBO Rules”). These require individuals indirectly holding or controlling 10% or more of shares or voting rights to disclose their beneficial interest.⁴ Offshore SPVs with multi-layered ownership structures may hinder transparency and expose Indian companies and their officers to liability for inaccurate SBO compliance. However, the SBO framework contains specific carve-outs for pooled investment vehicles regulated in certain jurisdictions-an important nuance when evaluating SPV-driven investment flows.

IV. Key Legal Risks Associated with Offshore SPV Investments

A. Opacity in Beneficial Ownership

Multi-jurisdictional layering and nominee arrangements commonly used in Offshore SPVs can obscure the ultimate beneficial owner (“UBO”). This opacity poses risks under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (“PMLA”), the SBO Rules, and KYC/AML obligations imposed on investee companies, intermediaries, and banks. Start-ups accepting capital from opaque SPVs may unwittingly facilitate illicit flows or face regulatory action for insufficient due diligence. FATF’s global standards further emphasise identifying natural persons exercising effective control over corporate vehicles-a normative expectation Indian regulators strongly endorse.⁵

B. Round-Tripping and Regulatory Arbitrage

Round-tripping-where Indian promoters route domestic funds abroad to re-invest them as foreign direct investment-remains a central regulatory concern. RBI has clarified in multiple circulars and FAQs that such structures are impermissible unless the entities have genuine overseas business operations.⁶ Public reporting has documented ED enquiries into suspected round-tripping schemes involving offshore entities and GDR structures, indicating an increasing willingness to investigate capital flows that resemble regulatory arbitrage or potential laundering.⁷

C. FEMA Non-Compliance

Non-compliance risks arise from improper structuring of instruments, deviations from pricing norms, inaccurate reporting, or late filings. Start-ups receiving capital from Offshore SPVs often struggle to trace investor composition or asset provenance, especially where multiple layers exist. This may create inadvertent FEMA breaches, resulting in compounding proceedings, penalties, or ED investigation.

D. Treaty Abuse and Lack of Economic Substance

Historically, India’s tax treaties with Mauritius and Singapore were used to claim capital gains exemptions, leading to concerns of treaty abuse. Judicial and administrative authorities haven emphasised substance-over-form analysis, as reflected in decisions such as Vodafone International Holdings BV v Union of India⁸ and AAR rulings examining commercial substance. Shell or conduit SPVs lacking demonstrable economic presence face increased risk of treaty benefits being denied under GAAR and BEPS-aligned domestic anti-avoidance rules.

E. Governance and Enforcement Risks

Offshore SPVs often incorporate foreign governing law and arbitration clauses. Although India is a signatory to the New York Convention, enforcing foreign awards or navigating multi-jurisdictional shareholder disputes can be complex and costly. Differential fiduciary standards, divergent corporate governance norms, and offshore confidentiality regimes may weaken investor protections or impede timely enforcement.

V. Why Regulators Are Increasing Scrutiny

A. ED and FIU Red Flags

The Financial Intelligence Unit (“FIU-IND”) and ED have observed rising remittances routed through high-risk jurisdictions lacking transparency. Discrepancies between declared UBOs and actual controllers trigger suspicion under PMLA. India’s AML framework obligates entities to verify beneficial ownership and source of funds, increasing the compliance burden on start-ups receiving offshore capital.

B. RBI’s Stance on Round-Tripping

RBI consistently reiterates that Indian residents may not establish offshore entities for the primary purpose of reinvesting funds into India.⁹ Its stance on round-tripping reflects concerns about capital-control circumvention, tax leakage, and potential laundering of unaccounted wealth. Structures lacking “commercial substance” are especially vulnerable, a concept aligned with international norms under BEPS Action 6 and domestic GAAR.

C. SEBI’s Push for Transparency in Pooled Vehicles

SEBI’s tightening of beneficial ownership disclosures for FPIs, particularly those from high-risk jurisdictions or with concentrated holdings, illustrates an institutional shift toward greater scrutiny of offshore pooled vehicles.¹⁰ Similar standards are expected to shape AIF regulation, especially as feeder funds and foreign-domiciled SPVs play an increasing role in India’s growth-stage investments.

D. Global Regulatory Convergence on Beneficial Ownership Transparency

Financial Action Task Force (“FATF’s”) Recommendations 24 and 25 on beneficial ownership transparency and Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (“OECD’s”) Base Erosion and Profit Shifting (“BEPS”) framework collectively press for enhanced substance requirements, information sharing, and coordinated enforcement.¹¹ India’s ongoing efforts to align domestic regulations with these global standards-evidenced through amendments to AML laws, tax treaties, and corporate governance norms-have increased regulatory expectations on both SPVs and Indian start-ups.

VI. Illustrative Case Studies and Precedents

A. ED Scrutiny of Offshore-Linked Investment Structures

Public reporting indicates that the ED has undertaken enquiries into companies suspected of using offshore structures, including GDR-linked mechanisms, to route funds back into India in patterns indicative of round-tripping.¹² While these reports do not identify SPVs with the precise fact-pattern often hypothesised in academic analysis, they demonstrate the regulatory willingness to investigate offshore structures that may obscure beneficial ownership or capital provenance.

B. Mauritius Conduit Structures and Denial of Treaty Benefits

Judicial and administrative decisions have scrutinised Mauritius entities lacking commercial substance. The AAR in several rulings has examined whether treaty benefits may be denied where the “dominant purpose” is tax avoidance.¹³ More broadly, the renegotiation of India–Mauritius and India–Singapore tax treaties have significantly curtailed opportunities for treaty shopping, embedding substance requirements into bilateral frameworks.

C. SEBI Oversight of Opaque Feeder Funds

SEBI’s 2023 enforcement actions and circulars addressing concentrated FPI holdings and opaque investor chains signal increased scrutiny of feeder funds and foreign pooled vehicles with insufficient transparency.¹⁴ These developments serve as a cautionary indicator for Offshore SPVs seeking to participate in Indian AIFs without clear economic substance or UBO clarity.

VII. Compliance Imperatives for Start-Ups and Investors

Start-ups and investors can mitigate legal exposure by adopting robust compliance frameworks, including:

Enhanced due diligence of Offshore SPV investor composition, UBOs, and jurisdictional risks.

Strict adherence to FEMA norms, including valuation benchmarks, FC-GPR/FLA filings, and downstream investment rules.

Tax substance assessments to mitigate GAAR or PoEM

Clear documentation of commercial rationale for offshore

Governance safeguards including dispute resolution mechanisms, information rights, and enforceability protections.

Alignment of AML/KYC processes with FATF standards, especially for high-risk

VIII. Policy Recommendations

To strengthen governance and mitigate risks arising from Offshore SPVs, the following reforms merit consideration:

A unified cross-regulator beneficial ownership framework harmonising RBI, SEBI, and MCA

Detailed guidance on permissible offshore promoter-controlled entities to reduce ambiguity around round-tripping.

Strengthened cross-border information-sharing protocols with tax-neutral

Encouragement of regulated onshore fund structures to reduce reliance on opaque offshore vehicles.

A regulatory “sandbox” allowing controlled experimentation with cross-border fund flows while ensuring oversight.

Footnotes:

1 FEMA, 1999; Foreign Exchange Management (Non-Debt Instruments) Rules, 2019; RBI Master Direction-Foreign Investment in India, 2022; RBI/FED/2017-18/60 FED Master Direction No.11/2017-18

2 https://www.sebi.gov.in/legal/circulars/aug-2023/mandating-additional-disclosures-by-foreign-portfolio-investors-fpis-that-fulfil-certain-objective-criteria_75886.html

3 Income Tax Act, 1961; https://taxguru.in/income-tax/determination-place-effective-management-analysis-recent-amendment.html

4 Companies Act 2013, s 90; Companies (Significant Beneficial Owners) Rules 2018.

5 https://www.fatf-gafi.org/content/dam/fatf-gafi/recommendations/Guidance-Beneficial-Ownership-Transparency-Legal-Arrangements.pdf.coredownload.inline.pdf

6 https://www.aristolegal.co.in/post/overseas-direct-investment-odi-key-changes

7 https://www.moneycontrol.com/news/business/companies/ed-probes-over-2-dozen-companies-for-suspected-round-tripping-via-gdrs-2893641.html

8 Vodafone International Holdings BV v Union of India (2012) 6 SCC 613.

9 https://incometaxindia.gov.in/Documents/fem-master-irection-on-lrs.PDF

10 https://www.sebi.gov.in/legal/circulars/aug-2023/mandating-additional-disclosures-by-foreign-portfolio-investors-fpis-that-fulfil-certain-objective-criteria_75886.html

11 https://www.oecd.org/content/dam/oecd/en/publications/reports/2015/10/preventing-the-granting-of-treaty-benefits-in-inappropriate-circumstances-action-6-2015-final-report_g1g5906e/9789264241695-en.pdf

12 https://www.moneycontrol.com/news/business/companies/ed-probes-over-2-dozen-companies-for-suspected-round-tripping-via-gdrs-2893641.html

13 AB Mauritius v DIT (2018) (AAR); E Fund Investment Overseas Ltd v CIT (2018) 13 SCC 294

14 https://www.irccl.in/post/strengthening-fpi-disclosure-norms-sebi-s-corrective-measures-after-adani-row

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