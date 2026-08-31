Strategic Legal Risk Mapping For India’s Quick Commerce Industry: Antitrust, Zoning, And ESG Imperatives

India's quick commerce (“Q-commerce”) sector has surged with unprecedented speed, transforming the way consumers access goods and redefining the expectations of last-mile delivery. Platforms such as Blinkit, Swiggy Instamart, and Zepto now promise delivery in a matter of minutes, turning instant gratification from a convenience into a near-necessity. Yet, behind this whirlwind of rapid growth lies a labyrinth of regulatory and legal challenges that can threaten even the most successful players.

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I. INTRODUCTION

India's quick commerce (“Q-commerce”) sector has surged with unprecedented speed, transforming the way consumers access goods and redefining the expectations of last-mile delivery. Platforms such as Blinkit, Swiggy Instamart, and Zepto now promise delivery in a matter of minutes, turning instant gratification from a convenience into a near-necessity. Yet, behind this whirlwind of rapid growth lies a labyrinth of regulatory and legal challenges that can threaten even the most successful players.

The unique business models of these Q-commerce, relying on dark stores and complex ownership structures, has highlighted the absence of a comprehensive regulatory framework in India and has drawn scrutiny from regulatory bodies such as the Competition Commission of India (“CCI”), the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (“DPIIT”), and the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (“FSSAI”) etc.1

To substantiate further, the All-India Consumer Products Distributors Federation (“AICPDF”) has raised concerns with the CCI and DPIIT about breaches of foreign direct investment (“FDI”) regulations by the Q-Commerce platforms. Additionally, there have been multiple instances where these Q-Commerce platforms have been investigated for regulatory non-compliances, including violations of food safety standards and labour laws.1

II. REGULATORY ISSUES

Regulators have recently raised increasing concerns over the operational frameworks of Q-commerce platforms, particularly regarding their compliance with existing legal regimes. This has subjected the sector to heightened scrutiny, with key issues centering on consumer protection, employee welfare, competitive fairness, and market integrity. Some of the major issues in this sector are discussed hereunder:

A. Foreign Direct Investment (FDI)

It assumes particular significance in the regulatory discourse surrounding Q-commerce. Under Rule 6(a) of the Foreign Exchange Management (Non-debt Instruments) Rules, 2019 (“NDI Rules”), read with Article 15.2.2 of the table to Schedule I and Paragraph 5.2.15.2.3 of the FDI Policy, 2020, 100% FDI is permitted under the automatic route in the marketplace model of e-commerce, whereas investment in the inventory-based model is expressly prohibited. The difficulty arises in categorising the Q-commerce business model within this framework.

While a traditional marketplace operates as a neutral facilitator between multiple independent sellers and consumers-providing the latter with freedom of choice Q-commerce platforms often do not afford such visibility. Instead, transactions are channelled directly through the platform, with consumers having no effective choice of seller. This functional structure bears greater resemblance to an inventory-led model rather than a pure marketplace. If so construed, any foreign investment in such entities would fall afoul of the prohibition under the FDI Policy, exposing platforms to regulatory contraventions and penal consequences under Section 13 of the Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999. 1

B. Antitrust In India’s Q-Commerce Industry

India’s Competition Act, 2002 seeks to maintain a level playing field, prevent abuse of market power, and safeguard consumer welfare. In the Q-commerce sector, which relies on ultra-fast delivery networks and concentrated app-based platforms, antitrust compliance assumes particular significance. Rapid scaling, coupled with exclusive supplier arrangements, may result in market dominance that, if unregulated, can adversely impact competition.

Compliance necessitates fair and transparent commercial practices, yet the operational dynamics of Q-commerce can give rise to antitrust concerns. Key risks include abuse of dominance, predatory pricing, exclusive agreements, collusion, and complexities in defining relevant markets. CCI increasingly scrutinized dominant players such as Zomato, Swiggy, and Zepto for preferential treatment of select partners, exclusive supply arrangements, and aggressive discounting.2

The Supreme Court’s decision in CCI v. Schott Glass India Pvt. Ltd.3 underscores that dominance per se is not illegal; only abuse causing an appreciable adverse effect on competition is actionable. The Court emphasized an effects-based analysis under Section 4 and reinforced the principle of procedural fairness, including cross-examination. Legitimate commercial practices by dominant firms are not abusive unless they foreclose markets or harm consumer welfare, reinforcing a consumer-centric, evidence-based approach in Indian competition law.

Predatory pricing remains a prominent concern in Q-commerce. Practices such as deep discounting, flash sales, or “loss-leader” strategies, if misused, may attract CCI scrutiny under Section 4. Companies are required to justify such pricing on objective commercial grounds and demonstrate that it does not distort competition in the relevant market.4

C. Zoning And Municipal Compliance Challenges in Q-commerce

Unlike traditional retail outlets, dark stores function exclusively as backend warehouses-stocking inventory, coordinating deliveries, and serving as nodal points for app-based fulfilment. These stores are typically located within or near residential areas to enable faster deliveries. However, they often operate under commercial or logistics licenses while physically occupying residential properties or mixed-use buildings, creating legal tensions between operational expediency and land use compliance

Compliance with zoning and residential regulations is quintessential for lawful operations in urban areas. These restrictions are primarily governed by a framework of statutory and regulatory instruments, including:

State-specific Town and Country Planning Acts

Municipal Corporation Acts

Development Control Regulations (DCRs) or Master Plans

Building byelaws

The Model Building byelaws, 2016 (guiding but not mandatory)

The proliferation of dark stores in residential areas has triggered significant legal and regulatory scrutiny across India. Utilizing residential premises for storage or logistics often constitutes a zoning violation, exposing operators to sealing orders, license cancellations, and municipal penalties. These operations further create public nuisance through increased traffic, noise from loading/unloading, and inadequate parking, prompting complaints from residents and RWAs. City-wise, regulatory frameworks consistently restrict warehousing to designated commercial or industrial zones: Bangalore’s RMP 2031 limits operations in R1/R2 zones while allowing conditional activity in mixed-use areas; Mumbai’s DCPR 2034 confines logistics to commercial/industrial sectors; Delhi’s MPD 2021/2041 enforces strict residential-commercial separation, with courts upholding zoning integrity; Gurgaon, Noida, Chandigarh, Ahmedabad, Pune, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kochi, and Kolkata similarly permit storage only in approved zones, often subject to trade licenses, fire clearances, and municipal approvals. Enforcement actions, closure notices, and legal proceedings-including PILs and RWA complaints-have been frequent, emphasizing the critical need for compliance with zoning, safety, and municipal regulations in the rapidly expanding Q-commerce sector.

These instruments categorize land into various usage zones-residential, commercial, industrial, public/semi-public, and mixed-use. Each zone permits specific activities. In most cities, warehousing or storage operations are not permitted in strictly residential areas. Where mixed-use is allowed, such activity may still require special permissions, trade licenses, or fire and safety clearances.5

D. ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) Risks in Q-commerce

Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) standards have emerged as critical markers of corporate accountability and regulatory oversight. In Q-commerce, these risks manifest across multiple dimensions: environmental risks include waste management and carbon emissions from delivery fleets; social risks relate primarily to the rights and welfare of gig workers; and governance risks concern transparency, ethical business practices, and adherence to statutory obligations.

Non-compliance with ESG norms can expose corporates to penalties, reputational harm, and labour disputes. Illustratively, failure to adhere to packaging waste regulations, provide adequate benefits to gig workers, or implement robust governance mechanisms attracts scrutiny from regulators and courts alike.

In response to the growing recognition of social risks, the Karnataka Legislative Assembly enacted the Karnataka Platform-Based Gig Workers (Social Security and Welfare) Bill, 2025. This legislation imposes explicit obligations on platform aggregators to provide social security benefits to gig workers, including measures addressing occupational health, safety, and welfare. The statute represents a significant regulatory milestone in safeguarding the rights and well-being of workers operating within India’s dynamic Q-commerce ecosystem, while signalling a broader trend towards codified social protections for gig economy participants.6

III. MITIGATION STRATEGIES FOR CORPORATES 1

A. Antitrust Compliance

Q-commerce platforms must implement internal antitrust frameworks to ensure compliance with Sections 3 and 4 of the Competition Act, 2002. Regular audits, contract reviews, and oversight committees are essential to prevent allegations of predatory pricing, collusion, or abuse of dominance.

B. Zoning and Municipal Compliance

Given the zoning restrictions applicable to dark stores, corporates should conduct due diligence on land use permissions, obtain trade licenses and fire clearances, and maintain continuous engagement with municipal authorities. Integrating zoning compliance into operational policy is crucial to avoid sealing orders, penalties, or closure notices.

C. ESG and Sustainability

Corporates must align with disclosure frameworks such as the Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report (“BRSR”) while adopting environmentally responsible practices. Eco-friendly packaging, route optimization, and energy-efficient infrastructure mitigate ecological impact and regulatory exposure.

D. Labor and Employment Practices

Fair treatment of gig workers remains central to legal and reputational compliance. Ensuring minimum compensation standards, insurance coverage, welfare benefits, and grievance redressal mechanisms enhances compliance with emerging labour protections and reduces litigation risks.

E. Corporate Governance

Strengthened governance structures-through transparent reporting, ethical decision-making, and periodic compliance audits-are essential to reduce statutory, financial, and reputational risks.

F. Data Privacy and Cybersecurity

With vast customer datasets at stake, corporates must comply with the Information Technology Act, 2000 and the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023. Encryption, privacy policies, and regular cybersecurity audits safeguard against breaches and penalties.

G. Contractual Risk Management

Well-drafted agreements with suppliers, logistics partners, and technology providers should address liability, performance standards, dispute resolution, and termination rights to prevent operational disputes.

H. Intellectual Property Protection

Protecting proprietary algorithms, software, and branding through timely trademark, copyright, and patent registration is vital to preserve competitive advantage and prevent infringement.

I. Regulatory Engagement

Active participation in industry associations and dialogue with regulators enables corporates to anticipate regulatory shifts, influence policy discourse, and prepare compliance strategies in advance.

J. Crisis and Litigation Preparedness

Corporates should institute protocols for regulatory inspections, adverse media coverage, and legal disputes. A defined crisis management and litigation response plan ensures swift containment of risks and preserves stakeholder confidence.

IV. CONCLUSION

Thus, the trajectory of Q-commerce in India underscores the delicate balance between innovation and regulation. The sector’s rapid expansion, while indicative of consumer demand and technological advancement, simultaneously accentuates vulnerabilities across competition law, zoning compliance, labour protections, and data governance. It is evident that sustainable growth cannot be premised on regulatory arbitrage or procedural circumvention. Instead, corporates must recognize that adherence to statutory obligations and judicially evolved principles is not merely a compliance requirement but a determinant of legitimacy within India’s legal order. The future of Q-commerce, therefore, will be shaped not only by operational efficiency but by the extent to which industry participants align their business models with the constitutional mandate of fairness, transparency, and consumer welfare.

Footnotes

1 https://www.lakshmisri.com/insights/articles/navigating-the-challenges-of-quick-commerce-can-indian-regulatory-framework-keep-up/?

2 https://www.reuters.com/world/india/indias-probe-finds-zomato-swiggy-breached-antitrust-laws-documents-show-2024-11-08/?

3 https://www.mondaq.com/india/antitrust-eu-competition/1666702/competition-law-targets-abuse-of-dominance-not-its-mere-possession-supreme-court-of-india?

4 https://legal.economictimes.indiatimes.com/news/regulators/competition-commission-issues-norms-to-assess-predatory-pricing-practices/120972318?

5 https://ksandk.com/real-estate/dark-stores-in-residential-zones-in-india/?

6 https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/city/bengaluru/a-step-closer-to-gig-workers-safety-onus-on-aggregators/articleshow/123392313.cms?

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