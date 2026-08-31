The Carbon Liability Of Corporations: Recasting Business Responsibility Through Climate Litigation In India

Climate change today is no longer a mere policy dilemma or a matter confined to scientific discourse, it has firmly entered the domain of rights, law, and justice. Across jurisdictions, courts are being compelled to answer a profoundly consequential question: can corporations that substantially contribute to greenhouse-gas (GHG) emissions be held legally liable for the harms their activities help create? In the Indian context, this question assumes particular urgency.

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I. Introduction

Climate change today is no longer a mere policy dilemma or a matter confined to scientific discourse, it has firmly entered the domain of rights, law, and justice. Across jurisdictions, courts are being compelled to answer a profoundly consequential question: can corporations that substantially contribute to greenhouse-gas (GHG) emissions be held legally liable for the harms their activities help create? In the Indian context, this question assumes particular urgency. The country now stands among the world’s most climate-vulnerable regions, battling record heatwaves, erratic monsoons, floods, cyclones, crop failures, and the slow erasure of its coasts. Simultaneously, India’s corporate landscape is expanding at an unprecedented scale. Energy, manufacturing, mining, infrastructure, and transport, sectors with inherently large carbon footprints, have become the engines of economic growth. This dual reality, of economic acceleration on one hand and ecological fragility on the other, frames the central legal question of our time: what is the scope of corporate accountability in the age of climate crisis?

Historically, India’s climate-policy architecture placed the principal responsibility for mitigation on the State. Yet, the past three decades, especially the last two years, have witnessed an unmistakable judicial shift. The Supreme Court’s environmental-rights jurisprudence, together with the National Green Tribunal’s (NGT) rigorous enforcement of the polluter-pays and precautionary principles, has opened a jurisprudential door to corporate carbon liability. Around the world, litigation is similarly evolving claimants now hold not just governments but private corporations and their directors to account, invoking duties of care, fiduciary obligations, disclosure norms, and the broader principles of environmental justice. This article examines the emerging legal foundations of corporate carbon liability in India, surveys the relevant judicial and regulatory developments, and explores how climate litigation could fundamentally recast the contours of business responsibility.

II. Constitutional Foundations: Climate as a Fundamental Right

The Supreme Court of India has, over time, breathed constitutional life into environmental protection. Through an evolving interpretation of Article 21, the Court has read the right to a clean and healthy environment into the right to life itself. The seed of this doctrine was planted in Subhash Kumar v. State of Bihar1, later nurtured in the extensive series of M.C. Mehta cases2. Collectively, these judgments expanded Article 21’s horizon to embrace ecological balance, public health, and the integrity of natural systems as indispensable conditions for the enjoyment of life.

In 2024, in a case touching upon wildlife habitats and climate vulnerability, the Supreme Court took a remarkable step forward. It recognised that protection against the adverse effects of climate change is embedded not only within the right to life under Article 21 but also within the guarantee of equality under Article 143. This articulation effectively constitutionalised climate protection. Once climate stability is understood as intrinsic to the right to life, both State and private entities are constitutionally bound to respect it. The implication is profound: corporations can no longer treat climate mitigation as a question of corporate social responsibility or policy preference. It has become, by constitutional logic, a legal obligation arising from the very framework of fundamental rights.

III. Environmental Law Doctrines Supporting Corporate Liability

India’s environmental jurisprudence offers several well-established doctrinal anchors that readily extend to corporate climate accountability. Foremost among them is the polluter-pays principle, crystallised in Indian Council for Enviro-Legal Action v. Union of India4. There, the Supreme Court held unequivocally that those who inflict environmental harm must bear the cost of its remediation. When transposed to carbon emissions, this principle directly implies that high-emitting corporations must internalise the social and ecological costs of their pollution.

Complementing this is the precautionary principle, articulated in Vellore Citizens’ Welfare Forum v. Union of India5, which shifted the evidentiary burden onto the polluter. Industrial actors are required to prove that their activities do not pose serious environmental risks, a standard particularly salient for carbon-intensive sectors such as power, cement, and metallurgy. Given the overwhelming scientific consensus linking anthropogenic emissions to global warming, corporate ignorance can no longer be claimed as a defence. A third pillar, the public trust doctrine, developed in M.C. Mehta Kamal Nath6 posits that the State acts as a trustee of natural resources for the benefit of the public. When governmental agencies permit industrial operations that exacerbate climate change without ensuring adequate safeguards, both the State and the beneficiary corporation violate that fiduciary trust. These doctrines, taken together, form the normative architecture on which corporate carbon liability in India can firmly rest.

IV. The Role of High Courts and the National Green Tribunal

While the Supreme Court has laid the constitutional groundwork, High Courts and the National Green Tribunal have given environmental accountability tangible shape through their supervisory jurisdiction. The Bombay High Court has repeatedly insisted that projects falling under the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Notification incorporate climate-resilience measures, particularly in fragile coastal zones7. The Madras High Court, adopting an even more direct tone, has observed that climate change is no longer a speculative threat but a governance emergency demanding local-level adaptation planning.

The NGT, for its part, has shown little hesitation in holding corporate entities to account. In the Sterlite Copper matter, it directed continuous emissions monitoring and upheld closure orders against persistent violations8. In the Yamuna rejuvenation9 proceedings, it imposed extensive remedial and compensatory measures on both public and private actors responsible for industrial effluents. Although these decisions may not use the term “carbon liability,” their reasoning, anchored in the logic of restoration and responsibility, translates seamlessly into the climate context. The consistent judicial posture of treating corporations as financially and operationally liable for environmental harm paves a ready path for recognising legal responsibility for carbon emissions.

V. The Global Shift Towards Corporate Climate Accountability

India’s judicial evolution unfolds in conversation with global trends. The Dutch Supreme Court’s decision in Urgenda Foundation v. State of the Netherlands10 remains a landmark, declaring that governmental inertia on emissions reduction violated the human rights of citizens. Though directed at the State, the case laid down a universal proposition: the failure to act against climate harm can itself be a legal wrong.

Equally instructive are developments in corporate governance litigation abroad. In ClientEarth v. Shell plc11, a shareholder-initiated claim in the United Kingdom, the directors of Shell were alleged to have breached their fiduciary duties by neglecting to adopt a credible transition plan aligned with climate science. Even though the claim was procedurally dismissed, it established that climate risk now sits squarely within the realm of directors’ duties, a reasoning that resonates in the Indian context under Section 166 of the Companies Act, 201312. The same logic is reinforced domestically through SEBI’s Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR)13 framework, which obliges listed entities to disclose their greenhouse-gas inventories and climate-risk governance structures. Non-compliance, therefore, does not merely attract reputational censure but could constitute a breach of statutory duty, opening the door to regulatory and shareholder actions alike.

VI. Emerging Legal Strategies and Challenges

India’s legal architecture presents multiple avenues for asserting corporate carbon liability. Constitutional litigation, through public interest petitions, can challenge State inaction or corporate conduct that violates the fundamental right to a stable climate. Statutory pathways exist under the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986 and the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981, empowering regulators to sanction polluters. In parallel, tort-based suits may seek damages for property loss, livelihood impairment, or health impacts attributable to emissions.

Corporate and investor litigation based on ESG commitments represents a further frontier. As sustainability clauses become standard in contracts and financing instruments, breaches of such covenants could invite private remedies. Nonetheless, these strategies face two central challenges. The first is the problem of attribution: climate harms are diffuse, cumulative, and transboundary. Yet, advances in climate attribution science now allow quantification of proportional responsibility, enabling courts to apportion liability on a contribution basis 14.

The second obstacle concerns institutional restraint. Courts may hesitate to enter what they perceive as the executive’s policy domain. However, the Supreme Court’s environmental jurisprudence, from MC Mehta onwards, makes clear that judicial intervention is not only permissible but necessary where administrative inertia threatens fundamental rights 15. Enforcement capacity poses a third difficulty. Pollution control boards and environmental agencies often lack autonomy and technical skill. To remedy this, the NGT has developed continuing-mandamus proceedings, compelling ongoing compliance reporting. Such innovations could serve as the procedural backbone for enforcing corporate emission-reduction commitments in a legally binding manner.

VII. Towards a Framework for Carbon Accountability

For carbon liability to mature into a credible pillar of climate governance, judicial ingenuity must converge with legislative reform. India would benefit from instituting mandatory climate-related financial disclosures harmonised with the standards of the International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB)16. Carbon pricing, whether through emissions trading or levies, could link pollution intensity directly to financial responsibility, incentivising decarbonisation.

Environmental clearances should evolve to require climate-impact assessments, ensuring every project is examined for its consistency with national and international emission-reduction goals. Within corporations, governance structures must likewise evolve board-level climate committees could embed climate risk within the nucleus of business strategy rather than treating it as a public-relations concern. Finally, the creation of a Climate Compensation Fund, financed through proportional contributions from high-emission industries, could provide direct restitution for communities facing climate-induced losses. Such a mechanism would translate the polluter-pays principle into an operational tool of climate justice.

VIII. Conclusion

The trajectory of Indian environmental jurisprudence unmistakably signals the emergence of corporate carbon liability as a justiciable norm. The Supreme Court’s recognition of climate protection as an extension of the right to life, coupled with the doctrinal triad of polluter-pays, precautionary, and public-trust principles, provides a sturdy constitutional and statutory foundation for holding corporations answerable for their carbon footprints.

High Courts and the NGT have already demonstrated an unambiguous judicial willingness to impose costs, operational restrictions, and remedial directives on entities degrading the environment. With the global legal order steadily converging towards the view that emissions equate to risk and risk equates to liability, Indian corporations can no longer regard sustainability as optional. It is an imperative of compliance and, increasingly, of legality.

The coming decade will likely witness a twin evolution: one trajectory holding the State to its climate commitments, the other drawing private corporations into the circle of accountability. Together, they herald a transformation from an era of environmental management to one of environmental justice. Carbon liability, in this sense, is not a mere extension of environmental law but a redefinition of what responsible enterprise means in the twenty-first century. The constitutional recognition of climate protection has laid the groundwork; upon it now rests the task of courts, regulators, and corporations to construct a lasting architecture of accountability.

Reference links

1 Subhash Kumar State of Bihar, AIR 1991 SC 420

2 C. Mehta v. Union of India, (1987) 1 SCC 395

3 “Right against adverse effects of climate change part of rights to life, equality: SC https://indianexpress.com/article/india/right-against-adverse-effects-of-climate-change-part-of-rights- to-life-equality-sc-9257007/

4 Indian Council for Enviro-Legal Action Union of India, (1996) 3 SCC 212

5 Vellore Citizens’ Welfare Forum Union of India, (1996) 5 SCC 647

6 C. Mehta v. Kamal Nath, (1997) 1 SCC 388

7 Clean and Heritage Colaba Residents Association (CHCRA) Vs. The State of Maharashtra & Ors in WRIT PETITION (L) NO. 13336 OF 2025

8 Vedanta (Sterlite Copper Unit) v. Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board, 2019 SCC OnLine NGT 132

9 C. Mehta v. Union of India (Yamuna Pollution Case), 2015 SCC OnLine NGT 104

10 Urgenda Foundation v. State of the Netherlands, Supreme Court of Netherlands Judgment of 20 Dec 2019 https://www.urgenda.nl/wp-content/uploads/ENG-Dutch-Supreme-Court-Urgenda-v-Netherlands-20-12-2019.pdf

11 ClientEarth Shell plc, Claim No. CL-2023-000197 (UK High Court, 2023) (directors’ duties litigation) https://www.judiciary.uk/wp-content/uploads/2023/07/ClientEarth-v-Shell-judgment-240723.pdf

12 Companies Act, 2013, 166 (director duties).

13 Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 – BRSR disclosures. https://www.sebi.gov.in/legal/circulars/may-2021/business-responsibility-and-sustainability-reporting-by-listed-entities_50096.html

14 See IPCC, Climate Change 2023: Synthesis Report, Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (2023) https://www.ipcc.ch/report/ar6/syr/

15 “Towards operationalising a new climate right for India”, TheIndiaForum, 08 Apr 2024, https://www.theindiaforum.in/climate-change/toward-operationalising-new-climate-right-india

16 ISSB, “General Requirements for Disclosure of Sustainability-related Financial Information”, 2023 (International Sustainability Standards Board) (on climate-related financial disclosures) https://www.ifrs.org/issued-standards/ifrs-sustainability-standards-navigator/ifrs-s1-general-requirements/

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