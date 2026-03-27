Can You Have Your Cake And Eat It Too?

In this article, Wesley O’Brien revisits the case for VISTA, addressing common criticisms and arguing that such critiques misunderstand the planning opportunities that VISTA presents. The article draws on practical examples to show why, for many families and their advisers, VISTA remains the best option on the table.

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Revisiting the Role of BVI VISTA Trusts in Modern Wealth Planning

The BVI’s “VISTA”1 trust regime allows for a greater level of autonomy regarding the management of a trust’s underlying assets, limiting interference from the trustee. However, while VISTA trusts have been a cornerstone of offshore trust planning for over two decades, many practitioners are sceptical, believing the promise of VISTA may be too good to be true. Concerns that VISTA is not fit for purpose as an asset protection vehicle have sometimes led to a more general reluctance to use VISTA trusts altogether.

In this article, Wesley O’Brien revisits the case for VISTA, addressing common criticisms and arguing that such critiques misunderstand the planning opportunities that VISTA presents. The article draws on practical examples to show why, for many families and their advisers, VISTA remains the best option on the table.

The whole idea of a trust is to divest oneself of assets, placing them into the hands of a trustee for the benefit of beneficiaries. Yet while many settlors are keen to take advantage of the succession planning, asset protection and governance benefits of a trust, they are often reluctant to relinquish control over management of assets. In this context, it is no surprise that VISTA trusts have found wide appeal, allowing settlors to have their cake and eat it too, transferring assets to a trust while reserving (either to themselves or designated persons) a greater level of control over the management of assets than would typically be possible with conventional trust arrangements.

The BVI’s VISTA regime provides a statutory framework that limits the duty of trustees to interfere in the management of the trust’s underlying company (and therefore any assets held by that company). This enables a structure in which assets can be held and managed by the underlying company and its directors with less interference from the trustee, granting the directors greater autonomy. Whereas trustees were traditionally subject to duties to preserve and enhance the value of a trust (meaning they were often reluctant to hold assets beyond a conservative investment portfolio), VISTA trusts provide a regime that more clearly allows asset management decisions to be made by the underlying company’s directors, whose risk appetite and commercial objectives may differ markedly from those of a professional trustee.

While many conventional trusts have provisions seeking to limit the investment and supervisory duties of trustees (typically referred to as an “Anti-Bartlett clause”)2, such clauses may only be as strong as a court’s willingness to enforce them. Whereas VISTA, being legislation, removes uncertainty and provides trustees with a clear statutory safe harbour allowing the trust’s underlying assets to comprise businesses, concentrated shareholdings, and other non-standard assets (including cryptocurrency), without exposing the trustee to undue risk.

However, critics of VISTA argue that the promise is too good to be true, and that when it comes to trusts and asset protection, you can’t have your cake and eat it too.

Criticism of VISTA – Why it Doesn’t Tell the Full Story

The main critiques levelled at VISTA trusts centre on two interrelated concerns:

Excessive control : the structure may enable settlors to retain such extensive control that it could be seen to undermine the essential characteristics of a trust. If a settlor continues to direct the management of the underlying company and the trustee has no meaningful role, the arrangement may appear artificial and resemble a trust in form only. 3

: the structure may enable settlors to retain such extensive control that it could be seen to undermine the essential characteristics of a trust. If a settlor continues to direct the management of the underlying company and the trustee has no meaningful role, the arrangement may appear artificial and resemble a trust in form only. Asset protection: flowing on from the first point, the level of control the settlor retains may mean creditors can more easily argue ownership of the assets has not truly passed to the trustee and may therefore be able to access assets in satisfaction of their claims.

These criticisms are not without foundation. In practice, VISTA trusts have too often been established in a lazy fashion, using off-the-shelf templates with little thought given to the specific circumstances of the settlor, or the nature of the assets. In such cases, the trustee may adopt an overly “hands-off” approach, resulting in structures where assets are nominally held in trust, but the trustee is completely disengaged. It is this kind of poor implementation, rather than any flaw in the VISTA regime itself, that has given ammunition to critics.

However, such criticisms misunderstand the genuine planning opportunities that VISTA offers, as well as the role that the trustee should properly play in a well-structured VISTA arrangement. VISTA was never designed to allow a trustee to wash its hands of the trust entirely; rather, its purpose is to enable practitioners to more carefully and deliberately define the trustee’s role alongside the roles of others within the structure. When VISTA trusts are established thoughtfully, with proper advice and careful structuring, they remain an invaluable planning tool.

Key takeaway: VISTA does not eliminate trustee oversight, it recalibrates it. The trustee’s role shifts from active supervision to a carefully defined stewardship function, intervening in the underlying company when specific, pre-agreed triggers arise.

Balancing Control and Protection

As is true of any trust arrangement, the key to a well-structured VISTA trust lies in an honest, upfront conversation with the settlor about the trade-off between control and asset protection. Broadly speaking, the more control a settlor retains, the weaker the asset protection argument becomes. However, this is not a concern unique to VISTA and applies equally to any trust where the settlor seeks to reserve power or influence (which in most offshore jurisdictions has long been permissible through reserved powers legislation in any event).

Crucially, there is no principled reason why a well-structured VISTA trust should be viewed as any less robust from an asset protection perspective than any other trust arrangement. When the roles of the parties are properly defined and the trustee’s stewardship function appropriately calibrated, the asset protection credentials of a VISTA trust should be no weaker than those of a conventional discretionary trust.

As with any trust, it therefore becomes a matter of planning with the settlor to determine where on the spectrum their structure should sit, how much control they wish to retain, and to what extent they are prepared to relinquish authority to trusted advisors, whether that be the trustee, directors, a protector, or investment managers. For some clients, asset protection may not be the primary motivating factor. Their principal concern may be succession planning, tax efficiency, or simply ensuring that their business is managed in accordance with their philosophy during their lifetime, with a clear mechanism for the trustee to step in upon death or incapacity.

Key takeaway: VISTA is not a one-size-fits-all product. It is a flexible framework that, when properly tailored, can strike the right balance between a settlor’s desire for control and the protective benefits of a trust structure.

Who Is VISTA Best Suited For?

VISTA trusts are particularly well suited to certain profiles and circumstances. The following are among the most common:

Families seeking a cost-effective trust structure. Even for families of significant means, the cost of sophisticated fiduciary structures involving, for example, a professional trustee with active investment management responsibilities and multiple layers of governance, can be disproportionate to the value of the assets or the complexity of the family’s needs. VISTA offers a streamlined alternative that can deliver meaningful trust benefits often at a much more achievable price, precisely because the trustee’s supervisory role is more defined. Entrepreneurs and business owners. For individuals whose wealth is concentrated in one or more private businesses, VISTA allows the business to continue being managed as it always has been (without the trustee second-guessing commercial decisions) while still bringing the assets within a trust framework. Families who want to start simple and evolve. One of the often-overlooked advantages of VISTA is its capacity to serve as a transitional structure. A settlor may initially retain a higher level of control, with the trust arrangement designed to gradually shift authority to the trustee or a new generation over time. VISTA can provide the mechanism for a controlled, phased relinquishment of control, a feature that is particularly attractive in the context of intergenerational wealth transfer. Replacing private shareholdings with improved succession planning. Particularly across Asia, it is very common for individuals to hold significant assets through BVI companies often with little or no succession planning in place. In many cases, that individual is the sole director and sole shareholder of the company meaning that if they die or become incapacitated, the company could be paralysed pending a grant of probate or appointment of guardians. A simple VISTA trust can significantly improve succession planning outcomes without the cost or complexity of a more conventional trust.

In a recent example from practice, the Conyers Private Client & Trust Team assisted a settlor to establish a VISTA trust tailored to provide for the long-term welfare of a disabled child in the event of the settlor’s death or incapacity. In effect, the trust was designed to “switch gears”, operating as a lightweight, settlor-controlled structure during the settlor’s lifetime, but converting automatically into a fully managed protective trust upon the occurrence of a triggering event and with carefully designed protections that allowed the trustee to intervene in the underlying investments to ensure liquidity and provide for the welfare of beneficiaries after the death or incapacity triggers.

Key takeaway: VISTA is not just for the ultra-wealthy or the most complex structures. It is often the right answer for families who need a practical, proportionate, and adaptable trust solution.

Overlooked Planning Opportunities

One of the most significant missed opportunities in VISTA planning is the failure to give proper thought to the “permitted grounds for complaint” and circumstances in which the trustee will be entitled (or required) to intervene in the management of the underlying company. Thoughtful drafting of the permitted grounds for complaint can transform a VISTA trust from a passive holding structure into a more sophisticated planning tool.

Clients should therefore consider the following possibilities:

Liquidity and welfare triggers. As illustrated in the above example, permitted grounds can be drafted to require the trustee to intervene where a beneficiary has urgent welfare or maintenance needs that require the extraction of funds from the underlying company.

As illustrated in the above example, permitted grounds can be drafted to require the trustee to intervene where a beneficiary has urgent welfare or maintenance needs that require the extraction of funds from the underlying company. Governance triggers. The grounds can include provisions allowing the trustee to intervene where the company’s affairs are being conducted in a manner that is prejudicial to the interests of beneficiaries or which is misaligned with a specified business plan.

The grounds can include provisions allowing the trustee to intervene where the company’s affairs are being conducted in a manner that is prejudicial to the interests of beneficiaries or which is misaligned with a specified business plan. Succession triggers. The grounds can be tied to the death, incapacity, or retirement of a key individual, ensuring a smooth transition of control.

The grounds can be tied to the death, incapacity, or retirement of a key individual, ensuring a smooth transition of control. Performance triggers. In some cases, it may be appropriate for the trustee to have the ability to intervene where the value of the company’s assets falls below a specified threshold, or where the company fails to meet certain benchmarks.

In short, VISTA remains one of the most flexible and practical tools available in the offshore trust landscape. Whether as part of a more sophisticated multi-layered structure or a simpler but well-planned arrangement, VISTA trusts can be adapted to suit a wide range of circumstances.

So, can you have your cake and eat it too? With VISTA, when it is done right, the answer is a qualified but confident yes.

Footnotes

1 VISTA standing for Virgin Islands Special Trusts Act, the legislation which introduced the VISTA trust regime into the law of the British Virgin Islands in 2003.

2 An “anti-Bartlett” clause is a provision commonly found in trust deeds that limits or excludes a trustee’s duty to supervise the affairs of underlying companies in which the trust holds shares. The clause takes its name from Bartlett v Barclays Bank Trust Co Ltd [1980], in which the court held that a trustee holding a controlling interest in a company had a duty to monitor the company’s activities and could be held liable for losses caused by the company’s mismanagement.

3 While it may be said that the arrangement mirrors a “sham” trust, this is not technically correct as although a sham trust would be void, a VISTA trust with extensive reserved powers remains a valid trust under BVI law. However, although a valid arrangement, the extensive reserved powers may give creditors ammunition to seek to access trust assets.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.