ARTICLE
13 March 2026

KPMG Global CEO Outlook – Asset Management And Private Equity

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KPMG

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KPMG in China has offices located in 31 cities with over 14,000 partners and staff, in Beijing, Changchun, Changsha, Chengdu, Chongqing, Dalian, Dongguan, Foshan, Fuzhou, Guangzhou, Haikou, Hangzhou, Hefei, Jinan, Nanjing, Nantong, Ningbo, Qingdao, Shanghai, Shenyang, Shenzhen, Suzhou, Taiyuan, Tianjin, Wuhan, Wuxi, Xiamen, Xi’an, Zhengzhou, Hong Kong SAR and Macau SAR. Working collaboratively across all these offices, KPMG China can deploy experienced professionals efficiently, wherever our client is located.

KPMG is a global organisation of independent professional services firms providing Audit, Tax and Advisory services. KPMG is the brand under which the member firms of KPMG International Limited (“KPMG International”) operate and provide professional services. “KPMG” is used to refer to individual member firms within the KPMG organisation or to one or more member firms collectively.

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Optimism has turned to confidence, and Asset Managers and Private Equity leaders are increasingly bullish about the prospects for their company and the wider industry.
Hong Kong Corporate/Commercial Law
Vivian Chui,Darren Bowdern,Louis Ng
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Optimism has turned to confidence. Asset Managers and Private Equity leaders are increasingly bullish about the prospects for their company and the wider industry. Nearly a quarter expect outsized earnings over the next three years. Expect deployments to skyrocket and disposals to follow as valuation gaps narrow and managers start to focus on executing strategic M&A.

Value creation will continue to be high on the Asset Management agenda, driven by investments into digitalisation and AI. Sector CEOs are clear on how AI will create competitive advantages for their funds, their organisations and their portfolio companies. The vast majority are confident they have the skills and capabilities to turn these investments into tangible value uplift. Cybersecurity will remain a top concern, with AI creating both risks and opportunities.

Maximising value will require Asset Managers and Private Equity leaders to adjust their organisational skills and capabilities. Recognising the continued fierce competition for top talent, CEOs are taking proactive steps to equip themselves with the skills needed to continue driving exceptional value for investors. People are being upskilled, workplace models are being updated and new partnerships are being formed to drive AI adoption and retraining.

Sustainability has become part of the value equation, with sector leaders saying they are increasingly focused on understanding — and unlocking — the financial value of their ESG initiatives. That means both assessing the cost and value of their sustainability investments and ensuring they are reporting on the right metrics to meet the expectations of their investors and regulators.

As this report illustrates, Asset Management and Private Equity leaders expect 2026 to deliver increasing confidence and outsized growth. Our CEO Outlook explains why.

Asset Management and Private Equity CEO Outlook

Explore how leaders in the sector are navigating industry challenges and shaping their strategies for long-term success.

Download the report

approaches. This report focuses on 110 asset management and private equity CEOs. All respondents oversee companies with annual revenues over US$500M; a third have more than US$10B in annual revenue. The survey covers 11 key markets and 12 industry sectors.

Key findings

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Closing the valuation gap and prioritising strategic M&A will be essential for asset managers seeking to deliver stronger outcomes and long-term value for clients in a rapidly evolving market.

Vivian Chui

Head of Securities & Asset Management, Hong Kong SAR

KPMG China

Quantifying value creation and aligning sustainability with financial outcomes will help asset managers and private equity leaders achieve resilience and drive returns as the industry embraces new opportunities.

Darren Bowdern

Head of Asset Management Tax, ASPAC / Head of Alternative Investments, Hong Kong SAR

KPMG China

Private equity leaders should prioritise strategic M&A and AI-powered innovation to drive scale, enhance value creation, and deliver long-term outcomes for investors in a competitive market.

Louis Ng

Co-Head of Private Equity

KPMG China

Why download the report?

By downloading the 2025 Asset Management and Private Equity CEO Outlook report, you will:

  • Discover why 83% of Asset Management and Private Equity CEOs are confident in the growth of the industry.
  • Uncover why 90% have clarity on how AI will benefit their organisation.
  • Examine why 75% think their organisation can keep pace with the speed of AI development.
  • Find out why 61% are prioritising compliance and reporting standards to meet investor expectations.
  • Understand why 72% will use AI for climate risk modelling and scenario planning.

Explore the full report to gain a deeper understanding of the trends, perspectives, and emerging themes shaping the future of Asset Management and Private Equity.

Download the report

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Authors
Photo of Vivian Chui
Vivian Chui
Photo of Darren Bowdern
Darren Bowdern
Photo of Priscilla Huang
Priscilla Huang
Photo of Louis Ng
Louis Ng
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