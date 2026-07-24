Setting The Stage: Indemnification And The Diminution In Value Conundrum

Every M&A lawyer has, at some point, sat across the table from opposing counsel arguing over a single clause for far longer than its word count would suggest is reasonable. More often than not, that clause is indemnity. It rarely makes headlines the way valuation or deal structure does, but ask any dealmaker what actually gets fought over in the last mile of negotiations, and the answer is almost always the same - who bears the loss when things go wrong and how much of it.

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Every M&A lawyer has, at some point, sat across the table from opposing counsel arguing over a single clause for far longer than its word count would suggest is reasonable. More often than not, that clause is indemnity. It rarely makes headlines the way valuation or deal structure does, but ask any dealmaker what actually gets fought over in the last mile of negotiations, and the answer is almost always the same - who bears the loss when things go wrong and how much of it.

An acquisition is, at its core, a transfer of risk masquerading as a transfer of ownership. The buyer is paying today for a version of the business that the seller has described through representations, warranties, and disclosures. If that description turns out to be inaccurate - an overstated or uncollectible receivable, an undisclosed litigation or a buried compliance gap, the indemnity clause is what stands between the buyer and a business that is worth meaningfully less than what they paid for. In a market where deal timelines are compressed, diligence is necessarily incomplete, and warranty and indemnity insurance is still finding its footing in India, the indemnity clause carries an outsized share of the risk allocation for the entire transaction.

But an indemnity is only as good as the loss it is designed to compensate - and this is where the analysis gets genuinely interesting. Say a target company's financials were inflated or a key customer contract turns out to be terminable at will when the seller represented otherwise. The buyer suffers a loss. But how do you actually measure it? Do you simply add up the amount that was misrepresented, i.e., the dollar-for-dollar shortfall in a receivable, or do you step back and ask a bigger question: what is the business, as a whole, now worth compared to what it would have been worth had the representation been true? That second question is the domain of diminution in value - where a straightforward indemnity claim can quietly turn into one of the most contested and consequential battles in post-closing disputes.

The distinction is not academic. A misstated account receivable might cause a loss of exactly what was misstated. But a fabricated customer relationship or an inflated revenue base strikes at the very thing the buyer paid a multiple for. In such cases, a purely arithmetic, dollar-to-dollar approach to loss, will chronically undercompensate the buyer.

Diminution in Value: A Measure, Not a Label

In simple terms, diminution in value is a measure of loss, not a type of loss. It is a way of quantifying damages, and not a category of damages. It stands in deliberate contrast to the more familiar, arithmetic approach to computation of losses, i.e., reimbursing the buyer for the exact dollar amount that turned out to be inaccurate or misrepresented.

For instance, suppose a buyer acquires a company for $10 million, priced on a 10x multiple of the target's warranted EBITDA of $1 million. Post-closing, the buyer discovers that a chunk of that EBITDA was manufactured, perhaps through revenue booked against a related party on terms that were never commercially real, or a customer contract that was represented as long-term but was in fact terminable at will and lapsed within weeks of signing. Once the fictitious or unsustainable revenue is stripped out, the target's real EBITDA turns out to be $800K, not $1 million.

If the buyer is compensated only for the specific misstated amount, i.e., the $200K of overstated earnings for that one year, the buyer is left holding a business that, on the same valuation logic the parties actually used to price the deal, is worth $8 million rather than $10 million. A flat, dollar-for-dollar compensation of $200K does not make the buyer whole because it ignores the fact that the buyer paid a multiple for every dollar of that earnings stream, not just its face value. This is precisely the gap that diminution in value is designed to address - applying the same multiple the deal was priced on to the corrected earnings figure, and asking the seller to make good the $2 million difference between the business ‘as warranted’ and the business ‘as delivered’.

Now contrast this with a smaller and more contained problem. If the target's balance sheet overstated a single trade receivable by $100K, a straightforward, dollar-for-dollar indemnity works perfectly well. There is no need to reach for a multiple, because a single overstated receivable does not, on its own, change what the business as a whole is worth, as the earnings generating capacity of the target remains fundamentally unaffected. These type of breaches are self-contained and can be fixed with an exact arithmetic correction. Others that hamper the earnings base, the customer relationships, or the assumptions on which the purchase price itself was built, genuinely diminish the value of the bargain that parties shook hands on.

This is why diminution in value claims tend to get complicated in practice and expensive to prove. Unlike a misstated receivable, which can be verified against an invoice and a ledger, a diminution in value claim requires a counterfactual valuation exercise: what would the business have been worth had the representation been true, compared to what it is actually worth now? Answering that question usually calls for a valuation exercise - often a multiple of earnings, sometimes a discounted cash flow analysis, sometimes a comparable transactions benchmark. Each of these methodologies carries its own assumptions, each of which becomes a fair game for challenge. In fact, the buyer's valuation and the seller's valuation may even be far apart, simply because of differing assumptions about growth rates, discount rates, or other underlying assumptions. Quantifying a diminution in value claim is, therefore, a lot more nuanced and intricate than a straightforward arithmetic calculation.

Where the Law Actually Draws the Line

Indian law draws a foundational distinction between damages under Section 73 of the Indian Contract Act, 1872, and indemnity governed by Sections 124 and 125. Section 73 permits compensation only for loss that arose naturally in the usual course of things or that the parties contemplated at the time of contracting as a likely consequence of breach. It expressly excludes remote and indirect loss, echoing the classic Hadley v. Baxendale1 framework. An indemnity, by contrast, is a distinct and self-standing contractual promise. Even Sections 124 and 125 do not exhaustively codify the scope of indemnities and broader equitable principles continue to operate alongside the bare statutory text.2 Therefore, the restriction under Section 73 on remote and indirect loss does not automatically travel across to an indemnity claim - meaning consequential and indirect loss can, in principle, be recovered under an indemnity unless the contract itself provides otherwise.

In practice, this is precisely where the debate often lands – sellers resist diminution in value under indemnities arguing it is consequential, whereas buyers argue that it is a direct and natural loss flowing from the breach. The legal position, however, appears to be fairly settled - diminution in value does not seem to be a battle of consequential loss or remoteness, as is often made out to be.

Diminution in value, on the basis of comparative authority, is understood as direct and natural loss flowing from a breach. The value gap, i.e., the difference between value as ‘warranted’ and value as ‘actually delivered’ (benefit-of-the-bargain measure), exists the moment the deal closes and does not depend on any further chain of causation.3 For instance, in Daiichi Sankyo Company Ltd. v. Malvinder Mohan Singh & Ors,4 the Delhi High Court, at the stage of enforcing a foreign arbitral award, declined to disturb the tribunal's characterisation of the diminution in value of shares (the difference between the price paid and their true value) as direct and compensatory loss naturally flowing from the breach, rather than the consequential or exemplary loss expressly excluded under the contract. That characterisation was the tribunal's; the Court, confined to the narrow public-policy standard governing enforcement, declined to reopen it, so the decision lends persuasive support rather than settling the measure as a matter of first principle - and, arising as it did from fraudulent concealment, it should be read in that light. Comparative authority is often read as pointing the same way, including Smith New Court5 and Trojan.6 The benefit-of-the-bargain measure falls squarely within the first limb of Hadley v. Baxendale, i.e., natural consequences of breach. That said, this comparative authority must be read with care. Smith New Court, for instance, is a deceit case in which the House of Lords awarded the out-of-pocket measure and disapplied remoteness precisely because the wrong was fraudulent - a broader and more claimant-friendly rule than the contractual benefit-of-the-bargain measure advanced here. Such cases confirm that a value gap flowing directly from a misrepresentation is recoverable; but the innocent or negligent breach of warranty that typifies M&A disputes attracts the narrower contractual measure, under which remoteness still operates.

That said, not every kind of diminution in value stands on equally firm ground. A claim built on anything other than the value-of-the-bargain measure is likely to be tested for remoteness, and for whether the loss can be measured with reasonable certainty.7 For example, courts have been reluctant to award ‘stigma damages’ - losses based on perception rather than a real, measurable drop in value.8 Likewise, in M&A, claims for a reputational discount to the company's valuation or for worse future financing terms blamed on a misrepresented warranty, stand on much weaker ground than a claim anchored to the value-of-the-bargain measure, because they rest on guesswork about market perception rather than a measurable shortfall.

Winning the Argument, Losing the Fight

Even where a diminution in value claim appears legally sound and enforceable, actually deciding whether to pursue it is a separate practical question - and the answer may, at times, point away from litigating at all. Timing may more often than not be a key factor. These claims can take years to resolve, and the business could undergo substantial changes in the interim. The loss recovery or recoverable claim amount will be affected if the company performs well after the breach - it becomes difficult to argue that a past misrepresentation is still holding down its value today.9 If the company struggles instead, the risk runs the other way - financial trouble, an event of default, or a forced sale can turn a strong claim into one worth very insignificant, or force a settlement for a fraction of the original claim, simply because a pending lawsuit has become an obstacle to closing an otherwise important deal, say an equity financing round.

The dispute itself, apart from the breach, can end up hurting more - delaying a financing round, souring a transaction, or straining the relationship with a lender at a point where the company can least afford it. The dispute can result in the company breaching financial covenants under its borrowing agreements and triggering an event of default - at which point the shareholder's claim would typically rank behind the lender's.

Put together, these factors give some perspective about the decision making process of pursuing a diminution in value claim. It may not always just be about how strong the legal argument is, but also about weighing how likely the claim is to succeed, how definitively the loss can actually be measured, and how likely it is that any judgment can even be collected - against the real chance that fighting the claim ends up costing more than the original breach ever did.

Protecting the Bargain

Diminution in value is not the uncertain or exotic remedy it is sometimes made out to be. Where it reflects the benefit-of-the-bargain measure, it rests on solid and fairly settled doctrinal ground as direct, natural loss - and there is enough and more authority on this position which act as concrete anchors for dealmakers on this point. The real uncertainty lies elsewhere - in claims that stray from this measure into more speculative territory and in the practical calculus of whether pursuing the claim is even worth it once key factors such as litigation risk, timing, and commercial fallout are weighed in. For a market where deals are increasingly priced on earnings multiples and future growth, diminution in value becomes a very critical aspect. The real work lies in the drafting room - in how ‘Loss’ is defined, how a consequential-loss carve-out is worded, and how precisely the parties distinguish the colour of diminution in value they intend to capture from the kind they intend to keep out.

In practice, three things do most of the work. First is how the contract defines ‘Loss’. If the buyer is meant to recover on a multiplied, value-of-the-bargain basis, the contract should say so clearly - for example, that ‘Loss’ includes any drop in the company’s value, worked out the same way the purchase price was (including any multiple used). A seller who wants to limit its exposure to only the face-value shortfall should instead say that ‘Loss’ does not include anything calculated using a multiple, or the fall in the value of the shares. Second is the ‘consequential loss’ carve-out. Because words like ‘consequential’ and ‘indirect’ are slippery, the contract should spell out whether the value-of-the-bargain measure is in or out - not leave it to be argued about after the deal closes. Third is how value is measured. Where a multiplied recovery is intended, the parties can agree in advance on the method, the multiple to use, and a neutral expert to decide - so they are not left fighting over two rival valuations. On top of all this sit the usual limits - a minimum claim size, a basket, and an overall cap - which decide how much of a proven claim can actually be recovered, and are worth testing against a real worked example before signing.

Get that right, and the indemnity clause does what it was always meant to do - protect the bargain the parties actually struck, not merely paper over whatever went wrong.

Footnotes

1 Hadley v Baxendale [1854] EWHC J70

2 Gajanan Moreshwar Parelkar v Moreshwar Madan Mantri AIR 1942 BOMBAY 302

3 Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp Ltd v Ing Bank NV [2019] EWHC 676 (Comm); Cardamon Limited v MacAlister and Another [2019] EWHC 1200 (Comm)

4 Daiichi Sankyo Company Ltd. v. Malvinder Mohan Singh & Ors O.M.P.(EFA)(COMM.) 6/2016 (31 January 2018)

5 Smith New Court Securities Ltd v. Scrimgeour Vickers (Asset Management) Ltd [1996] AC 254

6 M/s Trojan & Co. v. N.N. Nagappa Chettiar AIR 1953 SC 235 / 1953 SCR 789

7 Signature Industrial Services, LLC v. International Paper Co., 638 S.W.3d 179 (Tex. 2022)

8 Moeller v. Farmers Insurance Co. of Washington, 267 P.3d 998 (Wash. 2011)

9 Daiichi Sankyo Company Ltd. v. Malvinder Mohan Singh & Ors O.M.P.(EFA)(COMM.) 6/2016 (31 January 2018); M/s Trojan & Co. v. N.N. Nagappa Chettiar AIR 1953 SC 235 / 1953 SCR 789

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