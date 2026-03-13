Hong Kong SFC Warns Sponsors In Booming IPO Market

Hong Kong's initial public offering (IPO) market roared in 2025. Total proceeds hit HKD280 billion—up 218% year-on-year—with HKEX reclaiming its crown as the world's top exchange in funds raised.

This surge, however, exposed cracks in the foundations. On January 30, 2026, the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) issued a strongly worded circular1 putting sponsors firmly on notice. The message is clear: quality over volume. SFC warned that sponsors' gatekeeping role "may have been eroded in their eager pursuit of deal volume" and urged all to "avoid overcommitment". Sponsors should take heed since enforcement action may follow.

SFC core concerns

The SFC identified serious deficiencies in some sponsor work: poor listing document preparation, over-reliance on external experts and third parties without proper competency checks, insufficient capacity of sponsor principals to supervise deal teams and participate in the listing engagements, attempts to appoint unqualified sponsor principals, and staff lacking requisite knowledge and experience. The SFC's concern is that some sponsors may be adopting a "process-driven approach" over substantive due diligence. Specific case examples and details of their potential non-compliance are set out in the Appendix to the circular.2

Reporting requirements and on-site inspections

All sponsors were required to report to the SFC on the number of their principals and active engagements, plus staff who have not passed relevant licensing examinations within the prescribed timeframe. The SFC also identified a critical category: "Sponsors with Strained Principals", i.e., any sponsor that has designated any principals to simultaneously supervise or participate in six or more active IPO engagements. The SFC generally regards Sponsors with Strained Principals as lacking adequate resources, unless under very exceptional circumstances with valid justifications to the SFC's satisfaction. Sponsors must monitor this threshold carefully. In addition, 13 sponsors that received a December 2025 joint letter from the SFC and Stock Exchange of Hong Kong (SEHK) (both, "Concerned Sponsors"), plus Sponsors with Strained Principals, should expect on-site inspections "in the near future".

Mandatory internal reviews

The following sponsors must complete comprehensive internal reviews within three months:

Concerned Sponsors, and additional sponsors who receive written communication from the regulators about specific cases of concern in the future: Reviews must focus on the concerns cited, any material non-compliance issues related to internal control and corresponding remedial actions.

Sponsors with Strained Principals: Reviews must focus on resources available to the sponsor for conducting sponsor work as well as the listing engagements that it is currently handling. The sponsor must submit a rectification and resource plan to the SFC.

These internal reviews should be signed off by the managers-in-charge of the overall management oversight (OMOs) of the sponsors.

Tightened examination requirements

All individuals engaging in IPO sponsor work must now pass HKSI LE Papers 1 and 16 before starting IPO sponsor work. An individual who is currently engaged in sponsor work, but who has not passed the requisite examination even after the six-month period, should be removed from transaction teams immediately.

Consequences for non-compliance with sponsor obligations

The SFC has said that it will not hesitate to act. It has warned that overly lengthy listing documents (expected not to exceed 300 pages for the main body), poor drafting, or incomplete responses to regulators' comments may result in suspension of the vetting process (as at December 31, 2025, vetting of 16 listing applications remain suspended). In addition, listing applications may be returned where they are not substantially complete.

For persistent underperformers, the SFC may also restrict business scope and the number of permitted active listing engagements. Serious cases will attract SFC investigation and/or disciplinary action against sponsors, principals, as well as management (including directors and key group personnel) who are accountable for the sponsor's failures.

Key takeaways for sponsors

Listing documents must be drafted with concision, precision and a clear understanding of the business.

Ensure adequate resources and controls before taking on new IPO mandates. Assess both applicant readiness and sponsor's own capacity before accepting engagements.

Principals and other management personnel must actively oversee sponsor work. This mirrors trends elsewhere—senior individuals have been held personally liable for ignoring warning signs.

Keep detailed records: team appointments, due diligence plans and results, and management involvement in key matters.

Footnotes

1. https://apps.sfc.hk/edistributionWeb/gateway/EN/circular/doc?refNo=26EC4

2. https://apps.sfc.hk/edistributionWeb/api/circular/openAppendix?lang=EN&refNo=26EC4&appendix=0

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.