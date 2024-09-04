CD Paris, August 21, 2024, Order On Stay Of Revocation Proceedings, UPC_CFI_230/2024

1. Key takeaways

Stay of revocation action pursuant to Rule 295(m) RoP

An appeal against the denial of provisional measures does generally not justify a stay of revocation proceedings pursuant to Rule 295(m) RoP. Rule 295(m) RoP must be applied and interpreted in accordance with the principle according to which proceedings must be conducted in a way which will normally allow the final oral hearing at first instance to take place within one year. It follows that, as a general principle, the Court will not stay the revocation proceedings.

2. Division

Central Division Paris

3. UPC number

UPC_CFI_230/2024

4. Type of proceedings

Revocation action

5. Parties

Applicant, Defendant in the main action: BALLINNO B.V

Respondent, Plaintiff in the main action: KINEXON SPORTS & MEDIA GMBH

6. Patent(s)

EP 1 944 067 B1

7. Body of legislation / Rules

Rule 295(m) RoP. Rule 295(m) RoP

