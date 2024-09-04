CD Paris, August 21, 2024, Order On Stay Of Revocation Proceedings, UPC_CFI_230/2024

1. Key takeaways
Stay of revocation action pursuant to Rule 295(m) RoP
An appeal against the denial of provisional measures does generally not justify a stay of revocation proceedings pursuant to Rule 295(m) RoP. Rule 295(m) RoP must be applied and interpreted in accordance with the principle according to which proceedings must be conducted in a way which will normally allow the final oral hearing at first instance to take place within one year. It follows that, as a general principle, the Court will not stay the revocation proceedings.
2. Division
Central Division Paris
3. UPC number
UPC_CFI_230/2024
4. Type of proceedings
Revocation action
5. Parties
Applicant, Defendant in the main action: BALLINNO B.V
Respondent, Plaintiff in the main action: KINEXON SPORTS & MEDIA GMBH
6. Patent(s)
EP 1 944 067 B1
7. Body of legislation / Rules
Rule 295(m) RoP. Rule 295(m) RoP
To view the full article, click here.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.