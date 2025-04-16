LD Milan, April 7, 2025, Order Concerning R. 263 And R. 265 RoP, UPC_CFI_472/2024

Rule 263(3) RoP applies if a patentee asserts a plurality of patents and then renounces one of them. Therefore, Rule 265 RoP concerning the case in which the Claimant withdraws the action...

1. Key takeaways

Rule 263(3) RoP allows for unconditional limitation of claims, covering both the relief sought and the cause of action.

Rule 263(3) RoP applies if a patentee asserts a plurality of patents and then renounces one of them. Therefore, Rule 265 RoP concerning the case in which the

Claimant withdraws the action – all its claims – is not applicable here.

Unlike Rule 265 RoP, Rule 263 RoP does not provide the regulation of costs because the proceedings continue against the Defendant in relation to other claims. However, the limitation requested by Claimant will be considered by the court according to Art. 69 UPCA when issuing the final (cost) decision.

2. Division

Local Division Milan

3. UPC number

UPC_CFI_472/2024

4. Type of proceedings

Infringement Action; Application for leave to change claim or amend case/pleading (RoP263)

5. Parties

Claimant: Dainese S.P.A.

Defendant(s):

Motocard Bike S.l. (Defendant 6 in main proceedings)

Alpinestars S.p.A. (Defendant 1)

Alpinestars Research S.p.A. (Defendant 2)

6. Patent(s)

EP4072364

EP3498117

7. Body of legislation / Rules

Rule 263 RoP

Rule 265 RoP

Rule 370.9(b)(i) RoP

Article 69 UPCA

