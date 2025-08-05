CD Paris, July 28, 2025, Decision In Revocation Action, UPC_CFI_239/2024

While terms used in patent documents should be given their normal meaning in the relevant art, the description and the drawings, when considered in the context of document's...

1. Key takeaways

Claim construction

While terms used in patent documents should be given their normal meaning in the relevant art, the description and the drawings, when considered in the context of document's contents and not in isolation, may give these terms a different meaning.

In the case at hand, the Court affirmed, applying this principle, that according to the ordinary meaning of the wording in common language, as well as in the context of the description and drawings of the patent, the term "a working surface" was to be interpreted as meaning "one working surface".

2. Division

CD Paris

3. UPC number

UPC_CFI_239/2024

4. Type of proceedings

Revocation Action

5. Parties

Claimant: Anonymous

Defendant: Essetre Holding spa

6. Patent(s)

EP 2 875 923 B1

7. Body of legislation / Rules

