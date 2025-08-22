Technology, Data Quality, And Domain Expertise: Three Key Factors For Patent Search Success

Technology, data quality, and domain expertise are three critical factors for maximizing patent search results and analysis. Discover how to build robust queries, compare patents, and extract key insights using Orbit Intelligence's extensive databases and tailor-made tools, including cutting-edge AI capabilities.

Our webinar on 'Smart Patent Research for True IP Professionals' explored best practices for mastering advanced search techniques and shared insights into how Orbit Intelligence is evolving to empower IP professionals with cutting-edge AI initiatives, extensive data, and advanced search tools. Here, we summarize the key points discussed, including the capabilities of Sophia—our game-changing AI initiative to transform patent intelligence with generative AI.

Why Use Artificial Intelligence for Patent Search?

While artificial intelligence cannot replace the expertise and experience of patent search professionals, it has enormous potential to assist them in their work, not least by reducing the time needed to create robust patent queries.

Query building is one of the most time-consuming aspects of patent search, since it requires patent searchers to define complex search parameters, considering all obvious synonyms and main IPC/CPC classifications, using exact Boolean operators.

SophiaQuery, our game-changing AI agent speeds up the process of query creation by enabling users of our powerful patent analytics & searching solution Orbit Intelligence to build robust search queries in natural language, helping them to:

Quickly identify obvious synonyms and main IPC/CPC classes;

Correct drafts of unsuccessful Boolean searches;

Improve access and results for new patent analysts, who may not yet have experience creating or running patent searches.



Simply click on the SophiaQuery icon to interact directly with our AI agent Sophia. On your instruction, it will create drafts and summaries, generate synonyms, identify IPC/CPC classes, and refine output to build robust search queries—or correct Boolean search drafts by identifying mistakes.

Technology, Data Quality, and Domain Expertise

Patent professionals have access to many patent search tools, but what makes Orbit Intelligence so special is the combination of data quality and 40 years of domain expertise. We know that our more than 100,000 users rely on us to provide timely, accurate, and secure access to comprehensive information, and we do not take this responsibility lightly.

We are continuously enhancing and extending our data coverage to ensure that patent searchers have access to the most extensive patent and non-patent literature available online, including complementary data, such as licensing data, standard essential patent (SEP) data, designs, business information, legal status data, assignment data, and more.

An Ever-Expanding Bank of Global Patent Data Maintaining and securing patent data is a continuous task, requiring our data team to take prompt action each time a patent office digitalizes or enriches its data. As of our 'Smart Patent Research' webinar in February, for example, Questel had already added close to 90,000 new full text documents and associated PDFs to Orbit Intelligence since 2024, plus around 100 new bibliographic datasets!

To support our users to search, analyze, and classify this vast dataset, we are constantly innovating new tools and capabilities. These include specialist algorithms to semantically summarize the full text of an invention, extracting relevant information from the full text, as well as smart system integrations to boost information access and maximize productivity. As an example, clients can now access their Orbit Intelligence work files directly from our Qthena patent preparation & prosecution copilots, meaning they can find and classify patents on Orbit and instantly make the results available to patent attorneys.

The Augmented IP Practitioner: What's Coming Next?

Questel believes that AI can revolutionize the IP sector, but it is up to us as an industry to define when and how we use it. We take a holistic and responsible approach to AI adoption in IP that seeks to augment and enhance human capabilities, facilitating and improving human work, as can be seen in our latest AI initiatives, such as our cross-solution AI Agent Sophia.

