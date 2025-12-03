The Ethical & Practical Use Of AI In Patent Prosecution

This on-demand webinar offers a concise, high-level guide to ethical AI use in patent practice, drawing directly from the USPTO's Guidance on Use of Artificial Intelligence-Based Tools in Practice.

Artificial intelligence (AI) is rapidly becoming a standard tool for patent practitioners—but strict ethical guidelines govern its use. Whether you're supervising junior associates or working directly with clients, you need to know where AI fits in and where your professional responsibilities remain non-negotiable.

Practical Guidance for Patent Practitioners

This practical, high-level session breaks down the Guidance on Use of Artificial Intelligence-Based Tools in Practice issued by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). Through live demonstrations and real examples, you'll walk away with concise, actionable insights you can apply immediately.

Watch the webinar recording now to discover how to:

Leverage AI for efficiency without overstepping professional duties

Interpret and apply AI-related requirements under CFR rules

Review AI outputs with the same care as the work of a junior practitioner

Guide newer attorneys in compliant AI use

Create internal best practices for AI in your patent workflows

This webinar is a recording of a CLE session hosted by ALM/Law.com on October 29, 2025.

