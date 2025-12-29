LD Munich, December 12, 2025, Decision On Infringement Action And Counterclaim For Revocation, UPC_CFI_146/2024 Et Al

1. Key takeaways

The application of a legal standard by the Court of First Instance (CFI), which was established by the Court of Appeal (CoA) subsequent to the oral hearing, does not in itself necessitate a reopening of the oral hearing.

In its assessment of the inventive step, the Munich Local Division applied the test established by the CoA in its decisions Amgen v Sanofi (UPC_CoA_528/2024, 529/2024) and Meril v Edwards (UPC_CoA_464/2024 et al) decisions. These rulings were issued after the oral hearing had already been closed.

Without explicitly naming the principle of a fair trial, the Division considered whether it required the proceedings to be reopened. It held that the case could be decided based on the existing arguments and facts, as the applicable legal test had been, among other approaches like the EPO problem solution approach, discussed during the oral hearing. (decision, p. 29)

Phase III clinical trials as a pointer in the assessment of inventive step

In its assessment of the "would" criterion for inventive step, the Munich Local Division, in principle, adopted the jurisprudence of the EPO Boards of Appeal regarding clinical trials. Accordingly, the fact that a clinical trial is nearing completion does not, per se, serve as a positive or negative pointer for the expectation of success in the absence of knowledge of the selected monitoring parameters.

Nevertheless, the Division considered that the trial in the present case had reached Phase III, had been approved, and had been in progress for three years at the priority date without interruption. This indicated that the sponsor had not regarded the trial as disappointing at its outset or at any time prior to the priority date. Thus, a person skilled in the art would have concluded that there was a reasonable prospect of success, which could guide them toward a particular course of action. (decision p. 41 et seqq.)

2. Division

LD Munich

3. UPC number

UPC_CFI_146/2024

UPC_CFI_496/2024

UPC_CFI_147/2024

UPC_CFI_374/2024

UPC_CFI_148/2024

UPC_CFI_503/2024

4. Type of proceedings

Infringement action, counterclaim for revocation

5. Parties

CLAIMANTS

1) Sanofi SA as successor of Sanofi Mature IP

2) Sanofi Winthrop Industrie

3) Sanofi Aventis France

4) Sanofi-Aventis GmbH

5) Sanofi Belgium

6) Sanofi-Aventis Deutschland GmbH

7) Sanofi S.r.l.

8) Sanofi B.V.

9) Sanofi – Produtos Farmaceuticos Lda

10) Sanofi AB

11) Sanofi A/S

DEFENDANTS – UPC_CFI_146/2024 – UPC_CFI_496/2024

1) STADAPHARM GmbH

2) STADA Arzneimittel AG

3) STADA Nordic ApS

DEFENDANTS – UPC_CFI_147/2024 – UPC_CFI_374/2024

1) Reddy Pharma SAS

2) betapharm Arzneimittel GmbH

3) Dr Reddy's Srl

DEFENDANTS – UPC_CFI_148/2024 – UPC_CFI_503/2024

1) Zentiva France

2) Zentiva Pharma GmbH

3) Zentiva, k.s

6. Patent(s)

EP 2 493 466

7. Body of legislation / Rules

Rule 112, 114 RoP, Art. 52 (3) UPCA

