LD Munich, December 12, 2025, Order On Security For Costs, UPC_CFI_525/2025

Security for costs application against a claimant company established in Taiwan can be accepted as the facts provided in the case indicate that enforcing a cost decision in Taiwan...

BARDEHLE PAGENBERG combines the expertise of attorneys-at-law and patent attorneys. As one of the largest IP firms in Europe, BARDEHLE PAGENBERG advises in all fields of Intellectual Property, including all procedures before the patent and trademark offices as well as litigation before the courts through all instances.

Article Insights

Marius Fischer’s articles from Bardehle Pagenberg are most popular: in European Union Bardehle Pagenberg are most popular: within Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment, Food, Drugs, Healthcare and Life Sciences topic(s)

1. Key takeaways

Security for costs for Taiwanese company may be ordered

Security for costs application against a claimant company established in Taiwan can be accepted as the facts provided in the case indicate that enforcing a cost decision in Taiwan would be at least unduly burdensome especially because neither Taiwanese legislation nor any international agreement provide certainty for such enforcement. (Headnote)

2. Division

Local Division Munich

3. UPC number

UPC_CFI_525/2025

4. Type of proceedings

Application for security for costs

5. Parties

Applicants (Defendants in main proceedings): Guangdong OPPO Mobile Telecommunications Corp. Ltd; OnePlus Technology (Shenzhen) Co.; Realme Chongqing Mobile Telecommunications Corp.; OROPE Germany GmbH; OTECH Germany GmbH; Oleading B.V.; Reflection Investment B.V.; OTech Italia s.r.l.; Realme Germany GmbH

Respondent (Claimant in main proceedings): ASUS Technology Licensing Inc.

6. Patent(s)

EP 3 346 616

7. Body of legislation / Rules

R. 158 RoP

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.