LD Munich, December 12, 2025, Order On Security For Costs, UPC_CFI_525/2025

1. Key takeaways
Security for costs for Taiwanese company may be ordered
Security for costs application against a claimant company established in Taiwan can be accepted as the facts provided in the case indicate that enforcing a cost decision in Taiwan would be at least unduly burdensome especially because neither Taiwanese legislation nor any international agreement provide certainty for such enforcement. (Headnote)
2. Division
Local Division Munich
3. UPC number
UPC_CFI_525/2025
4. Type of proceedings
Application for security for costs
5. Parties
Applicants (Defendants in main proceedings): Guangdong OPPO Mobile Telecommunications Corp. Ltd; OnePlus Technology (Shenzhen) Co.; Realme Chongqing Mobile Telecommunications Corp.; OROPE Germany GmbH; OTECH Germany GmbH; Oleading B.V.; Reflection Investment B.V.; OTech Italia s.r.l.; Realme Germany GmbH
Respondent (Claimant in main proceedings): ASUS Technology Licensing Inc.
6. Patent(s)
EP 3 346 616
7. Body of legislation / Rules
R. 158 RoP
