10 March 2026

How To Leverage GenAI For Advanced Patent And Trademark Workflows (Webinar)

From invention disclosure and patent drafting to office action response management and portfolio review, our on-demand webinar explores how generative AI is being integrated into modern IP workflows—and how to prepare your practice for the next wave of technological advancement.
With efficiency and expertise paramount, Generative AI (GenAI) is transforming the landscape for patent and trademark attorneys. Our recent webinar explored the powerful capabilities of Questel's Equinox IP management software and AI digital assistant Qthena to showcase how GenAI is being integrated into modern IP workflows and what it means for the future of IP management.

🎥 Watch the on-demand webinar now to discover:

  • The 'why' of GenAI: Uncover the key benefits of leveraging AI in your practice, including improved quality, amplified IP expertise, and boosted workflow efficiency and security.
  • Practical use cases: Hear real-world applications of confidentially accessing data from Equinox to prepare attorney work in Qthena, including ID, patent drafting, office action responses, and portfolio reviews.
  • The future of AI in our IPMS: Get a first look at the Equinox AI roadmap, including upcoming functionalities designed to automate basic correspondence and other crucial tasks directly within the platform.

Whether you are already using AI or just beginning to explore its potential, this session will provide valuable insights to prepare your practice for the next wave of technological advancement in the IP sector.

Fill out the form to watch the on-demand webinar.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

